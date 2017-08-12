MOUNTAINWOLF (Stoner / Doom) vient d'annoncer la sortie de son prochain album appelé Absynthe Moon, en septembre prochain chez Tiny Horns Records. Le gang a également partagé son premier vidéo clip sur Youtube pour le single "Lord Reekis".
Il s'agit d'une vidéo mettant en scène les membres du groupe, jusque là rien de très original, mais cette fois-ci, le film a été conçu pour être projeté dans un casque VR. Elle a été rendue publique le 4 août dernier à l'occasion d'un concert donné par le trio (dans des casques VR mis à disposition des spectateurs). La version Youtube est évidemment moins immersive (il est possible de changer l'angle de vue des images en cliquant sur le petit joystick en haut à gauche de la fenêtre), mais la bande son est un teaser suffisant pour donner envie de découvrir l'intégralité du nouvel opus sans trop tarder.
SATYRICON (Black Metal/Rock) a dévoilé le premier single de son nouvel album. Il s'agit du titre "Deep Calleth Upon Deep" qui a donné son nom au dit album. Ce dernier sortira le 22 septembre via Napalm Records. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Midnight Serpent
02. Blood Cracks Open The Ground
03. To Your Brethren In The Dark
04. Deep Calleth Upon Deep
05. The Ghost Of Rome
06. Dissonant
07. Black Wings And Withering Gloom
08. Burial Rite
Sorti hier, le nouvel album d'INCANTATION (Death Metal) intitulé Profane Nexus est aujourd'hui intégralement disponible en streaming ci-dessous.
01. Muse
02. Rites of the Locust
03. Visceral Hexahedron
04. The Horns Of Gefrin
05. Incorporeal Despair
06. Xipe Totec
07. Lus Sepulcri
08. Stormgate Convulsions From The Thunderous Shores Of Infernal Realms Beyond The Grace Of God
09. Messiah Nostrum
10. Omens To The Altar Of Onyx
11. Ancients Arise
Afin de célébrer les dix ans du premier album d'ALCEST (Black/Folk/Postrock), Prophecy Records va rééditer le 22 septembre prochain Souvenirs d'Un Autre Monde dans deux formats limités : Anniversary CD & LP édition dont voici les détails :
1. Anniversary book (CD edition):
- 18x18 cm, 48 pages including:
- Alternate cover artwork by longtime Alcest photographer Andy Julia that was originally used for the first LP pressing of the album!
- In-depth essay written by Neige. Chapters include: Back in 2007 | Genesis & concept | Recording | Musical influences | Retrospective
- Additional exclusive essays by Andy Julia and Aaron Weaver (Wolves in the Throne Room)
- Lyrics with English translation
- Many rare and unpublished photos of Neige from the "Souvenirs d'un autre monde" era!
2. Anniversary LP edition
- 180g vinyl (black)
- Gatefold cover featuring original LP cover artwork (Not used since the first pressings!)
- Din A2 poster with original LP cover artwork
- PVC protection sleeve
01. Printemps Émeraude ("Emerald Spring")
02. Souvenirs d'un autre monde ("Memories from another world")
03. Les Iris ("The Iris")
04. Ciel Errant ("Wandering Sky")
05. Sur l'autre rive je t'attendrai ("On the other shore I will wait for you")
06. Tir nan Og (Irish: "Land of the Young")
