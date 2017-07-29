Nouvelle annonce de notre partenaire Sounds Like Hell Productions : NORTHLANE (Progressif/Deathcore/Metalcore) passe à Lyon (Ninkasi Kao) le vendredi 15 décembre 2017 avec Erra, Invent Animate et Ocean Grove en 1ère parties.
C'est le 22 septembre via Season Of Mist que sortira le nouvel album des Canadiens d'ARCHSPIRE (Death Metal Technique). Celui-ci aura pour titre Relentless Mutation. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Remote Tumour Seeker".
01. Involuntary Doppelganger
02. Human Murmuration
03. Remote Tumour Seeker
04. Relentless Mutation
05. The Mimic Well
06. Calamus Will Animate
07. A Dark Horizontal
AFTERBIRTH (Brutal Death Metal) a sorti hier son premier album via Unique Leader Records. Découvrez ci-dessous l'intégralité de The Time Traveler's Dilemma dont voici le tracklisting :
01. Eternal Return
02. Maggots In Her Smile
03. Drills And Needles
04. Discarded Astral Body
05. Multiverse Dimentia
06. The Time Traveler's Dilemma I
07. Sifting Through the Sands Of The Unholy
08. Timeless Formless
09. Transcendental Object At The End Of History
10. Devouring The Hungary Ghost
11. The Time Traveler's Dilemma II
Le premier album de FACELESS ENTITY (Black Metal) intitulé In Via Ad Nusquam est sorti hier via Nebular Carcoma Records sous forme de vinyle limité à 200 exemplaires. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "In Via Ad Nusquam III". Voici le tracklisting :
01. Intro
02. In Via Ad Nusquam I
03. In Via Ad Nusquam II
04. In Via Ad Nusquam III
05. In Via Ad Nusquam IV
06. Outro
Le label Dissonance Productions s'apprête à rééditer l'intégrale d'HOLY TERROR (Speed/Thrash) sous la forme d'une boxset 5 CD comprenant les albums Terror And Submission (1987), Mind Wars (1988), El Revengo (2006) et Live Terror (2006) auxquels va venir s'ajouter un DVD live contenant des sets captés à Milwaukee, Chicago et Anaheim, ainsi que le clip officiel de "Judas Reward". Les pré-commandes sont d'ors et déjà lancées ici. Un pressage vinyle est également programmé mais à l'unité et non pas sous forme de box. Voici le tracklisting complet :
CD1 - Terror And Submission :
01. Black Plague
02. Evil’s Rising
03. Blood Of Saints
04. Mortal Fear
05. Guardians Of The Netherworld
06. Distant Calling
07. Terror And Submission
08. Tomorrow’s End
09. Alpha Omega (The Bringer Of Balance)
CD2 - Mind Wars :
01. Judas Reward
02. Debt Of Pain
03. The Immoral Wasteland
04. A Fool’s Gold
05. Terminal Humor
06. Mind Wars
07. Damned By Judges
08. Do Unto Others
09. No Resurrection
10. Christian Resistance
CD3 - El Revengo :
01. A Fool’s Gold / Terminal Humor
02. Christian Resistance
03. Damned By Judges
04. No Resurrection
05. Evil’s Rising
06. Mortal Fear
07. Distant Calling
08. Alpha Omega (The Bringer Of Balance)
09. Blood Of The Saints
10. Black Plague
11. Terror & Submission
12. Tomorrow’s End
13. Guardians Of The Netherworld
CD4 - Live Terror :
01. Black Plague [Live In Dendermonde, Belgium]
02. Evil’s Rising [Live In Dendermonde, Belgium]
03. Judas Reward [Live In Dendermonde, Belgium]
04. Debt Of Pain [Live In Dendermonde, Belgium]
05. Distant Calling [Live In Dendermonde, Belgium]
06. Christian Resistance [Live In Dendermonde, Belgium]
07. Blood Of The Saints [Live In Dendermonde, Belgium]
08. Immoral Wasteland [Live In Dendermonde, Belgium]
09. Alpha Omega [Live In Dendermonde, Belgium]
10. Do Unto Others [Live In Fort Lauderdale, Florida]
11. Christian Resistance [Live In Fort Lauderdale, Florida]
12. Alpha Omega [Live In Fort Lauderdale, Florida]
13. Judas Reward [Live in Milan, Italy]
14. Black Plague [Live in Milan, Italy]
DVD
Live sets from :
01 - Milwaukee
02 - Chicago
03 - Anaheim
04. Judas Reward Video
05. Slide Show
