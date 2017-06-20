chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
53 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Van Halen
 Van Halen - Van Halen (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Time Lurker
 Time Lurker - Time Lurker (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 20 Juin 2017
 Les news du 20 Juin 2017 - ... (N)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Skelethal
 Skelethal - Of The Depths... (C)
Par Orel Lion		   
Gruesome
 Gruesome - Dimensions Of Ho... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Abraxas
 Abraxas - Wretched Existenc... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Dying Fetus
 Dying Fetus - Wrong One to ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
La forêt, plus forte que l'enfer !!!
 La forêt, plus forte que l'... (D)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Voice Of Winter
 Voice Of Winter - Childhood... (C)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 18 Juin 2017
 Les news du 18 Juin 2017 - ... (N)
Par rivax		   
Beastmaker
 Beastmaker - Inside the Skull (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Live at Las... (C)
Par rivax		   
Kalisia
 Kalisia - Cybion (C)
Par Mera		   
Between The Buried And Me
 Between The Buried And Me -... (C)
Par Mera		   
Nominon
 Nominon - Terra Necrosis (C)
Par Mitch		   
Les news du 15 Juin 2017
 Les news du 15 Juin 2017 - ... (N)
Par MoM		   
Ende
 Ende - Emën Etan (C)
Par dantefever		   
Blood Feast
 Blood Feast - The Future St... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

News »

Les news du 20 Juin 2017

News
Les news du 20 Juin 2017 Gwar - Varathron - Esoctrilihum
»
(Lien direct)
GWAR (Gwar Metal) sera de retour cet automne avec son nouvel opus intitulé The Blood Of The Gods qui sortira chez Metal Blade. Un premier extrait sera dévoilé prochainement ...		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Après une longue attente VARATHRON (Black Death) va retourner en studio pendant l'été pour y enregistrer son nouvel album qui s'appellera Patriarchs Of Evil, et sortira comme son prédécesseur chez Agonia Records. Plus d'informations prochainement ...		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album de la formation française ESOCTRILIHUM (Black Metal), intitulé Mystic Echo From A Funeral Dimension, sortira le 28 juillet chez I, Voidhanger Records (CD). L'artwork est signé Luciana Nedelea. D'une durée de 58 minutes 37, ce long format est composé de 7 titres :

1. Ancient Ceremony From Astral Land (8:53)
2. Following The Mystical Light Of The Shadow Forest (9:07)
3. Prayer Of The Lamented Souls (2:47)
4. Infernus Spiritas (9:05)
5. Shtalosoth (9:36)
6. BltQb (Black Collapse) (9:13)
7. Mighty Darkness (8:56) ESOCTRILIHUM		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Dysthymie
20 Juin 2017
Season of Mist recrute

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Sakrifiss citer
Sakrifiss
20/06/2017 13:13
Pour Gwar, il faudra donc voir ce que donne le nouveau chanteur suite à la mort du pourtant leader du groupe...

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Grand Lord High Master
 Grand Lord High Master
Grand Lord High Master
2017 - Kill All Music		   
Emyn Muil
 Emyn Muil
Elenion Ancalima
2017 - Northern Silence Productions		   
Van Halen
 Van Halen
Van Halen
1978 - Warner Bros.		   
Time Lurker
 Time Lurker
Time Lurker
2017 - Les Acteurs de l'Ombre		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Gwar
 Gwar
Gwar Metal - Etats-Unis		   
Varathron
 Varathron
Black Death - Grèce		   
Van Halen
Van Halen
Lire la chronique
Time Lurker
Time Lurker
Lire la chronique
Emyn Muil
Elenion Ancalima
Lire la chronique
Dying Fetus
Wrong One to Fuck With
Lire la chronique
La forêt, plus forte que l'enfer !!!
Lire le podcast
Skelethal
Of The Depths...
Lire la chronique
Hundredth
Rare
Lire la chronique
Voice Of Winter
Childhood Of Evil
Lire la chronique
Atlas
Death and Fear (EP)
Lire la chronique
Final Drive
Dig Deeper
Lire la chronique
Black Sabbath
Live at Last (Live)
Lire la chronique
Devil
To The Gallows
Lire la chronique
Puta Volcano
Harmony Of Spheres
Lire la chronique
Blood Feast
The Future State Of Wicked
Lire la chronique
Coutoux : Incursion dans le Black Metal
Lire l'interview
Sollertia
Light
Lire la chronique
Witch Vomit
A Scream From The Tomb Below
Lire la chronique
Black Sabbath
Born Again
Lire la chronique
Table ronde youtubeurs metal, Part 2 (2Guys1TV / Enjoy the Noise / Max Yme / Eniok / Sakrifiss)
Lire le podcast
Download Paris 2017
Alter Bridge + AqME + Astro...
Lire le live report
Örth
Nocturno Inferno
Lire la chronique
Ordem Satanica
Monte da lua
Lire la chronique
Gateway To Selfdestruction
Death, My Salvation
Lire la chronique
Craven Idol
The Shackles Of Mammon
Lire la chronique
Igorrr
Savage Sinusoid
Lire la chronique
Bathory
Bathory
Lire la chronique
Catacombes
Le démoniaque
Lire la chronique
Antropofagus
M.O.R.T.E. (Methods Of Resu...
Lire la chronique
Vulture
Victim To The Blade (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Coutoux
Hellicoprion
Lire la chronique