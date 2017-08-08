chargement...

Rings Of Saturn
 Rings Of Saturn - Ultu Ulla (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Mirrored in secrecy : de l'autre côté du miroir
 Mirrored in secrecy : de l'... (I)
Par korbendallas		   
METALDAYS 2017 - Bilan
 METALDAYS 2017 - Bilan - (R)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Wintersun
 Wintersun - The Forest Seasons (C)
Par MoM		   
Wolfnacht
 Wolfnacht - Ypervoreia (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Desecresy
 Desecresy - The Mortal Horizon (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Charnel Winds
 Charnel Winds - Verschränkung (C)
Par rivax		   
S.V.E.S.T.
 S.V.E.S.T. - Urfaust (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 7 Août 2017
 Les news du 7 Août 2017 - B... (N)
Par Dysthymie		   
Les news du 8 Août 2017
 Les news du 8 Août 2017 - M... (N)
Par Mitch		   
Dark Sanctuary
 Dark Sanctuary - Metal (C)
Par adol		   
Snjór
 Snjór - Les fleurs maladive... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 5 Août 2017
 Les news du 5 Août 2017 - C... (N)
Par Batu		   
Teitanblood
 Teitanblood - Purging Tongu... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Suffering Hour
 Suffering Hour - In Passing... (C)
Par AxGxB		   

Les news du 8 Août 2017

News
Les news du 8 Août 2017 Primitive Man - Full of Hell - The Body - Mastodon - Slayer - Incantation - Primitiv - Frakasm - Gutter Instinct - Enslaved - Amenra
PRIMITIVE MAN (Funeral Post Hardcore/Grind) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son prochain album, "Caustic", qui sortira sous la bannière de Relapse Records le 6 Octobre prochain. Découvrez "My Will' ci-dessous :

FULL OF HELL (Grind/Death/Noise) et THE BODY (Industrial / Noise) viennent de dévoiler un premier extrait de leur prochaine collaboration, "Ascending a Mountain of Heavy Light" qui sortira le 17 Novembre via Thrill Jockey. Le morceau, intitulé "Earth is a Cage", s'écoute sur Facebook.		 Les news du

MASTODON (Metal/Stoner) vient de communiquer les dates de sa tournée européenne automne / hiver 2017, en compagnie de RED FANG et RUSSIAN CIRCLES. Les trois groupes donnent une vingtaines de shows entre novembre et décembre. Une seule date française pour le moment : le 29 novembre à Paris.		 Les news du

En pleine tournée aux Etats-Unis avec BEHEMOTH et LAMB OF GOD, SLAYER (Thrash Metal) en a profité pour filmer son concert du samedi 5 août au Forum d'Inglewood en Californie, en vue d'une future sortie en dvd. La setlist du concert était la suivante :


Repentless
The Antichrist
Disciple
Postmortem
Hate Worldwide
War Ensemble
When The Stillness Comes
You Against You
Mandatory Suicide
Hallowed Point
Dead Skin Mask
Born Of Fire
Cast The First Stone
Bloodline
Seasons In the Abyss
Hell Awaits
South Of Heaven
Raining Blood
Chemical Warfare
Angel Of Death		 Les news du

INCANTATION (Death Metal) vient de mettre en ligne un nouvel extrait de son album Profane Nexus qui sortira ce vendredi via Relapse Records. "Lus Sepulcri" se regarde ci-dessous :

 Les news du

Les indiens PRIMITIV (Doom / Death) viennent de sortir un nouveau single "The Skull & The Stick".
Le morceau a été dévoilé live, le 6 août lors de la neuvième édition du festival Domination the Deathfest de New Delhi.
La chanson n'est pour le moment proposée qu'en vinyle, distribué exclusivement par le Meta-store indien Metal Masala.		 Les news du

FRAKASM (Death Metal) vient de mettre en ligne l'intégralité de son album Century Of Decline, qui sortira le 25 septembre via Great Dane Records. Il s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

GUTTER INSTINCT (Death Metal) vient de terminer l'enregistrement de son second album qui s'intitulera Heirs Of Sisyphus, et dont la sortie devrait avoir lieu d'ici la fin de l'année.		 Les news du

Le nouvel album des Norvégiens d'ENSLAVED (Black Metal Progressif) aura pour titre E et sortira le 13 octobre prochain via Nuclear Blast Records. Une fois de plus, l'artwork est signé Truls Espedal. Un premier single ("Storm Son") sera dévoilé ce vendredi. Voici quelques explications d'Ivar au sujet du titre de ce nouvel album :

Ivar a écrit : "The concept of the album lies in both its meaning as a letter in the latin alphabet, and it’s runic reference: the rune "Ehwaz", that is depicted as an "M" when drawn as rune (just to make sure it gets really confusing) – the runes are drawn to look like what they literally mean. Ehwaz (pronounced and used as what's known as E, but drawn as an “M”) looks like and means 'horse'. Which is closely linked to its esoteric meaning; which is 'trust' and 'co-operation'. One of mankind's oldest and deepest pairings/collaborations with any "outside" entities is with the horse. When they were first tamed and utilised there must have arisen the notion of some esoteric link between the two; now we could move swiftly, escape faster and even eat and drink from the animal (both horse milk and horse blood), and of course show off and brag before our enemies and peers with the most spectacular horses.
So, no, it is not about horses! It is about the symbioses that surrounds us; which are vital to our existence, to our development – on all scales: man and vessel (for instance horse, yes), a person and its significant other, child and parent, musician and instrument, chaos and order, subconscious and conscious, Oden and Sleipnir – wisdom and communication. There are many levels and variations of this concept on the album; the duality of man and nature, present and past personalities within one self, the conscious fear and the subconscious drive. And other symbiosis."

01. Storm Son
02. The River’s Mouth
03. Sacred Horse
04. Axis Of The Worlds
05. Feathers Of Eolh
06. Hiindsiight
07. Djupet (Digipack Bonus Track)
08. What Else Is There? (Röyksopp Cover)		 Les news du

AMENRA (Post-Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Mass VI au mois d'octobre sur Neurot Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un court trailer :
Thrasho Sagamore + rivax + Jean-Clint + AxGxB
8 Août 2017
8 Août 2017
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Mitch citer
