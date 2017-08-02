chargement...

News »

Les news du 2 Août 2017

News
Les news du 2 Août 2017 Obituary - Satyricon - Gravesite
»
(Lien direct)
OBITUARY (Death Monolitique) vient de mettre en ligne une vidéo live de "Sentence Day", morceau tiré de son album éponyme sorti en début d'année. Elle se regarde ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SATYRICON (Black 'n Roll) sortira son nouvel opus Deep Calleth Upon Deep le 22 septembre chez Napalm Records. Tracklist:

01. Midnight Serpent
02. Blood Cracks Open The Ground
03. To Your Brethren In The Dark
04. Deep Calleth Upon Deep
05. The Ghost Of Rome
06. Dissonant
07. Black Wings And Withering Gloom
08. Burial Rite		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GRAVESITE (Death Metal) vient de sortir son nouvel album Neverending Trail of Skulls chez Xtreem Music. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp ou juste un extrait via Soundcloud. Pour fans d'Autopsy, Grave, Death, Carcass... Tracklist:

01. Neverending Trail of Skulls
02. Postmortem Fetal Extrusion (Coffin Birth)
03. Sewer Freaks
04. Global Disease Madness
05. Forced to Cannibalism
06. Atrophied Organs
07. Town of the Re-animated
08. Swallowed in Darkness

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
2 Août 2017
Party San Metal Open Air 2017

