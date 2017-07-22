»

(Lien direct) ALL OUT WAR (Hardcore) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Give Us Extinction. Il s'agit du titre "Burn These Enemies" en écoute ci-dessous. La sortie se fera le 11 août prochain via Organized Crime Records. Voici le tracklisting :



01. Give Us Extinction

02. Burn These Enemies

03. Worship The Cancer

04. From The Mouths Of Serpents

05. In Praise Of Leeches

06. Choking On Indifference

07. Carcass Rot

08. Circling Vultures

09. Ingesting Vile

10. Bodies For The Machine

11. Cybergod (Nausea cover)

12. Repulsive Premonitions



