ACHERONTAS (Black Metal Orthodoxe) (Black Metal) a signé sur Agonia Records. Les Grecs vont rééditer le 31 août leur album Vamachara en vinyle avec un nouvel artwork. Les détails:
1. Opening the Eye of the Storm
2. Blood Current Illumination
3. Αβραξας
4. Vamachara
5. Ohm Krim Kali
6. Beyond the Mazeways to Ophidian Gnosis
7. Drakonian Womb (Double Mem and Single Aleph)
Worship demo:
8. Dark Endless
9. Through the Dark Age We Are Dreaming
10. Pagan Warriors
11. Worship
SLAVE ONE (Death Technique) vient d'annoncer la sortie de son nouvel EP An Abstract and Metaphysical Approach to Deceit prévue le 29 septembre chez le label français Dolorem Records. Celui-ci fera suite à Dioptric Disclosed Principles, leur premier album paru l'année dernière et annonce un retour aux sources plus brutal avec en guise de bonus une reprise inattendue pour la formation. L'opus a été enregistré, mixé et masterisé par Marmelade Production. L'artwork a une réalisation de l'artiste français Headsplit Design. Tracklist :
1 - Tunguska
2 - Through Illuminated Void and Meditative Resonance
3 - Uroboric
4 - Blessings Upon the Throne of Tyranny (Dimmu Borgir Cover)
KOSM (Black Metal) est un duo international réunissant le Chinois Xander Cheng (THE ARCBANE) et le Tchèque Ivan Belcic (THE MACHINERY OF OTHER SKELETONS et DEATH TO GIANTS). Leur premier single Quiescent a été publié le 25 juin. Le groupe annonce travailler sur un debut album à paraître courant 2017. Le bel artwork abstrait est une toile peinte par la sœur de Ivan Bellic et retravaillé sur Photoshop par sa femme. Quiescent est disponible sur Bandcamp.
PARADISE LOST (Heavy / Doom / Death) sortira son nouvel album le 1er septembre via Nuclear Blast. Celui-ci aura pour titre Medusa. Découvrez ci-dessous un court teaser du premier single, "The Longest Winter", qui sera dévoilé le vendredi 7 juillet. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Fearless Sky
02. Gods Of Ancient
03. From The Gallows
04. The Longest Winter
05. Medusa
06. No Passage For The Dead
07. Blood & Chaos
08. Until The Grave
