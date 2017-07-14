BLOODLUST (Black/Thrash) sortira son deuxième album intitulé At The Devil's Left Hand le 24 août prochain via Caverna Abismal Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Freak Of The Night".
01. Intro
02. At The Devil's Left Hand
03. Dead Force
04. Witchfyre
05. Death The Conqueror
06. Freak Of The Night
07. Black Hymn To Death
08. Wolves Of The Warcursed Earth
09. Shadows Of The Black Sun
Les Japonais d'EVIL (Black/Speed) sortiront leur premier album intitulé Rites Of Evil le 15 août sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Ce dernier est en écoute intégrale via Bandcamp ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :
L.A. GUNS (Hard Rock/Glam/Heavy Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Missing Peace le 13 octobre sur Frontiers Music Srl. Records. Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "Speed".
01. It's All The Same To Me
02. Speed
03. A Drop Of Bleach
04. Sticky Fingers
05. Christine
06. Baby Gotta Fever
07. Kill It Or Die
08. Don't Bring A Knife To A Gunfight
09. The Flood's The Fault Of The Rain
10. The Devil Made Me Do It
11. The Missing Peace
12. Gave It All Away
DIABOLIC FORCE (Death/Thrash), groupe brésilien originaire de Rio De Janeiro, vient de signer avec Hells Headbangers Records. Le groupe a annoncé la sortie cette année d'un deuxième album intitulé Praise Of Satan.
WITH THE DEAD (Psychedelic Doom Metal) vient de mettre la touche finale à son deuxième album intitulé Love From With The Dead. Sortie prévue le 22 septembre via Rise Above Records. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Isolation
02. Egyptian Tomb
03. Reincarnation Of Yesterday
04. Cocaine Phantoms
05. Watching The Ward Go By
06. Anemia
07. CV1
C'est le 29 septembre via Unspeakable Axe Records que sortira le premier album des Chiliens d'OCCAVUS (Black/Death Metal). Celui-ci aura pour titre Nocturnal Majestic Mysteria. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Union".
01. Andante Nocturno Op.7
02. Triumphal Defeat
03. Under Human Eyes
04. Psychic Burial
05. Ritual Death
06. Seer
07. Union
