(Lien direct) INTEGRITY (Hardcore) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son prochain album avec le clip de "Hymn For The Children Of The Black Flame" disponible ci-dessous. Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume sortira le 14 juillet sur Relapse Records. Voici le tracklisting :



01. Fallen To Destroy

02. Blood Sermon

03. Hymn For The Children Of The Black Flame

04. I Am The Spell

05. Die With Your Boots On

06. Serpent Of The Crossroads

07. Unholy Salvation Of Sabbatai Zevi

08. 7 Reece Mews

09. Burning Beneath The Devils Cross

10. String Up My Teeth

11. Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume

12. Viselle De Drac (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)

13. Entartete Kunst (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)

14. Deathly Fighter (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)

15. The Perfect Silence (Digital Bonus Track)



