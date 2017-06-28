»

(Lien direct) SLAVE ONE (Death Technique) vient d'annoncer la sortie de son nouvel EP An Abstract and Metaphysical Approach to Deceit prévue le 29 septembre chez le label français Dolorem Records. Celui-ci fera suite à Dioptric Disclosed Principles, leur premier album paru l'année dernière et annonce un retour aux sources plus brutal avec en guise de bonus une reprise inattendue pour la formation. L'opus a été enregistré, mixé et masterisé par Marmelade Production. L'artwork a une réalisation de l'artiste français Headsplit Design. Tracklist :



1 - Tunguska

2 - Through Illuminated Void and Meditative Resonance

3 - Uroboric

4 - Blessings Upon the Throne of Tyranny (Dimmu Borgir Cover)