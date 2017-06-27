»

(Lien direct) SARINVOMIT (Black/Thrash) aura pour titre Malignant Thermonuclear Supremacy et sortira courant 2017 sur Deathrune Records.



01. Perishing In Eternal Void

02. One Trillion Megaton H-Bomb

03. Mass Grave Planet

04. Evaporation In Mushroom Cloud

05. Splendid Radioactive Particles

06. Sarinvomit

07. Destructive Solar Flare