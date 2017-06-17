chargement...

Les news du 17 Juin 2017

News
Leprous - Skineater - Tombs - Cradle Of Filth - The Lurking Fear - Thy Art Is Murder - Abhorrent Decimation - Broken Hope - Netherlands Deathfest
Le second album de LEPRA (Black Metal), Whom Aeons Tore Apart, sortira le 1er septembre via Drakkar Productions. (CD, vinyle et cassette). C'est Khaos Diktator Design qui a réalisé le très bel artwork. Un premier extrait, intitulé "Wrecked on the Ruins of Time" est à écouter sur la page Bandcamp du groupe :

(Lien direct)
LEPROUS (Metal progressif moderne) vient de dévoiler le premier extrait de son nouvel album Malina qui sortira le 25 août prochain chez InsideOut Music. "From The Flame" s'écoute via le lien suivant :

(Lien direct)
SKINEATER (Death/Thrash) qui s'était fait bien discret depuis quelques temps est de retour avec un nouvel EP qui s'intitule Cerebral Relics, et qui sortira cet été chez Slaughterhouse Records. Deux extrait sont déjà disponible via les liens suivants :



(Lien direct)
TOMBS (Post Metal/Black Metal) propose de découvrir ci-dessous l'intégralité de son nouvel album intitulé The Grand Annihilation. Celui-ci est disponible depuis hier via Metal Blade Records.

01. Black Sun Horizon
02. Cold
03. Old Wounds
04. November Wolves
05. Underneath
06. Way Of The Storm
07. Shadows At The End Of The World
08. Walk With Me In Nightmares
09. Saturnalian
10. Temple Of Mars

(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de CRADLE OF FILTH (Black Metal Symphonique) aura pour titre Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay et sortira le 22 septembre sur Nuclear Blast Records. L'artwork est signé Arturs Berzinš. Le premier single sera dévoilé le 5 juillet prochain.		 Les news du

Le premier album du all-star band THE LURKING FEAR (Death Metal) sortira le 11 août sur Century Media Records. Il aura pour titre "Out Of The Voiceless Grave". Voici le tracklisting :

01. Out Of The Voiceless Grave
02. Vortex Spawn
03. The Starving Gods Of Old
04. The Infernal Dread
05. With Death Engraved In Their Bones
06. Upon Black Winds
07. Teeth Of The Dark Plains
08. The Cold Jaws Of Death
09. Tongued With Foul Flames
10. Winged Death
11. Tentacles Of Blackened Horror
(Lien direct)
THY ART IS MURDER (Deathcore) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Dear Desolation le 18 août via Nuclear Blast Records. Découvrez ci-dessous la vidéo du premier extrait "Slaves Beyond Death".

01. Slaves Beyond Death
02. The Son Of Misery
03. Puppet Master
04. Dear Desolation
05. Death Dealer
06. Man Is The Enemy
07. The Skin Of The Serpent
08. Fire In The Sky
09. Into Chaos We Climb
10. The Final Curtain

(Lien direct)
Le deuxième album des Anglais 'ABHORRENT DECIMATION (Death Metal), intitulé The Pardoner, sortira le 28 juillet sur Prosthetic Records. Le groupe à récemment dévoilé son tout dernier clip pour le titre "Conspire".

01. Soothsayer
02. Heretic Sacrifice
03. Votive Offerings
04. Granted Indulgence
05. Black Candle Gathering
06. Conspire
07. A Glass Coffin Burial
08. The Scythe In The Dark
09. Host
10. The Pardoner

(Lien direct)
BROKEN HOPE (Death Metal) vient de publier une vidéo 360° du titre "The Meek Shall Inherit Shit". Ce dernier est issu de l'album Mutilated And Assimilated à paraître le 23 juin sur Century Media Records et dont voici le tracklisting :

01. The Meek Shall Inherit Shit
02. The Bunker
03. Mutilated And Assimilated
04. Outback Incest Clan
05. Malicious Meatholes
06. Blast Frozen
07. The Necropants
08. The Carrion Eaters
09. Russian Sleep Experiment
10. Hell's Handpuppets
11. Beneath Antarctic Ice
12. Swamped-In Gorehog

(Lien direct)
L'édition 2018 du NETHERLANDS DEATHFEST, qui se tiendra du 2 au 4 mars à Tilburg, se complète avec l'ajout de dix nouveaux groupes que voici : AGENTS OF ABHORRENCE (Grindcore), THE AFTERNOON GENTLEMEN (Grindcore), ALTARAGE (Death Metal), DRAGGED INTO SUNLIGHT (Black Metal), EVOKEN (Doom/Death), JIG-AI (Grindcore), ROOT (Heavy/Black Metal, SUFFOCATION (Brutal Death Metal), VALLENFYRE (Death/Crust) et WITCHERY.		 Les news du
17 Juin 2017
17 Juin 2017
Season of Mist recrute

