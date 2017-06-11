chargement...

Les news du 10 Juin 2017
 Les news du 10 Juin 2017 - ... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
Igorrr
 Igorrr - Savage Sinusoid (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Bathory
 Bathory - Bathory (C)
Par rivax		   
Allochiria
 Allochiria - Throes (C)
Par Sangarn		   
Catacombes
 Catacombes - Le démoniaque (C)
Par Stockwel		   
Vulture
 Vulture - Victim To The Bla... (C)
Par KPM		   
At All Cost
 At All Cost - Circle Of Demons (C)
Par Mera		   
Coutoux
 Coutoux - Hellicoprion (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 7 Juin 2017
 Les news du 7 Juin 2017 - S... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Black Metal : Les limites de la tolérance
 Black Metal : Les limites d... (D)
Par Sombre alcoolo		   
Death Like Mass
 Death Like Mass - Jak Zabij... (C)
Par Sulphur		   
Skelethal
 Skelethal - Morbid Revelati... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Beastmaker
 Beastmaker - Inside the Skull (C)
Par Ikea		   
Zdań
 Zdań - Svietlaja pamiac, vi... (C)
Par Keyser		   

News »

Les news du 11 Juin 2017

News
Les news du 11 Juin 2017 Converge - Stoned Jesus - Intervals - Our Last Night - Korpiklaani - Impetuous Ritual - The Faceless - Ursinne - Necrot - Ljosazabojstwa - Svartsyn - Altar Of Betelgeuze - Mutoid Man
»
(Lien direct)
Concours CONVERGE (Hardcore Chaotique): en partenariat avec Kongfuzi Booking, Thrashocore vous propose de gagner 2 places pour le concert des Américains à Paris le vendredi 25 août 2017 au Trabendo avec Havok, Gorguts et Revocation en 1ères parties. Cliquez ici pour savoir comment ça marche.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
STONED JESUS (Stoner/Rock) sera de passage en France à Nantes (Ferrailleur) et Paris (Petit Bain) les 8 et 9 octobre 2017 avec Beastmaker en invité. Des concerts Garmonbozia.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Concert partenaire Sounds Like Hell Productions: INTERVALS (Metal Instrumental Progressif) se produira à Colmar (Grillen) le mardi 28 novembre 2017. Polyphia et Nick Johnston assureront les premières parties.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Concert partenaire Sounds Like Hell Productions: OUR LAST NIGHT (Rock Alternatif) donnera un concert à Lyon (CCO) le dimanche 15 octobre 2017 avec Blessthefall et The Color Morale.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Concert partenaire Sounds Like Hell Productions: KORPIKLAANI (Folk Metal) sera de passage au Transbordeur de Lyon le dimanche 25 février 2018 avec Arkona, Heidevolk et Trollfest.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IMPETUOUS RITUAL (Death Metal) a dévoilé hier un nouvel extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Feculence Reveled" en écoute ci-dessous. Blight Upon Martyred Sentience sortira le 16 juin sur Profound Lore Records.

01. Void Cohesion
02. Apoptosis
03. Inordinate Disdain
04. Untoward Evocation
05. Synchronous Convergence
06. Denigrative Prophecies
07. Sullen
08. Feculence Reveled
09. Intransience

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THE FACELESS (Death technique moderne et progressif) propose de découvrir ci-dessous un nouveau morceau intitulé "Black Star". La sortie d'un nouvel album via Sumerian Records semble désormais des plus évidents.

»
(Lien direct)
URSINNE (Death Metal) a mis en ligne sur YouTube une vidéo "360°" pour le morceau "Talons" qui figure sur le 1er full-length Swim With The Leviathan de la formation réunissant Dave Ingram (Bolt Thrower, Benediction, Echelon) et Jonny Pettersson (Wombbath, Henry Kane). Sortie le 20 août chez Transcending Obscurity Records. Tracklist:

1. Devil May Care
2. I, Serpentine
3. Bullet Bitten (Written for, and dedicated to, the legendary Lemmy Kilmister)
4. The Chimes of Midnight
5. Crazy Horses (THE OSMONDS Cover ft. Count MoriVond from Danse dE Sade)
6. Talons
7. Underworld
8. Turning Japanese (THE VAPORS Cover also ft. Jonny Pettersson on vocals)
9. Hollow Hearse
10. Something Wicked This Way Comes (With acknowledgement to the great Bard of Avon, William Shakespeare.)
11. Monsters in the Parasol (Bonus Track ft. Kam Lee - QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Cover)
12. Spellbound (Bonus Track - SIOUXSIE AND THE BANSHEES Cover)

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NECROT (Death Metal) vient de sortir son 1er full-length Blood Offerings via Tankcrimes (CD, LP, numérique) et Sentient Ruin Laboratories (K7). Vous pouvez écouter la bête en entier via Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
LJOSAZABOJSTWA (Death/Black) sortira son nouvel EP Sychodžańnie le 30 juin sur Hellthrasher Productions. Un 2ème extrait, "Zhuba", est disponible ci-dessous.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SVARTSYN (Black Metal) propose son nouvel opus In Death en écoute intégrale. C'est sorti avant-hier via Agonia Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ALTAR OF BETELGEUZE (Doom/Death/Stoner) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Absence of Light" issu de son nouvel album Among the Ruins sorti en avril dernier chez Transcending Obscurity Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MUTOID MAN (STONER / (Post) Hardcore / Rock) vient de dévoiler son dernier clip pour le titre "Date With The Devil". Ce morceau est tiré de l'album War Moans paru récemment sur Sargent House Records.
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
11 Juin 2017
Fall Of Summer 2017

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
