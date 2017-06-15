»

(Lien direct) NYN (Technical Progressive Death Metal) sortira son nouveau disque Entropy: Of Chaos and Salt le 11 août chez Vmbrella. Tracklist:



1. The Mind Inverted

2. The Apory of Existence

3. Omnipotence Paradox

4. Dissimulating Apologia

5. Rebirth: Rebuild, Advance, Redo

6. Embrace Entropy

7. The Hallway

8. Maelstrom

9. Taken Away By The Tides



