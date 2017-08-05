»

(Lien direct) SPAWN OF POSSESSION (Brutal Death Technique). En effet, le groupe vient d'annoncer sur Facebook qu'il mettait fin à ses activités faute de temps et de motivation :



SPAWN OF POSSESSION a écrit : Last week we decided to put SoP to rest due to several problems, mostly because we now realise we dont have the time to either finish a beast like a new album properly or do anything else with SoP for a long time. So the band has pretty much just faded away at this point. Anyway! We are very thankful for all the support we had through the years!

Cheers!