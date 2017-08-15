»

(Lien direct) THE BARE MINIMUM (Crossover Thrash) vient de publier une nouvelle vidéo pour le single "The Only Thing You Can Keep" tiré de son album Sink To The Top paru en mars dernier.



"The Only Think you Can Keep" est une chanson avec une sonorité très Speed Metal et une vidéo singeant celles de MUNICIPAL WASTE, en moins déjanté.



