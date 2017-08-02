SATYRICON (Black 'n Roll) sortira son nouvel opus Deep Calleth Upon Deep le 22 septembre chez Napalm Records. Tracklist:
01. Midnight Serpent
02. Blood Cracks Open The Ground
03. To Your Brethren In The Dark
04. Deep Calleth Upon Deep
05. The Ghost Of Rome
06. Dissonant
07. Black Wings And Withering Gloom
08. Burial Rite
GRAVESITE (Death Metal) vient de sortir son nouvel album Neverending Trail of Skulls chez Xtreem Music. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp ou juste un extrait via Soundcloud. Pour fans d'Autopsy, Grave, Death, Carcass... Tracklist:
01. Neverending Trail of Skulls
02. Postmortem Fetal Extrusion (Coffin Birth)
03. Sewer Freaks
04. Global Disease Madness
05. Forced to Cannibalism
06. Atrophied Organs
07. Town of the Re-animated
08. Swallowed in Darkness
