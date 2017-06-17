chargement...

News »

Les news du 17 Juin 2017

News
Les news du 17 Juin 2017 Abhorrent Decimation - Broken Hope - Netherlands Deathfest
»
(Lien direct)
Le deuxième album des Anglais 'ABHORRENT DECIMATION (Death Metal), intitulé The Pardoner, sortira le 28 juillet sur Prosthetic Records. Le groupe à récemment dévoilé son tout dernier clip pour le titre "Conspire".

01. Soothsayer
02. Heretic Sacrifice
03. Votive Offerings
04. Granted Indulgence
05. Black Candle Gathering
06. Conspire
07. A Glass Coffin Burial
08. The Scythe In The Dark
09. Host
10. The Pardoner

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BROKEN HOPE (Death Metal) vient de publier une vidéo 360° du titre "The Meek Shall Inherit Shit". Ce dernier est issu de l'album Mutilated And Assimilated à paraître le 23 juin sur Century Media Records et dont voici le tracklisting :

01. The Meek Shall Inherit Shit
02. The Bunker
03. Mutilated And Assimilated
04. Outback Incest Clan
05. Malicious Meatholes
06. Blast Frozen
07. The Necropants
08. The Carrion Eaters
09. Russian Sleep Experiment
10. Hell's Handpuppets
11. Beneath Antarctic Ice
12. Swamped-In Gorehog

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
L'édition 2018 du NETHERLANDS DEATHFEST, qui se tiendra du 2 au 4 mars à Tilburg, se complète avec l'ajout de dix nouveaux groupes que voici : AGENTS OF ABHORRENCE (Grindcore), THE AFTERNOON GENTLEMEN (Grindcore), ALTARAGE (Death Metal), DRAGGED INTO SUNLIGHT (Black Metal), EVOKEN (Doom/Death), JIG-AI (Grindcore), ROOT (Heavy/Black Metal, SUFFOCATION (Brutal Death Metal), VALLENFYRE (Death/Crust) et WITCHERY.		 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
17 Juin 2017
Season of Mist recrute

