chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
12 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Integrity
 Integrity - Howling, For Th... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Wintersun
 Wintersun - The Forest Seasons (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Kalopsia
 Kalopsia - Angelplague (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 3 Août 2017
 Les news du 3 Août 2017 - F... (N)
Par Mitch		   
Sanguine Pluit
 Sanguine Pluit - There Is A... (C)
Par rivax		   
Les news du 2 Août 2017
 Les news du 2 Août 2017 - M... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Gohrgone
 Gohrgone - Finis Ixion (C)
Par Asmoddym		   
Undergang
 Undergang - Misantropologi (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Sacred Reich
 Sacred Reich - Heal (C)
Par rivax		   
Suffering Hour
 Suffering Hour - In Passing... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Extravasion
 Extravasion - Origins Of Ma... (C)
Par rivax		   
Nythis
 Nythis - Dis (EP) (C)
Par Ikea		   
REVENEZ ! Guerriers du black Metal !
 REVENEZ ! Guerriers du blac... (D)
Par Fabulon		   
Holdaar
 Holdaar - Aegishjalmur (C)
Par Fabulon		   

News »

Les news du 4 Août 2017

News
Les news du 4 Août 2017 Nasty - Internal Bleeding
»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de NASTY (Beatdown Hardcore) intitulé Realigion sortira le 22 septembre sur Beatdown Hardwear Records. Le groupe vient d'en dévoiler un deuxième extrait à travers le clip vidéo de "Forgiveness" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. F.Y.W.
02. Rock Bottom (YouTube)
03. At War With Love
04. Drty Fngrz II
05. Forgiveness
06. Realigion (Featuring JJ)
07. At Night
08. Interlude
09. Prediction
10. Welle (Featuring Samis)
11. In Defeat (Featuring Alex/Konan)
12. Outro
13. Babylon (Featuring Makoto) (BOnus Track)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Suite au récent décès de Bill Tolley, INTERNAL BLEEDING (New York Death Metal) vient d'intégrer officiellement dans ses rangs Kyle Eddy. Le groupe travail actuellement sur son nouvel album intitulé Corrupting Influence et devrait entrer en studio dans les prochaines semaines. Redécouvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Final Justice" :

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
4 Août 2017
Fall Of Summer 2017

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Internal Bleeding
 Internal Bleeding
New York Death Metal - Etats-Unis		   
Nasty
 Nasty
Hardcore - Belgique		   
Wintersun
The Forest Seasons
Lire la chronique
Kalopsia
Angelplague
Lire la chronique
Integrity
Howling, For The Nightmare ...
Lire la chronique
Sanguine Pluit
There Is A Goddess In The F...
Lire la chronique
Martyrdoom
Grievous Psychosis
Lire la chronique
Undergang
Misantropologi
Lire la chronique
Extravasion - Entretien avec le groupe
Lire l'interview
Stone Sour
Hydrograd
Lire la chronique
Nythis
Dis (EP)
Lire la chronique
Suffering Hour
In Passing Ascension
Lire la chronique
REVENEZ ! Guerriers du black Metal !
Lire le podcast
Gohrgone
Finis Ixion
Lire la chronique
Förgjord
Uhripuu
Lire la chronique
Overdrive (Psygnosis)
Formula 1 Original Sound Track
Lire la chronique
Anathema
The Optimist
Lire la chronique
Geek Daddies
Geek Daddies EP (EP)
Lire la chronique
Municipal Waste
Slime And Punishment
Lire la chronique
Tubefreeks
The Dry Tide
Lire la chronique
Sarcasm
Within The Sphere Of Ethere...
Lire la chronique
Whoredom Rife
Dommedagskvad
Lire la chronique
Everson Poe
The Great Disruption
Lire la chronique
Draugsól
Volaða Land
Lire la chronique
Smash Hit Combo
L33T
Lire la chronique
Low Life
Die Now!
Lire la chronique
Black Circle
The Distant Wind...
Lire la chronique
Trial
Motherless
Lire la chronique
Beneath the Sod
Circling the Drain
Lire la chronique
Deny The Urge
As Darkness Falls
Lire la chronique
The County Medical Examiners
Olidous Operettas
Lire la chronique
Vintersorg
Till fjälls del II
Lire la chronique