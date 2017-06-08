Le nouvel album des Français UNFRAGMENT (Death Metal), Les Courbures de l'Âme, va sortir en format CD en fin de l'été/début automne. À noter que c'est Kevin Paradis (Agressor, Svart Crown, Mithridatic,...) qui a assuré les parties de batterie. Et, vous pouvez le précommander à cette adresse : unfragment@orange.fr. L'artwork est le travail de Domenico Carbone et Ned C. La tracklist est la suivante :
1 - L'aube du destin
2 - Tout le sang versé
3 - Que m'aurais-tu dit?
4 - Colère noire
5 - Sous le voile, mon Orient
6 - La promesse
7 - Dans le regard, le miroir
8 - Les courbes de ma dame
9 - Des planches et des cordes
10 - Karmageddon
11 - Le reflet des actes
12 - La valse des âmes
Ce long format est en écoute intégrale sur Youtube :
WARBEAST (Thrash Groove Metal) est de retour le 4 août avec un nouvel album intitulé Enter The Arena qui sortira chez Housecore Records. Un premier extrait sera annoncé bientôt.
Tracklist :
1. Centuries Of Poisoned Soil
2. Punishment For Gluttony
3. Orchestration Of Violence
4. Maze Of The Minotaur
5. Hitchhiker
6. Chemicals Consuming
7. Enter The Arena
8. The Scalping
9. Conjuration With The Devil
10. Ancient Hate
Après avoir mis en ligne sur Youtube un premier extrait ("Lilith Crimson Deep", cf. bas de la news) de son nouvel album éponyme à paraître, TOMMY STEWART'S DYERWULF (Doom Metal) a révélé un second titre. "Through a Dead Man's Eye" est donc à découvrir sur SoindCloud. L'artwork et le layout ont été réalisés par Jeff Grimal. Ce long format est attendu pour le 15 juin prochain chez Soman Records. Pour les précommandes, cela se passe ici ou là.
W.E.B. (Black/Dark Metal Symphonique) a dévoilé un vidéo clip - dirigé par Chris Tsoukalas -, sur Youtube, illustrant le titre éponyme de leur nouvel album Tartarus qui sortira le 10 novembre sur Apathia Records.
EXIT EMPIRE (Post Hardcore / Emo) est une jeune formation originaire de République Tchèque. Leur debut album est annoncé pour 2017 et en attendant sa sortie, le gang vient de partager quatre premiers titres (disponible sur leurs pages bandcamp et soundcloud). Petit coup de cœur pour Ignore Me, un genre de power balade avec un final bien puissant.
BELPHEGOR (Death/Black) sera de retour le 15 septembre avec un nouvel album intitulé Totenritual, qui sortira une fois encore chez Nuclear Blast. Un premier extrait et le tracklisting seront annoncés prochainement.
Les Finlandais de FESTERDAY (Death Metal) viennent de signer sur le label Season Of Mist. Après une compilation regroupant toutes leurs démos et enregistrements de l'époque (1989-1992), le groupe prépare actuellement la sortie de son premier album.
FESTERDAY a écrit : "It is now close to 25 years, following our decision to split up. It has taken as many years after writing any songs for this band that we got our shit together again and came up with new material to see where this might take us. Six new songs later, we sent them to various labels and magazines. Much to our surprise, the feedback was overwhelming. After negotiating with different labels and pondering over their offers, we decided to take action and double the excitement by joining a familiar and globally established label: Season of Mist. It feels like coming full circle to return to the label, where it all started with ...AND OCEANS over 20 years ago. Like in this old proverb, it goes without saying: the frost will drive a pig back home."
