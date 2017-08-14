Un deuxième extrait du premier album de VULTURE (Speed/Thrash) est désormais disponible. Il s'agit du titre "Clashing Iron" en écoute ci-dessous. The Guillotine sortira le 25 août sur High Roller Records. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Vendetta (YouTube)
02. Clashing Iron
03. Triumph Of The Guillotine
04. Electric Ecstasy
05. Adrian's Cradle
06. (This Night Belongs) To The Dead
07. Paraphiliac
08. Cry For Death
