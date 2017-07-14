»

(Lien direct) L.A. GUNS (Hard Rock/Glam/Heavy Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Missing Peace le 13 octobre sur Frontiers Music Srl. Records. Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "Speed".



01. It's All The Same To Me

02. Speed

03. A Drop Of Bleach

04. Sticky Fingers

05. Christine

06. Baby Gotta Fever

07. Kill It Or Die

08. Don't Bring A Knife To A Gunfight

09. The Flood's The Fault Of The Rain

10. The Devil Made Me Do It

11. The Missing Peace

12. Gave It All Away



