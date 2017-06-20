Concours CONVERGE (Hardcore Chaotique): en partenariat avec Kongfuzi Booking, Thrashocore vous propose de gagner 2 places pour le concert des Américains à Paris le vendredi 25 août 2017 au Trabendo avec Havok, Gorguts et Revocation en 1ères parties. Cliquez ici pour savoir comment ça marche. Attention, dernier jour!
Après une longue attente VARATHRON (Black Death) va retourner en studio pendant l'été pour y enregistrer son nouvel album qui s'appellera Patriarchs Of Evil, et sortira comme son prédécesseur chez Agonia Records. Plus d'informations prochainement ...
Le premier album de la formation française ESOCTRILIHUM (Black Metal), intitulé Mystic Echo From A Funeral Dimension, sortira le 28 juillet chez I, Voidhanger Records (CD). L'artwork est signé Luciana Nedelea. D'une durée de 58 minutes 37, ce long format est composé de 7 titres :
1. Ancient Ceremony From Astral Land (8:53)
2. Following The Mystical Light Of The Shadow Forest (9:07)
3. Prayer Of The Lamented Souls (2:47)
4. Infernus Spiritas (9:05)
5. Shtalosoth (9:36)
6. BltQb (Black Collapse) (9:13)
7. Mighty Darkness (8:56) ESOCTRILIHUM
20/06/2017 13:13