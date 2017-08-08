chargement...

Les news du 8 Août 2017
 Les news du 7 Août 2017 - B... (N)
Par northstar		   
Dark Sanctuary
 Dark Sanctuary - Metal (C)
Par adol		   
Snjór
 Snjór - Les fleurs maladive... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 5 Août 2017
 Les news du 5 Août 2017 - C... (N)
Par Batu		   
Teitanblood
 Teitanblood - Purging Tongu... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Suffering Hour
 Suffering Hour - In Passing... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
METALDAYS 2017 - Bilan
 METALDAYS 2017 - Bilan - (R)
Par Chris		   
METALDAYS 2017
 METALDAYS 2017 - (D)
Par Chris		   
METALDAYS 2017 - Jeudi 27 Juillet
 METALDAYS 2017 - Jeudi 27 J... (R)
Par rivax		   
Integrity
 Integrity - Howling, For Th... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Wintersun
 Wintersun - The Forest Seasons (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Kalopsia
 Kalopsia - Angelplague (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 3 Août 2017
 Les news du 3 Août 2017 - F... (N)
Par Mitch		   

Les news du 8 Août 2017

News
Les news du 8 Août 2017 Enslaved - Amenra
Le nouvel album des Norvégiens d'ENSLAVED (Black Metal Progressif) aura pour titre E et sortira le 13 octobre prochain via Nuclear Blast Records. Une fois de plus, l'artwork est signé Truls Espedal. Un premier single ("Storm Son") sera dévoilé ce vendredi. Voici quelques explications d'Ivar au sujet du titre de ce nouvel album :

Ivar a écrit : "The concept of the album lies in both its meaning as a letter in the latin alphabet, and it's runic reference: the rune "Ehwaz", that is depicted as an "M" when drawn as rune (just to make sure it gets really confusing) – the runes are drawn to look like what they literally mean. Ehwaz (pronounced and used as what's known as E, but drawn as an "M") looks like and means 'horse'. Which is closely linked to its esoteric meaning; which is 'trust' and 'co-operation'. One of mankind's oldest and deepest pairings/collaborations with any "outside" entities is with the horse. When they were first tamed and utilised there must have arisen the notion of some esoteric link between the two; now we could move swiftly, escape faster and even eat and drink from the animal (both horse milk and horse blood), and of course show off and brag before our enemies and peers with the most spectacular horses.
So, no, it is not about horses! It is about the symbioses that surrounds us; which are vital to our existence, to our development – on all scales: man and vessel (for instance horse, yes), a person and its significant other, child and parent, musician and instrument, chaos and order, subconscious and conscious, Oden and Sleipnir – wisdom and communication. There are many levels and variations of this concept on the album; the duality of man and nature, present and past personalities within one self, the conscious fear and the subconscious drive. And other symbiosis."

01. Storm Son
02. The River’s Mouth
03. Sacred Horse
04. Axis Of The Worlds
05. Feathers Of Eolh
06. Hiindsiight
07. Djupet (Digipack Bonus Track)
08. What Else Is There? (Röyksopp Cover)

AMENRA (Post-Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Mass VI au mois d'octobre sur Neurot Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un court trailer :
[youtube]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lfesr2abjt4[/youtube]
Thrasho AxGxB
8 Août 2017
Party San Metal Open Air 2017

