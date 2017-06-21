chargement...

Table ronde youtubeurs metal, Part 2 (2Guys1TV / Enjoy the Noise / Max Yme / Eniok / Sakrifiss)
Par tasserholf		   
Les news du 21 Juin 2017
Par Jean-Clint		   
Emyn Muil
Par Sakrifiss		   
Dying Fetus
Par Keyser		   
Time Lurker
Par Sulphur		   
Van Halen
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 20 Juin 2017
Par Sakrifiss		   
Skelethal
Par Orel Lion		   
Gruesome
Par Jean-Clint		   
Abraxas
Par Jean-Clint		   
La forêt, plus forte que l'enfer !!!
Par Bras Cassé		   
Voice Of Winter
Par MoM		   
Les news du 18 Juin 2017
Par rivax		   
Beastmaker
Par AxGxB		   
Black Sabbath
Par rivax		   

Les news du 21 Juin 2017

News
Les news du 21 Juin 2017 Converge - Zakk Sabbath - Dead Cross - Helvetestromb - Decapitated - Deathwhite - Temple Of Void - Beneath - Execration - Proscrito - Urn - Abnormal Inhumane
Concours CONVERGE (Hardcore Chaotique): c'est terminé, les gagnants ont été prévenus par e-mail. On rappelle que les Américains seront à Paris le vendredi 25 août 2017 au Trabendo avec Havok, Gorguts et Revocation en 1ères parties.

ZAKK SABBATH (Heavy Metal) est un tribute band à BLACK SABBATH réunissant Zakk Wylde à la gratte, Blasko à la basse (ex ROB ZOMBIE, actuellement bassiste de Ozzy Osbourne) et Joey Castillo (ex QOTSA, ex Danzig) à la batterie. Le trio vient de publier Live In Detroit, EP 3 titres paru chez Southern Lords le 16 juin 2017.

La galette, uniquement disponible en vinyle, propose trois titres captés en live : "War Pigs" (extrait), "Supernaut" et "Fairies wear boots".

Les news du

DEAD CROSS (Punk/Hardcore), super groupe réunissant Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies, Misfits), Mike Patton (Faith No More, Tomahawk), Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox) et Michael Crain (Retox, Festival Of Dead Deer), sortira son premier album éponyme le 4 août prochain via Ipecac Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Seizure And Desist". Voici le tracklisting :

01. Seizure And Desist
02. Idiopathic
03. Obedience School
04. Shillelagh
05. Bela Lugosi's Dead
06. Divine Faith
07. Grave Slave
08. The Future Has Been Cancelled
09. Gag Reflex
10. Church Of The Motherfuckers

 Les news du

HELVETESTROMB (Black Metal) vient de signer sur Wormholedeath Records pour la sortie prochaine de son premier album intitulé Demonic Excrements Cursed With Life. Découvrez ci-dessous un long trailer ainsi que le tracklisting :

01. Tempesta Di Merda (A Legion Of Jesus Christs)
02. Restless Satan
03. Skitberget
04. Holy Christian Airstrike
05. The Demon Bell
06. Kloakerna Under Hel
07. Bog Of Eternal Stench
08. Warmongo
09. Tormentive Retribution
10. Sifting Excrements (Through The Teeth)
11. Morningstar:Whore crusher

 Les news du

DECAPITATED (Metal extrême moderne) a récemment dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album via le clip de "Earth Scar". Anticult sortira le 7 juillet sur Metal Blade Records. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Impulse
02. Deathvaluation
03. Kill The Cult
04. One-Eyed Nation
05. Anger Line
06. Earth Scar
07. Never
08. Amen

 Les news du

Les Américains de DEATHWHITE (Doom Mélodique/Gothique) viennent de signer sur le label Season Of Mist pour la réédition, début 2018, de leur premier album intitulé For A Black Tomorrow.

01. The Grace Of The Dark
02. Contritrion
03. Poisoned
04. Just Remember
05. Eden
06. Dreaming The Inverse
07. Death And The Master
08. Prison Of Thought
Les news du

Découvrez ci-dessous un deuxième extrait de Lords Of Death, nouvel album des Américains de TEMPLE OF VOID (Death/Doom). Sortie prévue le 28 juillet via Shadow Kingdom Records.

01. The Charnel Unearthing
02. Wretched Banquet (Bandcamp)
03. A Watery Internment
04. The Hidden Fiend
05. An Ominous Journey
06. The Gift
07. Graven Desires
08. Deceiver In The Shadows

 Les news du

Les Islandais de BENEATH (Brutal Death) sortiront leur troisième album intitulé Ephemeris le 18 août prochain via Unique Leader Records. Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "Constellational Transformation". Voici également le tracklisting :

01. Constellational Transformation
02. Eyecatcher
03. Ephemeris
04. Alignments
05. Guillotine
06. Cities Of The Outer Reaches
07. Medium Obscurum
08. Amorphous Globe
09. Multiangular

 Les news du

EXECRATION (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Return To The Void le 14 juillet sur Metal Blade Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Eternal Recurrence".

01. Eternal Recurrence
02. Hammers Of Vulcan
03. Nekrocosm
04. Cephalic Transmissions
05. Blood Moon Eclipse
06. Unicursal Horrorscope
07. Through The Oculus
08. Return To The Void
09. Det Uransakelige Dyp

 Les news du

Le premier EP des Espagnols de PROSCRITO (Death/Doom) intitulé El Calvario et sorti en début d'année sous forme digitale, va être réédité le 18 août par Iron Boenhead Productions au format CD et vinyle. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Anuda La Soga".

01. Via Crucis
02. Anuda La Soga
03. Ceremonia De Los Penitentes
04. En El Calvario
05. Puteado

 Les news du

Les Finlandais de URN (Black/Thrash) sortiront leur nouvel album intitulé The Burning le 28 juillet sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Celestial Light". Voici le tracklisting :

01. Intro - Resurrection
02. Celestial Light
03. Hail The King
04. Morbid Black Sorrow
05. Sons Of The Northern Star (Soundcloud)
06. Nocturnal Demons
07. Wolves Of Radiation
08. All Will End In Fire
09. Falling Paradise
10. The Burning

 Les news du

ABNORMAL INHUMANE (Brutal Death Metal) va rééditer cet son premier album intitulé Disgusting Cruelty Of Homicide. Celui-ci sera disponible via le label Swallow Vomit Productions dans une version remixée et remasterisée avec en prime un nouvel artwork et quelques titres bonus. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Intro
02. Defiance Of Species
03. Murder
04. Repulsive Disease
05. Vehement Banishment
06. Creation Of Abysmal Authority
07. Carnal Pleasure Of Abnormal Derangement
08. Insolent Compulation
09. Supremacy Decay And Dominance Impurity
10. Humanization Mechanized
11. Final Chapter Of Inhumanity (Instrumental)
12. Into Criminal Frenzy (Promo 2014)
Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + rivax + AxGxB
21 Juin 2017
21 Juin 2017
Fall Of Summer 2017

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint
Jean-Clint
21/06/2017 08:49
Très bon le morceau de BENEATH !! Hâte d'écouter la suite !!

GROUPES DU JOUR
Beneath
 Beneath
Brutal Death - Islande		   
Converge
 Converge
Hardcore Chaotique - Etats-Unis		   
Decapitated
 Decapitated
Metal extrême moderne - Pologne		   
Execration
 Execration
Norvège		   
Zakk Sabbath
 Zakk Sabbath
Etats-Unis		   
