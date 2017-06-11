»

(Lien direct) URSINNE (Death Metal) a mis en ligne sur YouTube une vidéo "360°" pour le morceau "Talons" qui figure sur le 1er full-length Swim With The Leviathan de la formation réunissant Dave Ingram (Bolt Thrower, Benediction, Echelon) et Jonny Pettersson (Wombbath, Henry Kane). Sortie le 20 août chez Transcending Obscurity Records. Tracklist:



1. Devil May Care

2. I, Serpentine

3. Bullet Bitten (Written for, and dedicated to, the legendary Lemmy Kilmister)

4. The Chimes of Midnight

5. Crazy Horses (THE OSMONDS Cover ft. Count MoriVond from Danse dE Sade)

6. Talons

7. Underworld

8. Turning Japanese (THE VAPORS Cover also ft. Jonny Pettersson on vocals)

9. Hollow Hearse

10. Something Wicked This Way Comes (With acknowledgement to the great Bard of Avon, William Shakespeare.)

11. Monsters in the Parasol (Bonus Track ft. Kam Lee - QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Cover)

12. Spellbound (Bonus Track - SIOUXSIE AND THE BANSHEES Cover)



