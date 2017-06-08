chargement...

Les news du 8 Juin 2017

News
Les news du 8 Juin 2017 Exit Empire - Belphegor - Festerday
EXIT EMPIRE (Post Hardcore / Emo) est une jeune formation originaire de République Tchèque. Leur debut album est annoncé pour 2017 et en attendant sa sortie, le gang vient de partager quatre premiers titres (disponible sur leurs pages bandcamp et soundcloud). Petit coup de cœur pour Ignore Me, un genre de power balade avec un final bien puissant.

BELPHEGOR (Death/Black) sera de retour le 15 septembre avec un nouvel album intitulé Totenritual, qui sortira une fois encore chez Nuclear Blast. Un premier extrait et le tracklisting seront annoncés prochainement.

Les Finlandais de FESTERDAY (Death Metal) viennent de signer sur le label Season Of Mist. Après une compilation regroupant toutes leurs démos et enregistrements de l'époque (1989-1992), le groupe prépare actuellement la sortie de son premier album.

FESTERDAY a écrit : "It is now close to 25 years, following our decision to split up. It has taken as many years after writing any songs for this band that we got our shit together again and came up with new material to see where this might take us. Six new songs later, we sent them to various labels and magazines. Much to our surprise, the feedback was overwhelming. After negotiating with different labels and pondering over their offers, we decided to take action and double the excitement by joining a familiar and globally established label: Season of Mist. It feels like coming full circle to return to the label, where it all started with ...AND OCEANS over 20 years ago. Like in this old proverb, it goes without saying: the frost will drive a pig back home."
8 Juin 2017
Fall Of Summer 2017

