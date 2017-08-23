DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER (Metal fourre-tout) est de retour ce vendredi avec un nouvel album intitulé Der Rote Reiter qui sortira via Nuclear Blast. Le tracklisting et un extrait se regardent ci-dessous :
1. Wir Sind Zurück
2. Der Rote Reiter
3. Auf Und nieder
4. Folgt Uns
5. Hört Mich An
6. The Great Experience Of Ecstasy
07. Franz Weiss
08. Die Freiheit Ist Eine Pflicht
09. Herz In Flammen
10. Brüder Auf Leben Und Tod
11. Ich Bin Weg
12. Ich Nehm Dir Deine Welt
13. Ich Werd Bleiben
OZZY OSBOURNE (Heavy Metal / Hard Rock) a profité de l'éclipse solaire du 21 août 2017 pour livrer une interprétation "crépusculaire" du morceau "Bark At The Moon" lors du Moonstock Festival (à Carterville, IL).
