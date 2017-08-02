»

(Lien direct) SATYRICON (Black 'n Roll) sortira son nouvel opus Deep Calleth Upon Deep le 22 septembre chez Napalm Records. Tracklist:



01. Midnight Serpent

02. Blood Cracks Open The Ground

03. To Your Brethren In The Dark

04. Deep Calleth Upon Deep

05. The Ghost Of Rome

06. Dissonant

07. Black Wings And Withering Gloom

08. Burial Rite