Les news du 10 Juillet 2017
Les news du 10 Juillet 2017 Dawn Of Disease - Blasphemer
|DAWN OF DISEASE (Death Mélodique) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Ascension Gate le 11 août via Napalm Records. Le tracklisting et un extrait sont visibles ci-dessous :
1. Passage
2. Perimortal
3. Leprous Thoughts
4. Beneath The Waters
5. Ascension Gate
6. Akephalos
7. Fleshless Journey
8. The Growing Emptiness
9. Lucid
10. Mundus Inversus
|BLASPHEMER (Brutal Death) a posté sur Bandcamp un nouveau morceau intitulé "Jesus Is Stripped of His Garments". Le nouvel album des Italiens contiendra 11 morceaux et sortira chez Comatose Music.
