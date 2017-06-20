»

(Lien direct) ESOCTRILIHUM (Black Metal), intitulé Mystic Echo From A Funeral Dimension, sortira le 28 juillet chez I, Voidhanger Records (CD). L'artwork est signé Luciana Nedelea. D'une durée de 58 minutes 37, ce long format est composé de 7 titres :



1. Ancient Ceremony From Astral Land (8:53)

2. Following The Mystical Light Of The Shadow Forest (9:07)

3. Prayer Of The Lamented Souls (2:47)

4. Infernus Spiritas (9:05)

5. Shtalosoth (9:36)

6. BltQb (Black Collapse) (9:13)

7. Mighty Darkness (8:56)