(Lien direct) ALCEST (Black/Folk/Postrock), Prophecy Records va rééditer le 22 septembre prochain Souvenirs d'Un Autre Monde dans deux formats limités : Anniversary CD & LP édition dont voici les détails :



1. Anniversary book (CD edition):

- 18x18 cm, 48 pages including:

- Alternate cover artwork by longtime Alcest photographer Andy Julia that was originally used for the first LP pressing of the album!

- In-depth essay written by Neige. Chapters include: Back in 2007 | Genesis & concept | Recording | Musical influences | Retrospective

- Additional exclusive essays by Andy Julia and Aaron Weaver (Wolves in the Throne Room)

- Lyrics with English translation

- Many rare and unpublished photos of Neige from the "Souvenirs d'un autre monde" era!

2. Anniversary LP edition

- 180g vinyl (black)

- Gatefold cover featuring original LP cover artwork (Not used since the first pressings!)

- Din A2 poster with original LP cover artwork

- PVC protection sleeve



01. Printemps Émeraude ("Emerald Spring")

02. Souvenirs d'un autre monde ("Memories from another world")

03. Les Iris ("The Iris")

04. Ciel Errant ("Wandering Sky")

05. Sur l'autre rive je t'attendrai ("On the other shore I will wait for you")

06. Tir nan Og (Irish: "Land of the Young")