BLOODHUNTER (Death Metal Mélodique) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The End Of Faith le 16 octobre sur Xtreem Music. Découvrez l'artwork ainsi que le traclisting ci-dessous :
01. The Forbidden Zone
02. The End Of Faith
03. Eyes Wide Open
04. Still Standing Up
05. Death & Rebirth
06. The Queen Beast
07. All These Souls Shall Serve Forever
08. Spirits Of Sin
09. Let The Storm Come
10. Possesed By Myself
11. Crystal Mountain (Death)
Les Finlandais de PURTENANCE sortiront le 12 septembre via Xtreem Music un nouveau EP quatre titres intitulé Paradox Of Existence. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "In The End Only Death Will Remain". Voici également le tracklisting :
01. In The End Only Death Will Remain
02. Vicious Seeds Of Mortality
03. Paradox Of Existence
04. Nekro Orgy
