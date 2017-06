»

(Lien direct) IMPUREZA (Brutal Death Ibérique) a signé sur Season Of Mist, label sur lequel paraîtra leur prochain album. Voici le communiqué publié par le groupe :



"We are extremely proud to announce that we have inked a deal with Season of Mist, one of the most influential metal labels ever. This is a great chance to become part of the Season of Mist family and their prestigious roster including such favourite of ours as MAYHEM, ABBATH, ROTTING CHRIST, BENIGHTED, INQUISITION, SHINING to name but a few. We greatly thank them for the trust that they are giving our project. This is a huge opportunity for us to introduce our cultural roots and musical concept in the beautiful language of 'Don Quixote' author Cervantes to the world!"