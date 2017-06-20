News
Les news du 20 Juin 2017
|GWAR (Gwar Metal) sera de retour cet automne avec son nouvel opus intitulé The Blood Of The Gods qui sortira chez Metal Blade. Un premier extrait sera dévoilé prochainement ...
|
|Après une longue attente VARATHRON (Black Death) va retourner en studio pendant l'été pour y enregistrer son nouvel album qui s'appellera Patriarchs Of Evil, et sortira comme son prédécesseur chez Agonia Records. Plus d'informations prochainement ...
|
|Le premier album de la formation française ESOCTRILIHUM (Black Metal), intitulé Mystic Echo From A Funeral Dimension, sortira le 28 juillet chez I, Voidhanger Records (CD). L'artwork est signé Luciana Nedelea. D'une durée de 58 minutes 37, ce long format est composé de 7 titres :
1. Ancient Ceremony From Astral Land (8:53)
2. Following The Mystical Light Of The Shadow Forest (9:07)
3. Prayer Of The Lamented Souls (2:47)
4. Infernus Spiritas (9:05)
5. Shtalosoth (9:36)
6. BltQb (Black Collapse) (9:13)
7. Mighty Darkness (8:56) ESOCTRILIHUM
|
|
Pour Gwar, il faudra donc voir ce que donne le nouveau chanteur suite à la mort du pourtant leader du groupe...
20/06/2017 13:13