Hangman's Chair / Greenmachine
 Hangman's Chair / Greenmach... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Dawn Of Disease
 Dawn Of Disease - Ascension... (C)
Par NightSoul		   
Nokturnal Mortum
 Nokturnal Mortum - Verity (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Batushka
 Batushka - Litourgiya (C)
Par MoM		   
Cloven Hoof
 Cloven Hoof - Who Mourns Fo... (C)
Par MoM		   
Suffering Hour
 Suffering Hour - In Passing... (C)
Par MoM		   
Desecresy
 Desecresy - The Mortal Horizon (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Rings Of Saturn
 Rings Of Saturn - Ultu Ulla (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Mirrored in secrecy : de l'autre côté du miroir
 Mirrored in secrecy : de l'... (I)
Par korbendallas		   
METALDAYS 2017 - Bilan
 METALDAYS 2017 - Bilan - (R)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Wintersun
 Wintersun - The Forest Seasons (C)
Par MoM		   
Wolfnacht
 Wolfnacht - Ypervoreia (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Charnel Winds
 Charnel Winds - Verschränkung (C)
Par rivax		   
S.V.E.S.T.
 S.V.E.S.T. - Urfaust (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 7 Août 2017
 Les news du 7 Août 2017 - B... (N)
Par Dysthymie		   
Les news du 8 Août 2017
 Les news du 8 Août 2017 - P... (N)
Par Mitch		   

Les news du 12 Août 2017
MOUNTAINWOLF (Stoner / Doom) vient d'annoncer la sortie de son prochain album appelé Absynthe Moon, en septembre prochain chez Tiny Horns Records. Le gang a également partagé son premier vidéo clip sur Youtube pour le single "Lord Reekis".

Il s'agit d'une vidéo mettant en scène les membres du groupe, jusque là rien de très original, mais cette fois-ci, le film a été conçu pour être projeté dans un casque VR. Elle a été rendue publique le 4 août dernier à l'occasion d'un concert donné par le trio (dans des casques VR mis à disposition des spectateurs). La version Youtube est évidemment moins immersive (il est possible de changer l'angle de vue des images en cliquant sur le petit joystick en haut à gauche de la fenêtre), mais la bande son est un teaser suffisant pour donner envie de découvrir l'intégralité du nouvel opus sans trop tarder.

SATYRICON (Black Metal/Rock) a dévoilé le premier single de son nouvel album. Il s'agit du titre "Deep Calleth Upon Deep" qui a donné son nom au dit album. Ce dernier sortira le 22 septembre via Napalm Records. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Midnight Serpent
02. Blood Cracks Open The Ground
03. To Your Brethren In The Dark
04. Deep Calleth Upon Deep
05. The Ghost Of Rome
06. Dissonant
07. Black Wings And Withering Gloom
08. Burial Rite

DR. LIVING DEAD! (Thrash / Crossover) sera de retour le 27 octobre avec un nouvel album intitulé Cosmic Conqueror. Le premier single sera diffusé le mois prochain.

Sorti hier, le nouvel album d'INCANTATION (Death Metal) intitulé Profane Nexus est aujourd'hui intégralement disponible en streaming ci-dessous.

01. Muse
02. Rites of the Locust
03. Visceral Hexahedron
04. The Horns Of Gefrin
05. Incorporeal Despair
06. Xipe Totec
07. Lus Sepulcri
08. Stormgate Convulsions From The Thunderous Shores Of Infernal Realms Beyond The Grace Of God
09. Messiah Nostrum
10. Omens To The Altar Of Onyx
11. Ancients Arise

Afin de célébrer les dix ans du premier album d'ALCEST (Black/Folk/Postrock), Prophecy Records va rééditer le 22 septembre prochain Souvenirs d'Un Autre Monde dans deux formats limités : Anniversary CD & LP édition dont voici les détails :

1. Anniversary book (CD edition):
- 18x18 cm, 48 pages including:
- Alternate cover artwork by longtime Alcest photographer Andy Julia that was originally used for the first LP pressing of the album!
- In-depth essay written by Neige. Chapters include: Back in 2007 | Genesis & concept | Recording | Musical influences | Retrospective
- Additional exclusive essays by Andy Julia and Aaron Weaver (Wolves in the Throne Room)
- Lyrics with English translation
- Many rare and unpublished photos of Neige from the "Souvenirs d'un autre monde" era!
2. Anniversary LP edition
- 180g vinyl (black)
- Gatefold cover featuring original LP cover artwork (Not used since the first pressings!)
- Din A2 poster with original LP cover artwork
- PVC protection sleeve

01. Printemps Émeraude ("Emerald Spring")
02. Souvenirs d'un autre monde ("Memories from another world")
03. Les Iris ("The Iris")
04. Ciel Errant ("Wandering Sky")
05. Sur l'autre rive je t'attendrai ("On the other shore I will wait for you")
06. Tir nan Og (Irish: "Land of the Young")
