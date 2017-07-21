»

(Lien direct) AUTOPSY (Death Metal) débutera la semaine prochaine l'enregistrement d'un nouveau EP à paraître plus tard cette année :



AUTOPSY a écrit : We are just about a week away from recording our new EP that is guaranteed to make your speakers puke, set your pubes on fire, turn your brain to runny cream cheese, cause your nostrils to fuse shut, simultaneously destroy and reinforce your will to live and make you bang your fucking head, all at the same time!