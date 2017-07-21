THY ART IS MURDER (Deathcore) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Son Of Misery" disponible ci-contre via un clip vidéo. Dear Desolation sortira le 18 août via Nuclear Blast Records.
01. Slaves Beyond Death
02. The Son Of Misery
03. Puppet Master
04. Dear Desolation
05. Death Dealer
06. Man Is The Enemy
07. The Skin Of The Serpent
08. Fire In The Sky
09. Into Chaos We Climb
10. The Final Curtain
AUTOPSY (Death Metal) débutera la semaine prochaine l'enregistrement d'un nouveau EP à paraître plus tard cette année :
AUTOPSY a écrit : We are just about a week away from recording our new EP that is guaranteed to make your speakers puke, set your pubes on fire, turn your brain to runny cream cheese, cause your nostrils to fuse shut, simultaneously destroy and reinforce your will to live and make you bang your fucking head, all at the same time!
