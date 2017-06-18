chargement...

Les news du 18 Juin 2017 Carach Angren - Integrity
»
(Lien direct)
Retrouvez ci-dessous le tout nouveau clip de CARACH ANGREN (Comédie Black Metal) pour le titre "Charles Francis Coghlan". Ce morceau est tir de l'album Dance And Laugh Amongst The Rotten paru il y a quelques jours via Season Of Mist Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
INTEGRITY (Hardcore) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son prochain album avec le clip de "Hymn For The Children Of The Black Flame" disponible ci-dessous. Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume sortira le 14 juillet sur Relapse Records. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Fallen To Destroy
02. Blood Sermon
03. Hymn For The Children Of The Black Flame
04. I Am The Spell
05. Die With Your Boots On
06. Serpent Of The Crossroads
07. Unholy Salvation Of Sabbatai Zevi
08. 7 Reece Mews
09. Burning Beneath The Devils Cross
10. String Up My Teeth
11. Howling, For The Nightmare Shall Consume
12. Viselle De Drac (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)
13. Entartete Kunst (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)
14. Deathly Fighter (Digital / Deluxe Vinyl Bonus Track)
15. The Perfect Silence (Digital Bonus Track)

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
18 Juin 2017
Season of Mist recrute

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

rivax citer
rivax
18/06/2017 12:31
Pas mal le single d'INTEGRITY. J'avais bien aimé leur split avec POWER TRIP l'an dernier....là ça me fait un peu penser à IRON AGE (le chant essentiellement)...bref, j'attends l'album avec impatience!

