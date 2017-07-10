chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
35 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 9 Juillet 2017
 Les news du 9 Juillet 2017 ... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Extravasion
 Extravasion - Origins Of Ma... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 7 Juillet 2017
 Les news du 7 Juillet 2017 ... (N)
Par MoM		   
Dephosphorus
 Dephosphorus - Impossible O... (C)
Par Kedran		   
Contaminated
 Contaminated - Final Man (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Mourning Dawn
 Mourning Dawn - Waste (EP) (C)
Par Ikea		   
Beyond Creation
 Beyond Creation - Earthborn... (C)
Par RBD		   
J'entends des morts !!!
 J'entends des morts !!! - (D)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Undergang
 Undergang - Døden Læger All... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Undergang
 Undergang - Til Døden Os Sk... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 4 Juillet 2017
 Les news du 4 Juillet 2017 ... (N)
Par N4pht4		   
Emyn Muil
 Emyn Muil - Elenion Ancalima (C)
Par GrifDaraconis		   
Condor
 Condor - Unstoppable Power (C)
Par AxGxB		   

News »

Les news du 10 Juillet 2017

News
Les news du 10 Juillet 2017 Dawn Of Disease - Blasphemer
»
(Lien direct)
DAWN OF DISEASE (Death Mélodique) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Ascension Gate le 11 août via Napalm Records. Le tracklisting et un extrait sont visibles ci-dessous :

1. Passage
2. Perimortal
3. Leprous Thoughts
4. Beneath The Waters
5. Ascension Gate
6. Akephalos
7. Fleshless Journey
8. The Growing Emptiness
9. Lucid
10. Mundus Inversus

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLASPHEMER (Brutal Death) a posté sur Bandcamp un nouveau morceau intitulé "Jesus Is Stripped of His Garments". Le nouvel album des Italiens contiendra 11 morceaux et sortira chez Comatose Music.		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
10 Juillet 2017
Season of Mist recrute

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Blasphemer
 Blasphemer
Brutal Death - Italie		   
Dawn Of Disease
 Dawn Of Disease
Death Metal - Allemagne		   
Seide
Beyond the Fallacy
Lire la chronique
Dephosphorus
Impossible Orbits
Lire la chronique
Extravasion
Origins Of Magma (EP)
Lire la chronique
Darvaza
The Silver Chalice (EP)
Lire la chronique
Black Messiah
Walls of Vanaheim
Lire la chronique
Mourning Dawn
Waste (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sublime Cadaveric Decomposition
Sublime Cadaveric Decomposi...
Lire la chronique
Ululatum Tollunt
Quantum Noose Of Usurpation...
Lire la chronique
Trap Them
Crown Feral
Lire la chronique
Condor
Unstoppable Power
Lire la chronique
Assorted Heap
The Experience Of Horror
Lire la chronique
J'entends des morts !!!
Lire le podcast
Beyond Creation
Earthborn Evolution
Lire la chronique
Carach Angren
Dance and Laugh Amongst the...
Lire la chronique
Genocide Shrines
Devanation Monumentemples (EP)
Lire la chronique
Pagliacci
Yours Sincerely, Sister Jos...
Lire la chronique
Antichrist
Sinful Birth
Lire la chronique
Antoine Barde / Pierre Jauniaux / Patrice Verry
Rammstein : Les Crasheurs d...
Lire la chronique
Gravetemple
Impassable Fears
Lire la chronique
Voice Of Ruin
Purge And Purify
Lire la chronique
The Midnight Ghost Train
Live At Roadburn 2013 (Live)
Lire la chronique
Putrid Offal
Anatomy (EP)
Lire la chronique
Striborg
A Procession of Lost Souls
Lire la chronique
Integrity
Humanity Is The Devil (EP)
Lire la chronique
Higher Power
Soul Structure
Lire la chronique
Heavy Justice
And So We Fall...
Lire la chronique
Bethzaida
LXXVIII
Lire la chronique
Wildspeaker
Spreading Adder
Lire la chronique
Jagged Vision
Death Is This World
Lire la chronique
Exocrine
Ascension
Lire la chronique