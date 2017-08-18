BLOODLUST (Black/Thrash) propose de découvrir ci-dessous l'intégralité de son nouvel album intitulé At The Devil's Left Hand. Celui-ci sera disponible à compter du 24 août via Caverna Abismal Records. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Intro
02. At The Devil's Left Hand
03. Deadly Force
04. Witchfyre
05. Death The Conqueror
06. Freak Of The Night
07. Black Hymn To Death
08. Wolves Of The Warcursed Earth
09. Shadows Of The Black Sun
C'est le 18 septembre que sortira (enfin!) le nouvel album des Espagnols de CANKER (Death Metal). Ce dernier aura pour titre Earthquake et sera disponible via Xtreem Music Records. Découvrez ci-dessous la lyric video du titre "Earthquake". Voici également le tracklisting :
01. Whale Hunt
02. Earthquake
03. Hand Of God
04. Biosfear
05. Leyla Island
06. Bedout
07. Ravenous
08. The Ghosts Of Past
09. Black Star
10. Obliteration
PERDITION WINDS (Black Metal), groupe dans lequel on retrouve des membres de Sargeist, Desolate Shrine, Lie In Ruins et Corpsessed, vient de signer sur Hellthrasher Productions. Le groupe sera de retour cette année avec un nouvel album intitulé Transcendent Emptiness. Plus d'informations à ce sujet très bientôt.
Les Finlandais de PURTENANCE (Death Metal) sortiront le 12 septembre via Xtreem Music Records un nouveau EP intitulé Paradox Of Existence. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Vicious Seeds Of Mortality". Voici le tracklisting :
01. In The End Only Death Will Remain (Bandcamp)
02. Vicious Seeds Of Mortality
03. Paradox Of Existence
04. Nekro Orgy
