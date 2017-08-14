»

(Lien direct) VULTURE (Speed/Thrash) est désormais disponible. Il s'agit du titre "Clashing Iron" en écoute ci-dessous. The Guillotine sortira le 25 août sur High Roller Records. Voici le tracklisting :



01. Vendetta (YouTube)

02. Clashing Iron

03. Triumph Of The Guillotine

04. Electric Ecstasy

05. Adrian's Cradle

06. (This Night Belongs) To The Dead

07. Paraphiliac

08. Cry For Death



