KHAZADDUM (Brutal Tolkien Death Metal) a dévoilé le titre "The Black Hand of Gorthaur" issu de son nouvel album Plagues Upon Arda à paraître le 19 août. Les détails:
1. The Halls of Khazad-Dum
2. The Deathless Crown
3. Lord of Isengard
4. Legion of the White Hand
5. The Fell Rider's Scourge
6. The Black Hand of Gorthaur
7. Masters of the Plains
8. Shelob the Great
9. Oathbreaker's Curse
NECROVOROUS (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel opus Plains of Decay le 29 septembre sur Dark Descent Records. Les détails:
1. The Sun Has Risen in a Land I No Longer See
2. Cherish the Sepulture
3. Eternal Soulmates
4. Plains of Decay
5. Psychedelic Tribe of Doom
6. Faces of Addiction
7. Red Moon Rabies
8. Misery Loves Dead Company
9. Lost in a Burning Charnel Ground
10. The Noose Tightens
BOLIDO (Heavy Metal) a signé sur Fighter Records, division heavy de Xtreem Music, pour la sortie au format CD de son dernier album Heavy Bombers sorti l'année dernière uniquement en numérique. Tracklist:
01. The Absolute Dominion of the Skies
02. Never Ending Road
03. War Machine
04. Rock n' Roll Days
05. Heavy Bombers
06. The Heroes
07. Win Lose or Draw
08. Real Nature
09. Supersonic
10. Revenge
11. The Absolute Dominion of the Skies (Reprise)
