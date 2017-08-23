chargement...

Les news du 23 Août 2017

News
Die Apokalyptischen Reiter - The Black Dahlia Murder - Exit Empire - Radio Moscow - Ozzy Osbourne
DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER (Metal fourre-tout) est de retour ce vendredi avec un nouvel album intitulé Der Rote Reiter qui sortira via Nuclear Blast. Le tracklisting et un extrait se regardent ci-dessous :

1. Wir Sind Zurück
2. Der Rote Reiter
3. Auf Und nieder
4. Folgt Uns
5. Hört Mich An
6. The Great Experience Of Ecstasy
07. Franz Weiss
08. Die Freiheit Ist Eine Pflicht
09. Herz In Flammen
10. Brüder Auf Leben Und Tod
11. Ich Bin Weg
12. Ich Nehm Dir Deine Welt
13. Ich Werd Bleiben

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER (Death/Thrash mélodique) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album Nightbringers ainsi qu'un premier extrait de celui-ci. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Widowmaker
2. Of God And Serpent, Of Spectre And Snake
3. Matriarch
4. Nightbringers
5. Jars
6. Kings Of The Nightworld
7. Catacomb Hecatomb
8. As Good As Dead
9. The Lonely Deceased

EXIT EMPIRE (Post Hardcore) a récemment sorti une vidéo pour "Shut Up", nouvel extrait de son debut album à paraître à l'automne 2017.

RADIO MOSCOW (Stoner) vient de dévoiler "New Beginning", extrait de son cinquième album studio, New Beginnings qui sortira le 29 septembre prochain chez Century Media.

OZZY OSBOURNE (Heavy Metal / Hard Rock) a profité de l'éclipse solaire du 21 août 2017 pour livrer une interprétation "crépusculaire" du morceau "Bark At The Moon" lors du Moonstock Festival (à Carterville, IL).

Thrasho Jean-Clint + rivax
23 Août 2017
Fall Of Summer 2017

