News
THE BARE MINIMUM - Khazaddum - Antarktis - Perdition Winds - Necrovorous - Bolido - Anatomia
THE BARE MINIMUM (Crossover Thrash) vient de publier une nouvelle vidéo pour le single "The Only Thing You Can Keep" tiré de son album Sink To The Top paru en mars dernier.

"The Only Think you Can Keep" est une chanson avec une sonorité très Speed Metal et une vidéo singeant celles de MUNICIPAL WASTE, en moins déjanté.

KHAZADDUM (Brutal Tolkien Death Metal) a dévoilé le titre "The Black Hand of Gorthaur" issu de son nouvel album Plagues Upon Arda à paraître le 19 août. Les détails:

1. The Halls of Khazad-Dum
2. The Deathless Crown
3. Lord of Isengard
4. Legion of the White Hand
5. The Fell Rider's Scourge
6. The Black Hand of Gorthaur
7. Masters of the Plains
8. Shelob the Great
9. Oathbreaker's Curse

ANTARKTIS (Post-Rock/Metal avec des membres de In Mourning et des ex-October Tide) sortira son 1er full-length Ildlaante sur Agonia Records le 6 octobre. Tracklisting:

1. Aurora
2. Svalbard
3. Notes From Underground
4. Ildlaante
5. Cape Meteor Pt 1
6. Cape Meteor Pt 2

Durée totale: 52 minutes

PERDITION WINDS (Black Metal) rejoint l'écurie Hellthrasher Productions. Les Finlandais y sortiront leur nouveau disque Transcendent Emptiness. Plus d'infos bientôt.		 Les news du

NECROVOROUS (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel opus Plains of Decay le 29 septembre sur Dark Descent Records. Les détails:

1. The Sun Has Risen in a Land I No Longer See
2. Cherish the Sepulture
3. Eternal Soulmates
4. Plains of Decay
5. Psychedelic Tribe of Doom
6. Faces of Addiction
7. Red Moon Rabies
8. Misery Loves Dead Company
9. Lost in a Burning Charnel Ground
10. The Noose Tightens

BOLIDO (Heavy Metal) a signé sur Fighter Records, division heavy de Xtreem Music, pour la sortie au format CD de son dernier album Heavy Bombers sorti l'année dernière uniquement en numérique. Tracklist:

01. The Absolute Dominion of the Skies
02. Never Ending Road
03. War Machine
04. Rock n' Roll Days
05. Heavy Bombers
06. The Heroes
07. Win Lose or Draw
08. Real Nature
09. Supersonic
10. Revenge
11. The Absolute Dominion of the Skies (Reprise)

ANATOMIA (Doom / Death Metal) sortira prochainement son nouvel album Cranial Obsession chez Nuclear War Now! Productions. Plus de détails seront annoncés bientôt !		 Les news du
15 Août 2017
Fall Of Summer 2017
15 Août 2017
Fall Of Summer 2017

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

gulo gulo citer
gulo gulo
15/08/2017 11:29
Brutal Tolkien Metal ? ça m'intrigue... presque ; heureusement pour mon temps, il y a la pochette.

