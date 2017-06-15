NERVECELL (Death Metal) fera son retour le 25 août prochain avec son nouvel opus Past, Present ... Torture qui sortira chez Lifeforce Records. Un second extrait "Abyssviand" s'écoute via le lien ci-dessous. Le tracklisting est le suivant :
1. Intro
2. Aadvent
3. Proxy War
4. D.N.A. (Diruo Nocens Acervus)
5. Abyssviand
6. Hypnosis
7. Malice Within
8. Dawn of Decimation
9. Habitual Deceit
10. Maqabre
11. Tree of Lies
12. Treading Beneath
13. Past, Present… Torture
SEPTICFLESH (Death Metal Orchestral) sortira son nouvel album Codex Omega le 1er septembre prochain via Season Of Mist. Un premier extrait "Dante's Inferno" est déjà disponible, tout comme le tracklisting, l'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Dante's Inferno
2. 3rd Testament (Codex Omega)
3. Portrait of a Headless Man
4. Martyr
5. Enemy of Truth
6. Dark Art
7. Our Church, Below the Sea
8. Faceless Queen
9. The Gospels of Fear
10. Trinity
Concours CONVERGE (Hardcore Chaotique): en partenariat avec Kongfuzi Booking, Thrashocore vous propose de gagner 2 places pour le concert des Américains à Paris le vendredi 25 août 2017 au Trabendo avec Havok, Gorguts et Revocation en 1ères parties. Cliquez ici pour savoir comment ça marche.
NYN (Technical Progressive Death Metal) sortira son nouveau disque Entropy: Of Chaos and Salt le 11 août chez Vmbrella. Tracklist:
1. The Mind Inverted
2. The Apory of Existence
3. Omnipotence Paradox
4. Dissimulating Apologia
5. Rebirth: Rebuild, Advance, Redo
6. Embrace Entropy
7. The Hallway
8. Maelstrom
9. Taken Away By The Tides
