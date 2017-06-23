PHYLACTERY (Death/Thrash) propose le titre "Eyes of Fear and Flame" en écoute sur ce lien. Le nouvel album des Canadiens, Necromancy Enthroned, sortira le 18 août via Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist:
1. Risen Restless Dead
2. Wisdom of Heretics
3. Fulminations
4. Morbid Existence
5. King of Ruin
6. Where I Dwell
7. Enslaved by the Dawn
8. Eyes of Fear and Flame
9. Bubonic Undeath
10. Unholy Empire
11. Eat of My Disease
Après un break de trois années CHIMAIRA (Power/Thrash) vient d'annoncer son retour par la voix de son emblématique chanteur Mark Hunter. Celui-ci confirme que le line-up mythique des albums The Impossibility Of Reason et Resurrection sera de nouveau réuni pour l'occasion.
GRAVE PLEASURES (Post-Punk Apocalyptique) sera de retour à la rentrée avec son nouvel album intitulé Motherblood, qui sortira chez Century Media. Un premier extrait sera dévoilé prochainement, ainsi que le tracklisting.
Par human
Par Jean-Clint
Par Fabulon
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par northstar
Par MoM
Par Krokodil
Par tasserholf
Par Jean-Clint
Par Keyser
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sakrifiss
Par Orel Lion
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint