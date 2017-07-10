»

(Lien direct) DAWN OF DISEASE (Death Mélodique) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Ascension Gate le 11 août via Napalm Records. Le tracklisting et un extrait sont visibles ci-dessous :



1. Passage

2. Perimortal

3. Leprous Thoughts

4. Beneath The Waters

5. Ascension Gate

6. Akephalos

7. Fleshless Journey

8. The Growing Emptiness

9. Lucid

10. Mundus Inversus



