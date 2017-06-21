News
|Les Finlandais de URN (Black/Thrash) sortiront leur nouvel album intitulé The Burning le 28 juillet sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Celestial Light". Voici le tracklisting :
01. Intro - Resurrection
02. Celestial Light
03. Hail The King
04. Morbid Black Sorrow
05. Sons Of The Northern Star (Soundcloud)
06. Nocturnal Demons
07. Wolves Of Radiation
08. All Will End In Fire
09. Falling Paradise
10. The Burning
|
|»
|ABNORMAL INHUMANE (Brutal Death Metal) va rééditer cet son premier album intitulé Disgusting Cruelty Of Homicide. Celui-ci sera disponible via le label Swallow Vomit Productions dans une version remixée et remasterisée avec en prime un nouvel artwork et quelques titres bonus. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Intro
02. Defiance Of Species
03. Murder
04. Repulsive Disease
05. Vehement Banishment
06. Creation Of Abysmal Authority
07. Carnal Pleasure Of Abnormal Derangement
08. Insolent Compulation
09. Supremacy Decay And Dominance Impurity
10. Humanization Mechanized
11. Final Chapter Of Inhumanity (Instrumental)
12. Into Criminal Frenzy (Promo 2014)
13. Cosmogonic Derangement (Promo 2014)
|
