(Lien direct) KHAZADDUM (Brutal Tolkien Death Metal) a dévoilé le titre "The Black Hand of Gorthaur" issu de son nouvel album Plagues Upon Arda à paraître le 19 août. Les détails:



1. The Halls of Khazad-Dum

2. The Deathless Crown

3. Lord of Isengard

4. Legion of the White Hand

5. The Fell Rider's Scourge

6. The Black Hand of Gorthaur

7. Masters of the Plains

8. Shelob the Great

9. Oathbreaker's Curse



