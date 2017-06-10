chargement...

LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Catacombes
 Catacombes - Le démoniaque (C)
Par Stockwel		   
Bathory
 Bathory - Bathory (C)
Par rekaj		   
Vulture
 Vulture - Victim To The Bla... (C)
Par KPM		   
At All Cost
 At All Cost - Circle Of Demons (C)
Par Mera		   
Coutoux
 Coutoux - Hellicoprion (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 7 Juin 2017
 Les news du 7 Juin 2017 - S... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Black Metal : Les limites de la tolérance
 Black Metal : Les limites d... (D)
Par Sombre alcoolo		   
Death Like Mass
 Death Like Mass - Jak Zabij... (C)
Par Sulphur		   
Skelethal
 Skelethal - Morbid Revelati... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Beastmaker
 Beastmaker - Inside the Skull (C)
Par Ikea		   
Zdań
 Zdań - Svietlaja pamiac, vi... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Screamer
 Screamer - Hell Machine (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Entrails
 Entrails - World Inferno (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 5 Juin 2017
 Les news du 5 Juin 2017 - T... (N)
Par Keyser		   
The Soulscape Project
 The Soulscape Project - Lib... (C)
Par Luss		   

News
Les news du 10 Juin 2017 Malevolent Creation - Undergang - Pyreficativm - Sierpes - Verthebral - Cytotoxin - Vulture
Après avoir vu partir (ou dégagé) tous les membres de son groupe, Phil Fasciana de MALEVOLENT CREATION (Death / Thrash) vient d'annoncer en avoir terminé de la composition des nouveaux titres qui composeront le futur album. Il en profite pour chercher un nouveau chanteur afin d'enregistrer le tout en studio et de pouvoir partir en tournée rapidement.		 Les news du

Misanthropologi est le titre du nouvel album de UNDERGANG (Death Metal) qui sortira le 23 juin sur Dark Descent Records. Découvrez via decibelmagazine.com un premier extrait avec le titre "Skåret I Småstykker".

01. Efter Obduktionen
02. Sygelige Nydelser (Del I) Apotemnofili
03. Klynget Op I En Galge Af Egne indvolde
04. Skåret I Småstykker
05. Lymfatisk Drænage
06. En Bedemands Bekendelser
07. Væskende Sår
08. Sygelige Nydelser (Del II) Tafefili
09. Tvangsfodret Pigtråd
10. The Chasm (Disgrace Tribute)		 Les news du

Les Russes de PYREFICATIVM (Black Metal) sortiront leur premier album en septembre sur Living Temple Records. Ce dernier aura pour titre संसार का पथ. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Ancient Sands (The Foundation In Tiphareth)".

Le duo sud-américain SIERPES (Black/Thrash) a sorti hier via Morbid Skull Records son premier album intitulé Visiones Caóticas. Ce dernier est en écoute intégrale ci-dessous.

01. Intro / Tempus Mortis
02. Black Holocaust
03. Sierpes
04. Vision Caótica
05. Peste
06. Eterno Esplendor De La Muerte
07. Ciclo Cósmico
08. The Age (Typhon Cover)
09. Doctrina Pagana
10. Outro

Le premier album de VERTHEBRAL intitulé Regeneration sortira le 29 juin sur Satanath Records. Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "Place Of Death". Voici le tracklisting :

01. Apocalyptic Seasons (Intro)
02. Place Of Death
03. Spirit In Solitude
04. Regeneration
05. Beyond The Garden Of Creation
06. Without Any God
07. Old Man's Memories
08. The Plague Of Insomnia
09. Immaterial Essence Of Things
10. Inside Of Me

Le nouvel album de CYTOTOXIN (Brutal Deathcore Technique) aura pour titre Gammageddon et sortira le 28 juillet sur Unique Leader Records. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre track à travers cette nouvelle lyric video. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Radiatus Generis
02. Chaos Cascade
03. Gammageddon
04. Chernopolis
05. Deadzone Outpist
06. Redefiniing Zenith
07. Corium Era
08. Antigensis
09. Outearther
10. Sector Zero

Le premier album de VULTURE (Speed / Thrash) aura pour titre The Guillotine. Sortie prévue le 25 août sur High Roller Records. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Vendetta
02. Clashing Iron
03. Triumph Of The Guillotine
04. Electric Ecstasy
05. Adrian's Cradle
06. (This Night Belongs) To The Dead
07. Paraphiliac
08. Cry For Death		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB
10 Juin 2017
