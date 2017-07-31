»

(Lien direct) VEMOD (Black Metal Atmosphérique) vient d'annoncer via Facebook que le groupe débuterait l'enregistrement de son nouvel album d'ici peu. Voici le communiqué adressé via Facebook :



VEMOD a écrit : Dear all,

It has been silent here for a long time, but Vemod has not been idle. For the last few months we have been deeply immersed in our work with the music that is to become our next album. The maturation process has been steady, and we have seen the material go through many transmutations as we have been slowly growing it toward its true character. We feel now that we are beginning to see the contours of its final form, and we are eager to enter the next phase, the recording. More on that in due time.

For now, thank you for the patience, and for listening.

All the very best,

Vemod