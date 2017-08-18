»

(Lien direct) PURTENANCE (Death Metal) sortiront le 12 septembre via Xtreem Music Records un nouveau EP intitulé Paradox Of Existence. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Vicious Seeds Of Mortality". Voici le tracklisting :



01. In The End Only Death Will Remain (Bandcamp)

02. Vicious Seeds Of Mortality

03. Paradox Of Existence

04. Nekro Orgy



