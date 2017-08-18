»

(Lien direct) BLOODLUST (Black/Thrash) propose de découvrir ci-dessous l'intégralité de son nouvel album intitulé At The Devil's Left Hand. Celui-ci sera disponible à compter du 24 août via Caverna Abismal Records. Voici le tracklisting :



01. Intro

02. At The Devil's Left Hand

03. Deadly Force

04. Witchfyre

05. Death The Conqueror

06. Freak Of The Night

07. Black Hymn To Death

08. Wolves Of The Warcursed Earth

09. Shadows Of The Black Sun



<a href="http://cavernaabismal.bandcamp.com/album/bloodlust-at-the-devils-left-hand-cd-tape">Bloodlust - At the Devil's Left Hand CD/Tape by Caverna Abismal Records</a>