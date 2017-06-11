Les news du 11 Juin 2017 Converge - Stoned Jesus - Intervals - Our Last Night - Korpiklaani - Impetuous Ritual - The Faceless - Ursinne - Necrot - Ljosazabojstwa - Svartsyn - Altar Of Betelgeuze - Mutoid Man
Concours CONVERGE (Hardcore Chaotique): en partenariat avec Kongfuzi Booking, Thrashocore vous propose de gagner 2 places pour le concert des Américains à Paris le vendredi 25 août 2017 au Trabendo avec Havok, Gorguts et Revocation en 1ères parties. Cliquez ici pour savoir comment ça marche.
Concert partenaire Sounds Like Hell Productions: INTERVALS (Metal Instrumental Progressif) se produira à Colmar (Grillen) le mardi 28 novembre 2017. Polyphia et Nick Johnston assureront les premières parties.
IMPETUOUS RITUAL (Death Metal) a dévoilé hier un nouvel extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Feculence Reveled" en écoute ci-dessous. Blight Upon Martyred Sentience sortira le 16 juin sur Profound Lore Records.
THE FACELESS (Death technique moderne et progressif) propose de découvrir ci-dessous un nouveau morceau intitulé "Black Star". La sortie d'un nouvel album via Sumerian Records semble désormais des plus évidents.
URSINNE (Death Metal) a mis en ligne sur YouTube une vidéo "360°" pour le morceau "Talons" qui figure sur le 1er full-length Swim With The Leviathan de la formation réunissant Dave Ingram (Bolt Thrower, Benediction, Echelon) et Jonny Pettersson (Wombbath, Henry Kane). Sortie le 20 août chez Transcending Obscurity Records. Tracklist:
1. Devil May Care
2. I, Serpentine
3. Bullet Bitten (Written for, and dedicated to, the legendary Lemmy Kilmister)
4. The Chimes of Midnight
5. Crazy Horses (THE OSMONDS Cover ft. Count MoriVond from Danse dE Sade)
6. Talons
7. Underworld
8. Turning Japanese (THE VAPORS Cover also ft. Jonny Pettersson on vocals)
9. Hollow Hearse
10. Something Wicked This Way Comes (With acknowledgement to the great Bard of Avon, William Shakespeare.)
11. Monsters in the Parasol (Bonus Track ft. Kam Lee - QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Cover)
12. Spellbound (Bonus Track - SIOUXSIE AND THE BANSHEES Cover)
