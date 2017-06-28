chargement...

Les news du 28 Juin 2017

News
Les news du 28 Juin 2017 Acherontas - Slave One - KOSM - Stass - Converge - Paradise Lost - Unsane
ACHERONTAS (Black Metal Orthodoxe) (Black Metal) a signé sur Agonia Records. Les Grecs vont rééditer le 31 août leur album Vamachara en vinyle avec un nouvel artwork. Les détails:

1. Opening the Eye of the Storm
2. Blood Current Illumination
3. Αβραξας
4. Vamachara
5. Ohm Krim Kali
6. Beyond the Mazeways to Ophidian Gnosis
7. Drakonian Womb (Double Mem and Single Aleph)
Worship demo:
8. Dark Endless
9. Through the Dark Age We Are Dreaming
10. Pagan Warriors
SLAVE ONE (Death Technique) vient d'annoncer la sortie de son nouvel EP An Abstract and Metaphysical Approach to Deceit prévue le 29 septembre chez le label français Dolorem Records. Celui-ci fera suite à Dioptric Disclosed Principles, leur premier album paru l'année dernière et annonce un retour aux sources plus brutal avec en guise de bonus une reprise inattendue pour la formation. L'opus a été enregistré, mixé et masterisé par Marmelade Production. L'artwork a une réalisation de l'artiste français Headsplit Design. Tracklist :

1 - Tunguska
2 - Through Illuminated Void and Meditative Resonance
3 - Uroboric
STASS (Death Metal) sortira son premier album The Darkside le 15 septembre via Mighty Music. Un premier extrait "Warriors Land" est disponible via le lien ci-dessous :

(Lien direct)
PARADISE LOST (Heavy / Doom / Death) sortira son nouvel album le 1er septembre via Nuclear Blast. Celui-ci aura pour titre Medusa. Découvrez ci-dessous un court teaser du premier single, "The Longest Winter", qui sera dévoilé le vendredi 7 juillet. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Fearless Sky
02. Gods Of Ancient
03. From The Gallows
04. The Longest Winter
05. Medusa
06. No Passage For The Dead
07. Blood & Chaos
08. Until The Grave

Bonus tracks:
09. Frozen Illusion
10. Shrines
11. Symbolic Virtue

Le nouvel album d'UNSANE (Noise / Hardcore) aura pour titre Sterilize et sortira le 29 septembre sur Southern Lord Records. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Factory
02. The Grind
03. Aberration
04. No Reprieve
05. Lung
06. Inclusion
07. Distance
08. A Slow Reaction
09. We’re Fucked
