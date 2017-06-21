chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
36 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Emyn Muil
 Emyn Muil - Elenion Ancalima (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Dying Fetus
 Dying Fetus - Wrong One to ... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Time Lurker
 Time Lurker - Time Lurker (C)
Par Sulphur		   
Table ronde youtubeurs metal, Part 2 (2Guys1TV / Enjoy the Noise / Max Yme / Eniok / Sakrifiss)
 Table ronde youtubeurs meta... (D)
Par tasserholf		   
Van Halen
 Van Halen - Van Halen (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 20 Juin 2017
 Les news du 20 Juin 2017 - ... (N)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Skelethal
 Skelethal - Of The Depths... (C)
Par Orel Lion		   
Gruesome
 Gruesome - Dimensions Of Ho... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Abraxas
 Abraxas - Wretched Existenc... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
La forêt, plus forte que l'enfer !!!
 La forêt, plus forte que l'... (D)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Voice Of Winter
 Voice Of Winter - Childhood... (C)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 18 Juin 2017
 Les news du 18 Juin 2017 - ... (N)
Par rivax		   
Beastmaker
 Beastmaker - Inside the Skull (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Live at Las... (C)
Par rivax		   
Kalisia
 Kalisia - Cybion (C)
Par Mera		   
Between The Buried And Me
 Between The Buried And Me -... (C)
Par Mera		   
Nominon
 Nominon - Terra Necrosis (C)
Par Mitch		   

News »

Les news du 21 Juin 2017

News
Les news du 21 Juin 2017 Urn - Abnormal Inhumane
»
(Lien direct)
Les Finlandais de URN (Black/Thrash) sortiront leur nouvel album intitulé The Burning le 28 juillet sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Celestial Light". Voici le tracklisting :

01. Intro - Resurrection
02. Celestial Light
03. Hail The King
04. Morbid Black Sorrow
05. Sons Of The Northern Star (Soundcloud)
06. Nocturnal Demons
07. Wolves Of Radiation
08. All Will End In Fire
09. Falling Paradise
10. The Burning

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ABNORMAL INHUMANE (Brutal Death Metal) va rééditer cet son premier album intitulé Disgusting Cruelty Of Homicide. Celui-ci sera disponible via le label Swallow Vomit Productions dans une version remixée et remasterisée avec en prime un nouvel artwork et quelques titres bonus. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Intro
02. Defiance Of Species
03. Murder
04. Repulsive Disease
05. Vehement Banishment
06. Creation Of Abysmal Authority
07. Carnal Pleasure Of Abnormal Derangement
08. Insolent Compulation
09. Supremacy Decay And Dominance Impurity
10. Humanization Mechanized
11. Final Chapter Of Inhumanity (Instrumental)
12. Into Criminal Frenzy (Promo 2014)
13. Cosmogonic Derangement (Promo 2014)		 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
21 Juin 2017
Season of Mist recrute

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Van Halen
Van Halen
Lire la chronique
Time Lurker
Time Lurker
Lire la chronique
Emyn Muil
Elenion Ancalima
Lire la chronique
Dying Fetus
Wrong One to Fuck With
Lire la chronique
La forêt, plus forte que l'enfer !!!
Lire le podcast
Skelethal
Of The Depths...
Lire la chronique
Hundredth
Rare
Lire la chronique
Voice Of Winter
Childhood Of Evil
Lire la chronique
Atlas
Death and Fear (EP)
Lire la chronique
Final Drive
Dig Deeper
Lire la chronique
Black Sabbath
Live at Last (Live)
Lire la chronique
Devil
To The Gallows
Lire la chronique
Puta Volcano
Harmony Of Spheres
Lire la chronique
Blood Feast
The Future State Of Wicked
Lire la chronique
Coutoux : Incursion dans le Black Metal
Lire l'interview
Sollertia
Light
Lire la chronique
Witch Vomit
A Scream From The Tomb Below
Lire la chronique
Black Sabbath
Born Again
Lire la chronique
Table ronde youtubeurs metal, Part 2 (2Guys1TV / Enjoy the Noise / Max Yme / Eniok / Sakrifiss)
Lire le podcast
Download Paris 2017
Alter Bridge + AqME + Astro...
Lire le live report
Örth
Nocturno Inferno
Lire la chronique
Ordem Satanica
Monte da lua
Lire la chronique
Gateway To Selfdestruction
Death, My Salvation
Lire la chronique
Craven Idol
The Shackles Of Mammon
Lire la chronique
Igorrr
Savage Sinusoid
Lire la chronique
Bathory
Bathory
Lire la chronique
Catacombes
Le démoniaque
Lire la chronique
Antropofagus
M.O.R.T.E. (Methods Of Resu...
Lire la chronique
Vulture
Victim To The Blade (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Coutoux
Hellicoprion
Lire la chronique