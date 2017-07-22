Le premier album de RITUAL KNIFE (Black Metal/Punk) intitulé Hate Invocation sortira le mois prochain sur Fallen Empire Records. Deux extraits viennent d'être dévoilés. Vous pouvez les découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Impetuous Shadows Dawn
02. Morose Delectation
03. Suppression Of The Psyche
04. Spiteful Suicide
05. Genesis Of Suffering
06. The Misanthrope's Mantra
07. Reflections Of Self-hate
08. Visceral Trepidation
09. Spurious Being
10. Perpetual Anhedonia
11. Total Crepuscular Devastation
Un an après sa sortie sur un petit label argentin, Witches Brew Records vient de ressortir le premier album de RAPTORE (Heavy Metal) intitulé Rage n' Fever. Deux titres bonus ont été ajoutés à cette réédition. Ce dernier s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous :
C'est le 29 septembre via Iron Bonehead Productions que sortira le premier album des Américains de WORM (Black Metal). Celui-ci aura pour titre Evocation Of The Black Marsh. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait.
ALL OUT WAR (Hardcore) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Give Us Extinction. Il s'agit du titre "Burn These Enemies" en écoute ci-dessous. La sortie se fera le 11 août prochain via Organized Crime Records. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Give Us Extinction
02. Burn These Enemies
03. Worship The Cancer
04. From The Mouths Of Serpents
05. In Praise Of Leeches
06. Choking On Indifference
07. Carcass Rot
08. Circling Vultures
09. Ingesting Vile
10. Bodies For The Machine
11. Cybergod (Nausea cover)
12. Repulsive Premonitions
