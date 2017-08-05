COMPLETE FAILURE (Grindcore) vient d'annoncer la sortie de son nouvel album intitulé Crossburner qui sortira le 27 octobre prochain via Season Of Mist. Le tracklisting et un premier extrait sont visibles ci-dessous :
1. Schadenfreude
2. Bimoral Narcotic
3. Man-made Maker
4. Suicide Screed Of Total Invincibility
5. I Am The Gun
6. Rat Heart
7. Curse Of Birth
8. Demise Of The Underdog
9. Fist First, Second To None
10. Flight Of The Head Case
11. Soft White And Paid For
12. Oath Of Unbecoming
13. Misuse Abuse Reuse
14. A List With Names On It
PARADISE LOST (Heavy / Doom / Death) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album. Il s'agit du titre "Blood And Chaos" que vous pouvez découvrir à travers le video clip ci-dessous. Medusa sortira le 1er septembre sur Nuclear Blast. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Fearless Sky
02. Gods Of Ancient
03. From The Gallows
04. The Longest Winter (YouTube)
05. Medusa
06. No Passage For The Dead
07. Blood & Chaos
08. Until The Grave
09. Frozen Illusion
10. Shrines
11. Symbolic Virtues
C'est le 1 août va Century Media que sortira le premier album du super-groupe THE LURKING FEAR (Death Metal). Ce dernier s'intitule Out Of The Voiceless Grave et vous pouvez en écouter un nouvel extrait avec le titre "The Starving Gods Of Old".
01. Out Of The Voiceless Grave
02. Vortex Spawn
03. The Starving Gods Of Old
04. The Infernal Dread
05. With Death Engraved In Their Bones
06. Upon Black Winds
07. Teeth Of The Dark Plains
08. The Cold Jaws Of Death
09. Tongued With Foul Flames
10. Winged Death
11. Tentacles Of Blackened Horror
12. Beneath Menacing Sands
ALL OUT WAR (Hardcore) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Give Us Extinction à paraître le 11 août sur Organized Crime Records. Il s'agit du titre "Circling Vultures".
01. Give Us Extinction
02. Burn These Enemies (Soundcloud)
03. Worship The Cancer
04. From The Mouths Of Serpents
05. In Praise Of Leeches
06. Choking On Indifference
07. Carcass Rot
08. Circling Vultures
09. Ingesting Vile
10. Bodies For The Machine
11. Cybergod (Nausea cover)
12. Repulsive Premonitions
Le nouvel album de PAGANIZER (Death Metal) intitulé Land Of Weeping Souls sortira le 5 août sur Transcending Obscurity Records. Un nouvel extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "Selfdestructor".
01. Your Suffering Will Be Legendary (Soundcloud)
02. Dehumanized (Bandcamp)
03. Forlorn Dreams (Soundcloud)
04. Land Of Weeping Souls
05. The Insanity Never Stops
06. Selfdestructor
07. Death Addicts Posthumous
08. The Buried Undead
09. Soulless Feeding Machine
10. Prey To Death
MEGALITH GRAVE (Black Metal) sortira le 13 octobre prochain via Signal Rex Records une compilation de démos intitulée From Effigies Past. Seront ainsi présentés les titres des démos Insidious Dark (2011), Through Clandestine Thickets (2012) et Embittered Isolation (2013). Un extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "The Retribution Of Life And Death".
01. Intro
02. The Retribution of Life and Death
03. As A Forlorn Shade Drifts
04. In A Time Of Darkness and War
05. Decomposing in Memories
06. The Divide Between Unknown Dimensions
07. Coronation In Decay
08. Epoch Of Obscurity
09. Decrepit And Forgotten
10. Foreboding Passage To Infinite Truths
11. Embittered Isolation
12. As The Cold Winds Whisper
13. Relentless Animosity Against Human Life
14. Fading Desolate Entity
Après avoir sorti il y a quelques mois le premier album des Canadiens de TOMB MOLD (Death Metal), Blood Harvest Records prépare la sortie d'une compilation regroupant les deux démos du groupe. Celle-ci aura pour titre The Bottomless Perdition / The Moulting et sortira le 13 octobre prochain en CD et en vinyle un peu plus tard. Voici le tracklisting :
01. (Regions Of Sorrow) Intro / Demon Ruins
02. Bereavement Of Flesh
03. Valley Of Defilement
04. The Bottomless Perdition
05. The Moulting (Intro)
06. Vehement Indulgences
07. Feed Them Hate
Il n'y aura pas de nouvel album de la part de SPAWN OF POSSESSION (Brutal Death Technique). En effet, le groupe vient d'annoncer sur Facebook qu'il mettait fin à ses activités faute de temps et de motivation :
SPAWN OF POSSESSION a écrit : Last week we decided to put SoP to rest due to several problems, mostly because we now realise we dont have the time to either finish a beast like a new album properly or do anything else with SoP for a long time. So the band has pretty much just faded away at this point. Anyway! We are very thankful for all the support we had through the years!
Cheers!
