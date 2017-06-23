chargement...

Les news du 23 Juin 2017

News
Les news du 23 Juin 2017 Converge - Phylactery - Chimaira - Grave Pleasures
On rappelle que CONVERGE (Hardcore Chaotique) sera à Paris le vendredi 25 août 2017 au Trabendo avec Havok, Gorguts et Revocation en 1ères parties.		 Les news du

PHYLACTERY (Death/Thrash) propose le titre "Eyes of Fear and Flame" en écoute sur ce lien. Le nouvel album des Canadiens, Necromancy Enthroned, sortira le 18 août via Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist:

1. Risen Restless Dead
2. Wisdom of Heretics
3. Fulminations
4. Morbid Existence
5. King of Ruin
6. Where I Dwell
7. Enslaved by the Dawn
8. Eyes of Fear and Flame
9. Bubonic Undeath
10. Unholy Empire
11. Eat of My Disease		 Les news du

Après un break de trois années CHIMAIRA (Power/Thrash) vient d'annoncer son retour par la voix de son emblématique chanteur Mark Hunter. Celui-ci confirme que le line-up mythique des albums The Impossibility Of Reason et Resurrection sera de nouveau réuni pour l'occasion.		 Les news du

GRAVE PLEASURES (Post-Punk Apocalyptique) sera de retour à la rentrée avec son nouvel album intitulé Motherblood, qui sortira chez Century Media. Un premier extrait sera dévoilé prochainement, ainsi que le tracklisting.		 Les news du
23 Juin 2017
