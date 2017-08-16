»

(Lien direct) CONVERGE (Hardcore Chaotique) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Under Duress" en écoute ci-dessous. The Dusk In Us sortira le 3 novembre via Epitaph Records. Voici le tracklisting :



01. A Single Tear

02. Eye Of The Quarrel

03. Under Duress

04. Arkhipov Calm

05. I Can Tell You About Pain

06. The Dusk In Us

07. Wildlife

08. Murk & Marro

09. Trigger

10. Broken By Light

11. Cannibals

12. Thousands Of Miles Between Us

13. Reptilian



