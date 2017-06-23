»

(Lien direct) PHYLACTERY (Death/Thrash) propose le titre "Eyes of Fear and Flame" en écoute sur ce lien. Le nouvel album des Canadiens, Necromancy Enthroned, sortira le 18 août via Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist:



1. Risen Restless Dead

2. Wisdom of Heretics

3. Fulminations

4. Morbid Existence

5. King of Ruin

6. Where I Dwell

7. Enslaved by the Dawn

8. Eyes of Fear and Flame

9. Bubonic Undeath

10. Unholy Empire

11. Eat of My Disease