chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
52 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Ende
 Ende - Emën Etan (C)
Par N4pht4		   
Witch Vomit
 Witch Vomit - A Scream From... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Kalisia
 Kalisia - Cybion (C)
Par MoM		   
Bathory
 Bathory - Bathory (C)
Par dantefever		   
Download Paris 2017
 Download Paris 2017 - Alter... (R)
Par tasserholf		   
Les news du 14 Juin 2017
 Les news du 14 Juin 2017 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Table ronde youtubeurs metal, Part 2 (2Guys1TV / Enjoy the Noise / Max Yme / Eniok / Sakrifiss)
 Table ronde youtubeurs meta... (D)
Par Sulphur		   
Vektor
 Vektor - Terminal Redux (C)
Par Dakini		   
Dimmu Borgir
 Dimmu Borgir - Stormblåst (C)
Par ChuckSchuldiner		   
Carcariass
 Carcariass - Killing Process (C)
Par MoM		   
Igorrr
 Igorrr - Savage Sinusoid (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 10 Juin 2017
 Les news du 10 Juin 2017 - ... (N)
Par Sagamore		   

News »

Les news du 15 Juin 2017

News
Les news du 15 Juin 2017 Nervecell - Septicflesh - Converge - Casket Robbery - NYN - Aposento - Tarlung
»
(Lien direct)
NERVECELL (Death Metal) fera son retour le 25 août prochain avec son nouvel opus Past, Present ... Torture qui sortira chez Lifeforce Records. Un second extrait "Abyssviand" s'écoute via le lien ci-dessous. Le tracklisting est le suivant :

1. Intro
2. Aadvent
3. Proxy War
4. D.N.A. (Diruo Nocens Acervus)
5. Abyssviand
6. Hypnosis
7. Malice Within
8. Dawn of Decimation
9. Habitual Deceit
10. Maqabre
11. Tree of Lies
12. Treading Beneath
13. Past, Present… Torture

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SEPTICFLESH (Death Metal Orchestral) sortira son nouvel album Codex Omega le 1er septembre prochain via Season Of Mist. Un premier extrait "Dante's Inferno" est déjà disponible, tout comme le tracklisting, l'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Dante's Inferno
2. 3rd Testament (Codex Omega)
3. Portrait of a Headless Man
4. Martyr
5. Enemy of Truth
6. Dark Art
7. Our Church, Below the Sea
8. Faceless Queen
9. The Gospels of Fear
10. Trinity

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Concours CONVERGE (Hardcore Chaotique): en partenariat avec Kongfuzi Booking, Thrashocore vous propose de gagner 2 places pour le concert des Américains à Paris le vendredi 25 août 2017 au Trabendo avec Havok, Gorguts et Revocation en 1ères parties. Cliquez ici pour savoir comment ça marche.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CASKET ROBBERY (Death Metal) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé The Ascension le 18 août. Tracklist:

1. Pockets Lined with Flowers
2. The Ascension
3. Lilith

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NYN (Technical Progressive Death Metal) sortira son nouveau disque Entropy: Of Chaos and Salt le 11 août chez Vmbrella. Tracklist:

1. The Mind Inverted
2. The Apory of Existence
3. Omnipotence Paradox
4. Dissimulating Apologia
5. Rebirth: Rebuild, Advance, Redo
6. Embrace Entropy
7. The Hallway
8. Maelstrom
9. Taken Away By The Tides

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
APOSENTO (Death Metal) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Bleed to Death sur Xtreem Music. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité à cette adresse.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TARLUNG (Stoner/Sludge/Doom) propose en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp son nouvel album Beyond the Black Pyramid sorti le 5 mai dernier via Black Bow Records.		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
15 Juin 2017
Fall Of Summer 2017

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Blood Feast
 Blood Feast
The Future State Of Wicked
2017 - Hells Headbangers		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Aposento
 Aposento
Death Metal - Espagne		   
Converge
 Converge
Hardcore Chaotique - Etats-Unis		   
Nervecell
 Nervecell
Death Metal - Emirats Arabes Unis		   
Septicflesh
 Septicflesh
Death Metal Orchestral - Grèce		   
Blood Feast
The Future State Of Wicked
Lire la chronique
Coutoux : Incursion dans le Black Metal
Lire l'interview
Sollertia
Light
Lire la chronique
Witch Vomit
A Scream From The Tomb Below
Lire la chronique
Black Sabbath
Born Again
Lire la chronique
Table ronde youtubeurs metal, Part 2 (2Guys1TV / Enjoy the Noise / Max Yme / Eniok / Sakrifiss)
Lire le podcast
Download Paris 2017
Alter Bridge + AqME + Astro...
Lire le live report
Örth
Nocturno Inferno
Lire la chronique
Ordem Satanica
Monte da lua
Lire la chronique
Gateway To Selfdestruction
Death, My Salvation
Lire la chronique
Craven Idol
The Shackles Of Mammon
Lire la chronique
Igorrr
Savage Sinusoid
Lire la chronique
Bathory
Bathory
Lire la chronique
Catacombes
Le démoniaque
Lire la chronique
Antropofagus
M.O.R.T.E. (Methods Of Resu...
Lire la chronique
Vulture
Victim To The Blade (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Coutoux
Hellicoprion
Lire la chronique
Death Like Mass
Jak Zabija Diabeł (EP)
Lire la chronique
Shadow Mantra
The Light Of The Diamond
Lire la chronique
Allochiria
Throes
Lire la chronique
Direwolves
The Great Year (EP)
Lire la chronique
Beastmaker
Inside the Skull
Lire la chronique
Zdań
Svietlaja pamiac, viecny sp...
Lire la chronique
Entrails
World Inferno
Lire la chronique
Progenie Terrestre Pura
oltreLuna
Lire la chronique
Rammstein
Rammstein : Paris (DVD)
Lire la chronique
Black Metal : Les limites de la tolérance
Lire le podcast
Birushanah / Monarch!
Split (Split 12")
Lire la chronique
Ave Tenebrae
Tandis que les parjures se ...
Lire la chronique
Screamer
Hell Machine
Lire la chronique