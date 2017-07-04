News » Les news du 4 Juillet 2017 News Les news du 4 Juillet 2017 Sühnopfer - Voivod - Contrarian - Shining » (Lien direct) SÜHNOPFER (Black Metal Mélodique). Voici quelques mots de Ardraos concernant cette nouvelle :



""It’s a pride and an honour to announce that the next SÜHNOPFER album will be released by the mighty French label Debemur Morti. This new album will have high intensity and an incomparable richness, mixing sombre majestic atmospheres and noble epic momentum. Resulting from several years’ work and yet still in progress, I hope with this collaboration to finally make a major piece of French Black Metal."



Le nouvel album de la formation est attendu pour 2018.

» (Lien direct) VOIVOD (SF Techno Thrash progressif) est actuellement en pleine écriture de son futur album qui devrait sortir au printemps prochain. C'est Michel "Away" Langevin qui vient de l'annoncer, tout en précisant qu'une bonne partie du disque est déjà composé et que l'ensemble devrait enregistré normalement au mois d'août.

» (Lien direct) CONTRARIAN (Death Metal Progressif) sera de retour le 28 juillet avec son nouvel album intitulé To Perceive Is To Suffer qui sortira chez Willowtip Records. Le tracklisting et un premier extrait sont disponibles ci-dessous :



1. To Perceive Is To Suffer

2. Reunion At Gramos

3. Memory Eternal

4. Dreams At Slumber

5. Transcend The Mundane

6. Purpose Seeker

7. At Fate's Hands

8. Ripped From The Void

9. The Utopian



<a href="http://contrarianmetal.bandcamp.com/album/to-perceive-is-to-suffer">To Perceive Is To Suffer by Contrarian</a>

» (Lien direct) SHINING (Black Metal varié) est de retour prochainement avec un nouvel album intitulé X - Varg Utan Flock qui sortira chez Season Of Mist à une date encore inconnue. Plus d'infos bientôt ...

