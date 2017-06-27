News
Les news du 27 Juin 2017
Sarinvomit
|Le premier album des Turques de SARINVOMIT (Black/Thrash) aura pour titre Malignant Thermonuclear Supremacy et sortira courant 2017 sur Deathrune Records.
01. Perishing In Eternal Void
02. One Trillion Megaton H-Bomb
03. Mass Grave Planet
04. Evaporation In Mushroom Cloud
05. Splendid Radioactive Particles
06. Sarinvomit
07. Destructive Solar Flare
