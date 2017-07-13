chargement...

Les news du 13 Juillet 2017 Nephren-Ka - Septicflesh - Vurvarat - Satyricon - Gruesome - Incantation
Le nouvel album des Français de NEPHREN-KA (Brutal Death Metal) aura pour titre La Grande Guerre De l'Epice et sortira sur Dolorem Records. Le groupe vient aujourd'hui d'en dévoiler l'artwork.

En exclusivité française sur Thrashocore, découvrez le morceau "3rd Testament", titre issu du nouvel album Codex Omega de SEPTICFLESH (Death Metal Orchestral) prévu pour le 1er septembre via Season Of Mist.

http:/www.facebook.com/septicfleshband
http://www.facebook.com/seasonofmistofficial
http://smarturl.it/SepticfleshCodex



Tout droit sorti de l'underground français, l'énigmatique formation VURVARAT (Doom/Black Metal) a rejoint les rangs de Atavism Records pour la sortie de son premier album, intitulé Theurgia Mortem. Celui-ci est attendu dans le courant de la seconde moitié 2017 et sera disponible en CD digipack. C'est JDW Death is my only Friend qui a réalisé l'artworks. Les influences citées vont de Ondskapt à Mortuus. Voici la tracklist :

1. I The Ghastly Demise
2. II Transfigured and Reborn in Fire
3. III Wake of the Foul Mind
4. IV Magnificent in Decay
5. V Incantations for the Deformed
6. VI Within
7. VII A Pale Horse Descends

SATYRICON (Black Metal / Rock ) sera de retour le 22 septembre avec son nouvel album intitulé Deep Calleth Upon Deep qui sortira chez Napalm Records. La tracklist et un premier extrait seront dévoilés prochainement ...

GRUESOME (Death Metal) vient d'entrer en studio et a confirmé qu'il y enregistrerait bien un nouvel album. Des infos sur le titre, la tracklist et la pochette seront dévoilées en temps et en heure ...

INCANTATION (Death Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Messiah Nostrum" disponible via le clip ci-dessous. Profane Nexus sortira le 11 août sur Relapse Records.

01. Muse
02. Rites Of The Locust
03. Visceral Hexahedron
04. The Horns Of Gefrin
05. Incorporeal Despair
06. Xipe Totec
07. Lus Sepulcri
08. Stormgate Convulsions From The Thunderous Shores Of Infernal Realms Beyond The Grace Of God
09. Messiah Nostrum
10. Omens To The Altar Of Onyx
11. Ancients Arise

Thrasho AxGxB + Mitch + Dysthymie + Jean-Clint
13 Juillet 2017
Fall Of Summer 2017

