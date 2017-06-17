»

(Lien direct) BROKEN HOPE (Death Metal) vient de publier une vidéo 360° du titre "The Meek Shall Inherit Shit". Ce dernier est issu de l'album Mutilated And Assimilated à paraître le 23 juin sur Century Media Records et dont voici le tracklisting :



01. The Meek Shall Inherit Shit

02. The Bunker

03. Mutilated And Assimilated

04. Outback Incest Clan

05. Malicious Meatholes

06. Blast Frozen

07. The Necropants

08. The Carrion Eaters

09. Russian Sleep Experiment

10. Hell's Handpuppets

11. Beneath Antarctic Ice

12. Swamped-In Gorehog



