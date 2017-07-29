»

(Lien direct) HOLY TERROR (Speed/Thrash) sous la forme d'une boxset 5 CD comprenant les albums Terror And Submission (1987), Mind Wars (1988), El Revengo (2006) et Live Terror (2006) auxquels va venir s'ajouter un DVD live contenant des sets captés à Milwaukee, Chicago et Anaheim, ainsi que le clip officiel de "Judas Reward". Les pré-commandes sont d'ors et déjà lancées ici. Un pressage vinyle est également programmé mais à l'unité et non pas sous forme de box. Voici le tracklisting complet :



CD1 - Terror And Submission :

01. Black Plague

02. Evil’s Rising

03. Blood Of Saints

04. Mortal Fear

05. Guardians Of The Netherworld

06. Distant Calling

07. Terror And Submission

08. Tomorrow’s End

09. Alpha Omega (The Bringer Of Balance)



CD2 - Mind Wars :

01. Judas Reward

02. Debt Of Pain

03. The Immoral Wasteland

04. A Fool’s Gold

05. Terminal Humor

06. Mind Wars

07. Damned By Judges

08. Do Unto Others

09. No Resurrection

10. Christian Resistance



CD3 - El Revengo :

01. A Fool’s Gold / Terminal Humor

02. Christian Resistance

03. Damned By Judges

04. No Resurrection

05. Evil’s Rising

06. Mortal Fear

07. Distant Calling

08. Alpha Omega (The Bringer Of Balance)

09. Blood Of The Saints

10. Black Plague

11. Terror & Submission

12. Tomorrow’s End

13. Guardians Of The Netherworld



CD4 - Live Terror :

01. Black Plague [Live In Dendermonde, Belgium]

02. Evil’s Rising [Live In Dendermonde, Belgium]

03. Judas Reward [Live In Dendermonde, Belgium]

04. Debt Of Pain [Live In Dendermonde, Belgium]

05. Distant Calling [Live In Dendermonde, Belgium]

06. Christian Resistance [Live In Dendermonde, Belgium]

07. Blood Of The Saints [Live In Dendermonde, Belgium]

08. Immoral Wasteland [Live In Dendermonde, Belgium]

09. Alpha Omega [Live In Dendermonde, Belgium]

10. Do Unto Others [Live In Fort Lauderdale, Florida]

11. Christian Resistance [Live In Fort Lauderdale, Florida]

12. Alpha Omega [Live In Fort Lauderdale, Florida]

13. Judas Reward [Live in Milan, Italy]

14. Black Plague [Live in Milan, Italy]



DVD

Live sets from :

01 - Milwaukee

02 - Chicago

03 - Anaheim

04. Judas Reward Video

05. Slide Show



