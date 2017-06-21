News » Les news du 21 Juin 2017 News Les news du 21 Juin 2017 Urn - Abnormal Inhumane » (Lien direct) URN (Black/Thrash) sortiront leur nouvel album intitulé The Burning le 28 juillet sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Celestial Light". Voici le tracklisting :



01. Intro - Resurrection

02. Celestial Light

03. Hail The King

04. Morbid Black Sorrow

05. Sons Of The Northern Star (Soundcloud)

06. Nocturnal Demons

07. Wolves Of Radiation

08. All Will End In Fire

09. Falling Paradise

10. The Burning





» (Lien direct) ABNORMAL INHUMANE (Brutal Death Metal) va rééditer cet son premier album intitulé Disgusting Cruelty Of Homicide. Celui-ci sera disponible via le label Swallow Vomit Productions dans une version remixée et remasterisée avec en prime un nouvel artwork et quelques titres bonus. Voici le tracklisting :



01. Intro

02. Defiance Of Species

03. Murder

04. Repulsive Disease

05. Vehement Banishment

06. Creation Of Abysmal Authority

07. Carnal Pleasure Of Abnormal Derangement

08. Insolent Compulation

09. Supremacy Decay And Dominance Impurity

10. Humanization Mechanized

11. Final Chapter Of Inhumanity (Instrumental)

12. Into Criminal Frenzy (Promo 2014)

13. Cosmogonic Derangement (Promo 2014)

