Les news du 13 Août 2017
 Les news du 13 Août 2017 - ... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Hangman's Chair / Greenmachine
 Hangman's Chair / Greenmach... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Dawn Of Disease
 Dawn Of Disease - Ascension... (C)
Par NightSoul		   
Nokturnal Mortum
 Nokturnal Mortum - Verity (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Batushka
 Batushka - Litourgiya (C)
Par MoM		   
Cloven Hoof
 Cloven Hoof - Who Mourns Fo... (C)
Par MoM		   
Suffering Hour
 Suffering Hour - In Passing... (C)
Par MoM		   
Desecresy
 Desecresy - The Mortal Horizon (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Rings Of Saturn
 Rings Of Saturn - Ultu Ulla (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Mirrored in secrecy : de l'autre côté du miroir
 Mirrored in secrecy : de l'... (I)
Par korbendallas		   
METALDAYS 2017 - Bilan
 METALDAYS 2017 - Bilan - (R)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Wintersun
 Wintersun - The Forest Seasons (C)
Par MoM		   
Wolfnacht
 Wolfnacht - Ypervoreia (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Charnel Winds
 Charnel Winds - Verschränkung (C)
Par rivax		   
S.V.E.S.T.
 S.V.E.S.T. - Urfaust (C)
Par Sagamore		   

Les news du 14 Août 2017

Les news du 14 Août 2017 Vulture
Un deuxième extrait du premier album de VULTURE (Speed/Thrash) est désormais disponible. Il s'agit du titre "Clashing Iron" en écoute ci-dessous. The Guillotine sortira le 25 août sur High Roller Records. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Vendetta (YouTube)
02. Clashing Iron
03. Triumph Of The Guillotine
04. Electric Ecstasy
05. Adrian's Cradle
06. (This Night Belongs) To The Dead
07. Paraphiliac
08. Cry For Death

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
14 Août 2017
Fall Of Summer 2017

