»

(Lien direct) BLOODHUNTER (Death Metal Mélodique) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The End Of Faith le 16 octobre sur Xtreem Music. Découvrez l'artwork ainsi que le traclisting ci-dessous :



01. The Forbidden Zone

02. The End Of Faith

03. Eyes Wide Open

04. Still Standing Up

05. Death & Rebirth

06. The Queen Beast

07. All These Souls Shall Serve Forever

08. Spirits Of Sin

09. Let The Storm Come

10. Possesed By Myself

11. Crystal Mountain (Death)