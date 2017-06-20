News » Les news du 20 Juin 2017 News Les news du 20 Juin 2017 Gwar - Varathron - Esoctrilihum » (Lien direct) GWAR (Gwar Metal) sera de retour cet automne avec son nouvel opus intitulé The Blood Of The Gods qui sortira chez Metal Blade. Un premier extrait sera dévoilé prochainement ...

» (Lien direct) VARATHRON (Black Death) va retourner en studio pendant l'été pour y enregistrer son nouvel album qui s'appellera Patriarchs Of Evil, et sortira comme son prédécesseur chez Agonia Records. Plus d'informations prochainement ...

» (Lien direct) ESOCTRILIHUM (Black Metal), intitulé Mystic Echo From A Funeral Dimension, sortira le 28 juillet chez I, Voidhanger Records (CD). L'artwork est signé Luciana Nedelea. D'une durée de 58 minutes 37, ce long format est composé de 7 titres :



1. Ancient Ceremony From Astral Land (8:53)

2. Following The Mystical Light Of The Shadow Forest (9:07)

3. Prayer Of The Lamented Souls (2:47)

4. Infernus Spiritas (9:05)

5. Shtalosoth (9:36)

6. BltQb (Black Collapse) (9:13)

7. Mighty Darkness (8:56) ESOCTRILIHUM

