Après avoir vu partir (ou dégagé) tous les membres de son groupe, Phil Fasciana de MALEVOLENT CREATION (Death / Thrash) vient d'annoncer en avoir terminé de la composition des nouveaux titres qui composeront le futur album. Il en profite pour chercher un nouveau chanteur afin d'enregistrer le tout en studio et de pouvoir partir en tournée rapidement.
Misanthropologi est le titre du nouvel album de UNDERGANG (Death Metal) qui sortira le 23 juin sur Dark Descent Records. Découvrez via decibelmagazine.com un premier extrait avec le titre "Skåret I Småstykker".
01. Efter Obduktionen
02. Sygelige Nydelser (Del I) Apotemnofili
03. Klynget Op I En Galge Af Egne indvolde
04. Skåret I Småstykker
05. Lymfatisk Drænage
06. En Bedemands Bekendelser
07. Væskende Sår
08. Sygelige Nydelser (Del II) Tafefili
09. Tvangsfodret Pigtråd
10. The Chasm (Disgrace Tribute)
Les Russes de PYREFICATIVM (Black Metal) sortiront leur premier album en septembre sur Living Temple Records. Ce dernier aura pour titre संसार का पथ. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Ancient Sands (The Foundation In Tiphareth)".
Le premier album de VERTHEBRAL intitulé Regeneration sortira le 29 juin sur Satanath Records. Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "Place Of Death". Voici le tracklisting :
01. Apocalyptic Seasons (Intro)
02. Place Of Death
03. Spirit In Solitude
04. Regeneration
05. Beyond The Garden Of Creation
06. Without Any God
07. Old Man's Memories
08. The Plague Of Insomnia
09. Immaterial Essence Of Things
10. Inside Of Me
Le nouvel album de CYTOTOXIN (Brutal Deathcore Technique) aura pour titre Gammageddon et sortira le 28 juillet sur Unique Leader Records. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre track à travers cette nouvelle lyric video. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Radiatus Generis
02. Chaos Cascade
03. Gammageddon
04. Chernopolis
05. Deadzone Outpist
06. Redefiniing Zenith
07. Corium Era
08. Antigensis
09. Outearther
10. Sector Zero
