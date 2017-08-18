chargement...

Les news du 18 Août 2017

News
Bloodlust - Esprit d'Air - Battle Raider - Canker - Perdition Winds - Purtenance
»
(Lien direct)
BLOODLUST (Black/Thrash) propose de découvrir ci-dessous l'intégralité de son nouvel album intitulé At The Devil's Left Hand. Celui-ci sera disponible à compter du 24 août via Caverna Abismal Records. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Intro
02. At The Devil's Left Hand
03. Deadly Force
04. Witchfyre
05. Death The Conqueror
06. Freak Of The Night
07. Black Hymn To Death
08. Wolves Of The Warcursed Earth
09. Shadows Of The Black Sun

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le trio japonais ESPRIT D'AIR (Space Metal) vient de publier "Ignition", single extrait de son album Constellations paru en juin 2017. Vous pouvez écouter l'album complet sur le bandcamp du gang.

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le deuxième album des Mexicains de BATTLE RAIDER (Heavy Metal) sortira le 21 août sur Fighter Records. Celui-ci s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Flying Fingers
02. Battle Raider
03. Hard Flyer
04. Atlanteans Of Gold
05. Early Fantasy
06. Tartan Piper Alpha
07. Commander
08. A Sioux Prayer

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
C'est le 18 septembre que sortira (enfin!) le nouvel album des Espagnols de CANKER (Death Metal). Ce dernier aura pour titre Earthquake et sera disponible via Xtreem Music Records. Découvrez ci-dessous la lyric video du titre "Earthquake". Voici également le tracklisting :

01. Whale Hunt
02. Earthquake
03. Hand Of God
04. Biosfear
05. Leyla Island
06. Bedout
07. Ravenous
08. The Ghosts Of Past
09. Black Star
10. Obliteration

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PERDITION WINDS (Black Metal), groupe dans lequel on retrouve des membres de Sargeist, Desolate Shrine, Lie In Ruins et Corpsessed, vient de signer sur Hellthrasher Productions. Le groupe sera de retour cette année avec un nouvel album intitulé Transcendent Emptiness. Plus d'informations à ce sujet très bientôt.

»
(Lien direct)
Les Finlandais de PURTENANCE (Death Metal) sortiront le 12 septembre via Xtreem Music Records un nouveau EP intitulé Paradox Of Existence. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Vicious Seeds Of Mortality". Voici le tracklisting :

01. In The End Only Death Will Remain (Bandcamp)
02. Vicious Seeds Of Mortality
03. Paradox Of Existence
04. Nekro Orgy

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + rivax
18 Août 2017
Fall Of Summer 2017

