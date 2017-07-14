chargement...

Les news du 14 Juillet 2017
 Les news du 14 Juillet 2017... (N)
Par Dead		   
Exocrine
 Exocrine - Unreal Existence (C)
Par Un Chevelu		   
King Woman
 King Woman - Created in the... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Sapaudia
 Sapaudia - Furvus Spiritus ... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Vomitory
 Vomitory - Opus Mortis VIII (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Vastum
 Vastum - Hole Below (C)
Par KPM		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Heaven and ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 12 Juillet 2017
 Les news du 12 Juillet 2017... (N)
Par Sagamore		   
Oozing Wound
 Oozing Wound - Whatever For... (C)
Par GTOK? GTKO!		   
Witch Vomit
 Witch Vomit - Poisoned Bloo... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 21 Juin 2017
 Les news du 21 Juin 2017 - ... (N)
Par Batu		   
Wolfkrieg
 Wolfkrieg - Fire of Ragnarök (C)
Par MoM		   
Goath
 Goath - Luciferian Goath Ri... (C)
Par KPM		   
Hexecutor
 Hexecutor - Poison, Lust An... (C)
Par dantefever		   

Les news du 14 Juillet 2017

News
Arch Enemy - Bloodlust - Evil - L.A. Guns - Mausoleum Gate - Diabolic Force - Krossfyre - With The Dead - Occavus - Amon Amarth - Sun Of The Sleepless
ARCH ENEMY (Death mélodique) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Will To Power qui sortira le 8 septembre chez Century Media. Celui-ci s’écoute ci-dessous :

(Lien direct)
BLOODLUST (Black/Thrash) sortira son deuxième album intitulé At The Devil's Left Hand le 24 août prochain via Caverna Abismal Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Freak Of The Night".

01. Intro
02. At The Devil's Left Hand
03. Dead Force
04. Witchfyre
05. Death The Conqueror
06. Freak Of The Night
07. Black Hymn To Death
08. Wolves Of The Warcursed Earth
09. Shadows Of The Black Sun

(Lien direct)
Les Japonais d'EVIL (Black/Speed) sortiront leur premier album intitulé Rites Of Evil le 15 août sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Ce dernier est en écoute intégrale via Bandcamp ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :

01. 除夜 Nightmare Bells (Joya)
02. 呪縛 The Curse (Jubaku)
03. 串刺し Transfixion (Kushi-zashi)
04. 八つ裂き刑 Yatsuzaki (Yatsuzaki-kei)
05. 曼荼羅 Mandala (Mandala)
06. 死に晒せ Give 'Em Hell (Shini-sarase)
07. 卒塔婆の剣 Sword of Stupa (Sotoba-no-tsurugi)
08. 毘沙門天 Bishamonten (Bishamonten)
09. 無間地獄 Eternal Hell (Mugen-jigoku)
10. 邪悪を讃えよ Rites of Evil (Jāku-o-tataeyo)
11. 阿修羅 Asura (Asura)
12. 残虐集会 Brutal Mass (Zangyaku-shukai)

(Lien direct)
L.A. GUNS (Hard Rock/Glam/Heavy Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Missing Peace le 13 octobre sur Frontiers Music Srl. Records. Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "Speed".

01. It's All The Same To Me
02. Speed
03. A Drop Of Bleach
04. Sticky Fingers
05. Christine
06. Baby Gotta Fever
07. Kill It Or Die
08. Don't Bring A Knife To A Gunfight
09. The Flood's The Fault Of The Rain
10. The Devil Made Me Do It
11. The Missing Peace
12. Gave It All Away

(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de MAUSOLEUM GATE (Heavy Metal) intitulé Into A Dark Divinity, sortira le 8 septembre sur Cruz Del Sur Records. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Condemned To Darkness
02. Burn The Witches At Dawn
03. Apophis
04. Solomon's Key
05. Horns
06. Into A Dark Divinity

(Lien direct)
DIABOLIC FORCE (Death/Thrash), groupe brésilien originaire de Rio De Janeiro, vient de signer avec Hells Headbangers Records. Le groupe a annoncé la sortie cette année d'un deuxième album intitulé Praise Of Satan.

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier EP des Espagnols de KROSSFYRE (BLack/Thrash) intitulé Burning Torches sortira le 15 septembre sur Hells Headbangers Records. Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "".

01. Krossfyre (Intro)
02. Fire Solution
03. Burning Torches
04. Tabellae Defixionum
05. Black Jaws Of Evil
06. The Great Masturbator

(Lien direct)
WITH THE DEAD (Psychedelic Doom Metal) vient de mettre la touche finale à son deuxième album intitulé Love From With The Dead. Sortie prévue le 22 septembre via Rise Above Records. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Isolation
02. Egyptian Tomb
03. Reincarnation Of Yesterday
04. Cocaine Phantoms
05. Watching The Ward Go By
06. Anemia
(Lien direct)
C'est le 29 septembre via Unspeakable Axe Records que sortira le premier album des Chiliens d'OCCAVUS (Black/Death Metal). Celui-ci aura pour titre Nocturnal Majestic Mysteria. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Union".

01. Andante Nocturno Op.7
02. Triumphal Defeat
03. Under Human Eyes
04. Psychic Burial
05. Ritual Death
06. Seer
07. Union

(Lien direct)
Découvrez le tout nouveau clip d'AMON AMARTH (Heavy / Viking Metal) pour le titre "The Way Of Vikings". Ce titre est issu de l'album Jomsviking paru en 2016 sur Metal Blade Records.

»
(Lien direct)
SUN OF THE SLEEPLESS (Black metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "The Owl" en écoute ci-dessous. To The Elements sortira le 21 juillet sur Prophecy Productions.

01. The Burden
02. Motions (YouTube)
03. The Owl
04. Where In My Childhood Lived A Witch (YouTube)
05. Forest Crown
06. In The Realm Of The Bark (YouTube)
07. Phoenix Rise (YouTube)

 Les news du
14 Juillet 2017
14 Juillet 2017
Season of Mist recrute

Dead citer
Dead
14/07/2017 14:41
Ca fait pas envie le nouveau Arch Enemy...
theHead citer
theHead
14/07/2017 14:38
War Eternal 2.0 ?

