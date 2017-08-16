chargement...

News »

Les news du 16 Août 2017

News
Les news du 16 Août 2017 Converge - Lihhamon
»
(Lien direct)
CONVERGE (Hardcore Chaotique) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Under Duress" en écoute ci-dessous. The Dusk In Us sortira le 3 novembre via Epitaph Records. Voici le tracklisting :

01. A Single Tear
02. Eye Of The Quarrel
03. Under Duress
04. Arkhipov Calm
05. I Can Tell You About Pain
06. The Dusk In Us
07. Wildlife
08. Murk & Marro
09. Trigger
10. Broken By Light
11. Cannibals
12. Thousands Of Miles Between Us
13. Reptilian

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
LIHHAMON (Black / Death Metal) sortira le 10 septembre prochain une promo tape intitulée Iron Hands Of Domination. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Enslavement Process". Sachez également que Doctrine, son premier album paru l'année dernière au format CD, sera disponible d'ici peu en LP via Nuclear War Now ! Productions.

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
16 Août 2017
Fall Of Summer 2017

