News »

Les news du 31 Juillet 2017

News
Les news du 31 Juillet 2017 Vemod - From The Void - Terrordome - Fest Hom Fred - Celestia - Abigor - One Tail, One Head - Eluveitie - Leprous - Nexul
»
(Lien direct)
VEMOD (Black Metal Atmosphérique) vient d'annoncer via Facebook que le groupe débuterait l'enregistrement de son nouvel album d'ici peu. Voici le communiqué adressé via Facebook :

VEMOD a écrit : Dear all,
It has been silent here for a long time, but Vemod has not been idle. For the last few months we have been deeply immersed in our work with the music that is to become our next album. The maturation process has been steady, and we have seen the material go through many transmutations as we have been slowly growing it toward its true character. We feel now that we are beginning to see the contours of its final form, and we are eager to enter the next phase, the recording. More on that in due time.
For now, thank you for the patience, and for listening.
All the very best,
Vemod

»
(Lien direct)
FROM THE VOID (Black Metal) propose à cette adresse une vidéo pour le morceau "Man Created God".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TERRORDOME (Thrash/Crossover) a posté sur ce lien un clip pour le titre "Welcome to The Bangbus" extrait de l'album Machete Justice (2015).		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le 21 octobre 2017 se déroulera la 5ème édition du FEST HOM FRED situé dans la ville de Roye (80) en Picardie. Voici le line-up de cette édition :

- BETRAYING THE MARTYRS [DEATHCORE / METALCORE]
- ALEA JACTA EST [HARDCORE]
- ATLANTIS CHRONICLES [TECH / PROG DEATH METAL]
- BREED MACHINE [NEO METALCORE]
- IRMINSUL [HARD ROCK] - TRASH HEAVEN [HEAVY THRASH]
- ADRENALINE [HARDCORE]

Cette année pour chaque billet vendu (prévente ou sur place), 1 euro sera reversé à l'association la Ligue contre le cancer. Plus d'infos sur l'event Facebook.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
7 ans après Archaenae Perfectii - L'Arche arcane des parfaits, CELESTIA (Black Metal) effectue son retour avec un nouvel album. Aetherra sortira en septembre prochain via Drakkar Productions. Un premier titre, "Discernement Des Justes", est en écoute sur Bandcamp :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ABIGOR (Black Orthodoxe) a annoncé la sortie de son nouvel album, vraisemblablement, cet automne - format CD et LP. Silenius est actuellement en train d'enregistrer les vocaux et un sample instrumental est en écoute sur SoundCloud afin d'avoir un premier aperçu. Voici les titres qui figureront sur ce long format :

1. All Hail Darkness And Evil
2. Sword Of Silence
3. Black Icarus
4. The Cold Breath Of Satan
5. Our Lord´s Arrival - Black Death Sathanas
6. None Before Him
7. Olden Days
8. Hymn To The Flaming Void
9. Christ´s Descent Into Hell
10. Ancient Fog Of Evil
11. Metamorphosis



 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ONE TAIL, ONE HEAD (Black Metal) va sortira le 24 août prochain via Terratur Possessions un EP deux titres comprenant une version "arrangée/raccourcie" du titre "Firebirds" (disponible ci-dessous) à paraître sur le premier album du groupe dont la sortie est prévue dans les prochains mois.

01. Firebirds
02. Prowess

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ELUVEITIE (Melodic Folk/Death-Metal) vient de dévoiler la vidéo de "Lvgvs", premier extrait de son nouvel album Evocation II : Pantheon qui sortira le 18 août chez Nuclear Blast. Celle-ci se regarde ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
LEPROUS (Metal progressif moderne) vient de dévoiler un second extrait de son nouvel album Malina qui sortira le 25 août prochain chez InsideOut Music. "Stuck" (version Radio Edit) s'écoute via le lien suivant :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NEXUL (Blackened Death Metal) vient de mettre en ligne l'intégralité de son premier album Paradigm Of Chaos sorti ce vendredi via Hells Headbangers Records. Le tracklisting et le lien sont dans la suite de cette news :

1. Memoriam
2. Hexecration
3. Wrathful Chaos
4. Dark God Of Paradox & Eternal
5. Leviathan Unbound
6. Chaosipher Tower
7. Serpent Of Acosmic Darkness
8. Paradigm Of Chaos
9. Bringer Of Pandimensional Disrupt
10. Lord Of The Bottomless Seas
11. Drowning Sephiroth

 Les news du
31 Juillet 2017
31 Juillet 2017
Party San Metal Open Air 2017

