chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
47 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
16
 16 - Zoloft Smile (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Deny The Urge
 Deny The Urge - As Darkness... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 21 Juillet 2017
 Les news du 21 Juillet 2017... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 20 Juillet 2017
 Les news du 20 Juillet 2017... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Forgotten Tomb
 Forgotten Tomb - ...And Don... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Le Black Metal de Molière : L'éveil
Le Black Metal de Molière :... (D)
Par dantefever		   
The County Medical Examiners
 The County Medical Examiner... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Rammstein
 Rammstein - Herzeleid (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
Desultory
 Desultory - Into Eternity (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Heresiarch
 Heresiarch - Death Ordinance (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Dark Sanctuary
 Dark Sanctuary - Metal (C)
Par Gauchet		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Heaven and ... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Dissection
 Dissection - Storm Of The L... (C)
Par HhlyKosproïva		   
CHVE
 CHVE - 10910 (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
Suffocation
 Suffocation - ... Of The Da... (C)
Par RBD		   

News »

Les news du 21 Juillet 2017

News
Les news du 21 Juillet 2017 The Haunted - Thy Art Is Murder - Autopsy
»
(Lien direct)
THE HAUNTED (Thrash Metal) vient de mettre en ligne un nouvel extrait de son futur album Strength In Numbers qui sortira le 25 août chez Century Media. "Spark" s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THY ART IS MURDER (Deathcore) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Son Of Misery" disponible ci-contre via un clip vidéo. Dear Desolation sortira le 18 août via Nuclear Blast Records.

01. Slaves Beyond Death
02. The Son Of Misery
03. Puppet Master
04. Dear Desolation
05. Death Dealer
06. Man Is The Enemy
07. The Skin Of The Serpent
08. Fire In The Sky
09. Into Chaos We Climb
10. The Final Curtain		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AUTOPSY (Death Metal) débutera la semaine prochaine l'enregistrement d'un nouveau EP à paraître plus tard cette année :

AUTOPSY a écrit : We are just about a week away from recording our new EP that is guaranteed to make your speakers puke, set your pubes on fire, turn your brain to runny cream cheese, cause your nostrils to fuse shut, simultaneously destroy and reinforce your will to live and make you bang your fucking head, all at the same time!
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB
21 Juillet 2017
Season of Mist recrute

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
21/07/2017 13:11
Encore un EP pour AUTOPSY ?! Ils feraient mieux de s'atteler à un nouvel album

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Deny The Urge
 Deny The Urge
As Darkness Falls
2017 - G.U.C. (German Underground Crossection)		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Autopsy
 Autopsy
Death Metal - Etats-Unis		   
The Haunted
 The Haunted
Thrash Metal - Suède		   
Thy Art Is Murder
 Thy Art Is Murder
Deathcore - Australie		   
Deny The Urge
As Darkness Falls
Lire la chronique
The County Medical Examiners
Olidous Operettas
Lire la chronique
Vintersorg
Till fjälls, del II
Lire la chronique
Heresiarch
Death Ordinance
Lire la chronique
The Chant
Approacher (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mahakala
The Second Fall
Lire la chronique
Dark Sanctuary
Metal
Lire la chronique
Blackest
Dawning of the Black
Lire la chronique
Genocide Shrines
Manipura Imperial Deathevok...
Lire la chronique
16
Zoloft Smile
Lire la chronique
Le Black Metal de Molière : L'éveil
Lire le podcast
Suffocation
... Of The Dark Light
Lire la chronique
Exocrine
Unreal Existence
Lire la chronique
Perverted Ceremony
Sabbat Of Behezaël
Lire la chronique
King Woman
Created in the Image of Suf...
Lire la chronique
Beastcraft
The Infernal Gospels Of Pri...
Lire la chronique
Black Sabbath
Heaven and Hell
Lire la chronique
Witch Vomit
Poisoned Blood (EP)
Lire la chronique
Goath
Luciferian Goath Ritual
Lire la chronique
Wolfkrieg
Fire of Ragnarök
Lire la chronique
Seide
Beyond the Fallacy
Lire la chronique
Dephosphorus
Impossible Orbits
Lire la chronique
Extravasion
Origins Of Magma (EP)
Lire la chronique
Darvaza
The Silver Chalice (EP)
Lire la chronique
Black Messiah
Walls of Vanaheim
Lire la chronique
Mourning Dawn
Waste (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sublime Cadaveric Decomposition
Sublime Cadaveric Decomposi...
Lire la chronique
Ululatum Tollunt
Quantum Noose Of Usurpation...
Lire la chronique
Trap Them
Crown Feral
Lire la chronique
Condor
Unstoppable Power
Lire la chronique