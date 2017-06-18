Le second album de LEPRA (Black Metal), Whom Aeons Tore Apart, sortira le 1er septembre via Drakkar Productions. (CD, vinyle et cassette). C'est Khaos Diktator Design qui a réalisé le très bel artwork. Un premier extrait, intitulé "Wrecked on the Ruins of Time" est à écouter sur la page Bandcamp du groupe :
SKINEATER (Death/Thrash) qui s'était fait bien discret depuis quelques temps est de retour avec un nouvel EP qui s'intitule Cerebral Relics, et qui sortira cet été chez Slaughterhouse Records. Deux extrait sont déjà disponible via les liens suivants :
TOMBS (Post Metal/Black Metal) propose de découvrir ci-dessous l'intégralité de son nouvel album intitulé The Grand Annihilation. Celui-ci est disponible depuis hier via Metal Blade Records.
01. Black Sun Horizon
02. Cold
03. Old Wounds
04. November Wolves
05. Underneath
06. Way Of The Storm
07. Shadows At The End Of The World
08. Walk With Me In Nightmares
09. Saturnalian
10. Temple Of Mars
Le premier album du all-star band THE LURKING FEAR (Death Metal) sortira le 11 août sur Century Media Records. Il aura pour titre "Out Of The Voiceless Grave". Voici le tracklisting :
01. Out Of The Voiceless Grave
02. Vortex Spawn
03. The Starving Gods Of Old
04. The Infernal Dread
05. With Death Engraved In Their Bones
06. Upon Black Winds
07. Teeth Of The Dark Plains
08. The Cold Jaws Of Death
09. Tongued With Foul Flames
10. Winged Death
11. Tentacles Of Blackened Horror
12. Beneath Menacing Sands
THY ART IS MURDER (Deathcore) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Dear Desolation le 18 août via Nuclear Blast Records. Découvrez ci-dessous la vidéo du premier extrait "Slaves Beyond Death".
01. Slaves Beyond Death
02. The Son Of Misery
03. Puppet Master
04. Dear Desolation
05. Death Dealer
06. Man Is The Enemy
07. The Skin Of The Serpent
08. Fire In The Sky
09. Into Chaos We Climb
10. The Final Curtain
BROKEN HOPE (Death Metal) vient de publier une vidéo 360° du titre "The Meek Shall Inherit Shit". Ce dernier est issu de l'album Mutilated And Assimilated à paraître le 23 juin sur Century Media Records et dont voici le tracklisting :
01. The Meek Shall Inherit Shit
02. The Bunker
03. Mutilated And Assimilated
04. Outback Incest Clan
05. Malicious Meatholes
06. Blast Frozen
07. The Necropants
08. The Carrion Eaters
09. Russian Sleep Experiment
10. Hell's Handpuppets
11. Beneath Antarctic Ice
12. Swamped-In Gorehog
L'édition 2018 du NETHERLANDS DEATHFEST, qui se tiendra du 2 au 4 mars à Tilburg, se complète avec l'ajout de dix nouveaux groupes que voici : AGENTS OF ABHORRENCE (Grindcore), THE AFTERNOON GENTLEMEN (Grindcore), ALTARAGE (Death Metal), DRAGGED INTO SUNLIGHT (Black Metal), EVOKEN (Doom/Death), JIG-AI (Grindcore), ROOT (Heavy/Black Metal, SUFFOCATION (Brutal Death Metal), VALLENFYRE (Death/Crust) et WITCHERY.
