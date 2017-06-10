»

(Lien direct) VERTHEBRAL intitulé Regeneration sortira le 29 juin sur Satanath Records. Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "Place Of Death". Voici le tracklisting :



01. Apocalyptic Seasons (Intro)

02. Place Of Death

03. Spirit In Solitude

04. Regeneration

05. Beyond The Garden Of Creation

06. Without Any God

07. Old Man's Memories

08. The Plague Of Insomnia

09. Immaterial Essence Of Things

10. Inside Of Me



