»

(Lien direct) NASTY (Beatdown Hardcore) intitulé Realigion sortira le 22 septembre sur Beatdown Hardwear Records. Le groupe vient d'en dévoiler un deuxième extrait à travers le clip vidéo de "Forgiveness" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. F.Y.W.

02. Rock Bottom (YouTube)

03. At War With Love

04. Drty Fngrz II

05. Forgiveness

06. Realigion (Featuring JJ)

07. At Night

08. Interlude

09. Prediction

10. Welle (Featuring Samis)

11. In Defeat (Featuring Alex/Konan)

12. Outro

13. Babylon (Featuring Makoto) (BOnus Track)



