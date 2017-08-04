Le nouvel album de NASTY (Beatdown Hardcore) intitulé Realigion sortira le 22 septembre sur Beatdown Hardwear Records. Le groupe vient d'en dévoiler un deuxième extrait à travers le clip vidéo de "Forgiveness" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. F.Y.W.
02. Rock Bottom (YouTube)
03. At War With Love
04. Drty Fngrz II
05. Forgiveness
06. Realigion (Featuring JJ)
07. At Night
08. Interlude
09. Prediction
10. Welle (Featuring Samis)
11. In Defeat (Featuring Alex/Konan)
12. Outro
13. Babylon (Featuring Makoto) (BOnus Track)
Suite au récent décès de Bill Tolley, INTERNAL BLEEDING (New York Death Metal) vient d'intégrer officiellement dans ses rangs Kyle Eddy. Le groupe travail actuellement sur son nouvel album intitulé Corrupting Influence et devrait entrer en studio dans les prochaines semaines. Redécouvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Final Justice" :
