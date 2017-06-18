»

THE LURKING FEAR (Death Metal) sortira le 11 août sur Century Media Records. Il aura pour titre "Out Of The Voiceless Grave". Voici le tracklisting :



01. Out Of The Voiceless Grave

02. Vortex Spawn

03. The Starving Gods Of Old

04. The Infernal Dread

05. With Death Engraved In Their Bones

06. Upon Black Winds

07. Teeth Of The Dark Plains

08. The Cold Jaws Of Death

09. Tongued With Foul Flames

10. Winged Death

11. Tentacles Of Blackened Horror

12. Beneath Menacing Sands