(Lien direct) INCANTATION (Death Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Messiah Nostrum" disponible via le clip ci-dessous. Profane Nexus sortira le 11 août sur Relapse Records.



01. Muse

02. Rites Of The Locust

03. Visceral Hexahedron

04. The Horns Of Gefrin

05. Incorporeal Despair

06. Xipe Totec

07. Lus Sepulcri

08. Stormgate Convulsions From The Thunderous Shores Of Infernal Realms Beyond The Grace Of God

09. Messiah Nostrum

10. Omens To The Altar Of Onyx

11. Ancients Arise



