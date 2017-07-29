chargement...

Municipal Waste
 Municipal Waste - Slime And... (C)
Par Thomas Johan...		   
Black Circle
 Black Circle - The Distant ... (C)
Par Blaise		   
Death
 Death - Individual Thought ... (C)
Par MoM		   
Beastcraft
 Beastcraft - The Infernal G... (C)
Par Blaise		   
Trial
 Trial - Motherless (C)
Par Blaise		   
Draugsól
 Draugsól - Volaða Land (C)
Par Mera		   
Au nom de la rage Tour
 Au nom de la rage Tour - Trust (R)
Par BBB		   
Sarcasm
 Sarcasm - Within The Sphere... (C)
Par NightSoul		   
Whoredom Rife
 Whoredom Rife - Dommedagskvad (C)
Par Sulphur		   
Les news du 26 Juillet 2017
 Les news du 26 Juillet 2017... (N)
Par rivax		   
Bloodbath
 Bloodbath - Grand Morbid Fu... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Immolation
 Immolation - Here In After (C)
Par EtalonDuCul		   
Beneath the Sod
 Beneath the Sod - Circling ... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Dying Fetus
 Dying Fetus - Wrong One to ... (C)
Par TornApart		   
16
 16 - Zoloft Smile (C)
Par gulo gulo		   

Les news du 29 Juillet 2017

News
Les news du 29 Juillet 2017 Archspire - Afterbirth - Faceless Entity - Holy Terror
C'est le 22 septembre via Season Of Mist que sortira le nouvel album des Canadiens d'ARCHSPIRE (Death Metal Technique). Celui-ci aura pour titre Relentless Mutation. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Remote Tumour Seeker".

01. Involuntary Doppelganger
02. Human Murmuration
03. Remote Tumour Seeker
04. Relentless Mutation
05. The Mimic Well
06. Calamus Will Animate
07. A Dark Horizontal

AFTERBIRTH (Brutal Death Metal) a sorti hier son premier album via Unique Leader Records. Découvrez ci-dessous l'intégralité de The Time Traveler's Dilemma dont voici le tracklisting :

01. Eternal Return
02. Maggots In Her Smile
03. Drills And Needles
04. Discarded Astral Body
05. Multiverse Dimentia
06. The Time Traveler's Dilemma I
07. Sifting Through the Sands Of The Unholy
08. Timeless Formless
09. Transcendental Object At The End Of History
10. Devouring The Hungary Ghost
11. The Time Traveler's Dilemma II

Le premier album de FACELESS ENTITY (Black Metal) intitulé In Via Ad Nusquam est sorti hier via Nebular Carcoma Records sous forme de vinyle limité à 200 exemplaires. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "In Via Ad Nusquam III". Voici le tracklisting :

01. Intro
02. In Via Ad Nusquam I
03. In Via Ad Nusquam II
04. In Via Ad Nusquam III
05. In Via Ad Nusquam IV
06. Outro

Le label Dissonance Productions s'apprête à rééditer l'intégrale d'HOLY TERROR (Speed/Thrash) sous la forme d'une boxset 5 CD comprenant les albums Terror And Submission (1987), Mind Wars (1988), El Revengo (2006) et Live Terror (2006) auxquels va venir s'ajouter un DVD live contenant des sets captés à Milwaukee, Chicago et Anaheim, ainsi que le clip officiel de "Judas Reward". Les pré-commandes sont d'ors et déjà lancées ici. Un pressage vinyle est également programmé mais à l'unité et non pas sous forme de box. Voici le tracklisting complet :

CD1 - Terror And Submission :
01. Black Plague
02. Evil’s Rising
03. Blood Of Saints
04. Mortal Fear
05. Guardians Of The Netherworld
06. Distant Calling
07. Terror And Submission
08. Tomorrow’s End
09. Alpha Omega (The Bringer Of Balance)

CD2 - Mind Wars :
01. Judas Reward
02. Debt Of Pain
03. The Immoral Wasteland
04. A Fool’s Gold
05. Terminal Humor
06. Mind Wars
07. Damned By Judges
08. Do Unto Others
09. No Resurrection
10. Christian Resistance

CD3 - El Revengo :
01. A Fool’s Gold / Terminal Humor
02. Christian Resistance
03. Damned By Judges
04. No Resurrection
05. Evil’s Rising
06. Mortal Fear
07. Distant Calling
08. Alpha Omega (The Bringer Of Balance)
09. Blood Of The Saints
10. Black Plague
11. Terror & Submission
12. Tomorrow’s End
13. Guardians Of The Netherworld

CD4 - Live Terror :
01. Black Plague [Live In Dendermonde, Belgium]
02. Evil’s Rising [Live In Dendermonde, Belgium]
03. Judas Reward [Live In Dendermonde, Belgium]
04. Debt Of Pain [Live In Dendermonde, Belgium]
05. Distant Calling [Live In Dendermonde, Belgium]
06. Christian Resistance [Live In Dendermonde, Belgium]
07. Blood Of The Saints [Live In Dendermonde, Belgium]
08. Immoral Wasteland [Live In Dendermonde, Belgium]
09. Alpha Omega [Live In Dendermonde, Belgium]
10. Do Unto Others [Live In Fort Lauderdale, Florida]
11. Christian Resistance [Live In Fort Lauderdale, Florida]
12. Alpha Omega [Live In Fort Lauderdale, Florida]
13. Judas Reward [Live in Milan, Italy]
14. Black Plague [Live in Milan, Italy]

DVD
Live sets from :
01 - Milwaukee
02 - Chicago
03 - Anaheim
04. Judas Reward Video
05. Slide Show

Thrasho AxGxB
29 Juillet 2017
Party San Metal Open Air 2017

