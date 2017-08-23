»

(Lien direct) THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER (Death/Thrash mélodique) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album Nightbringers ainsi qu'un premier extrait de celui-ci. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Widowmaker

2. Of God And Serpent, Of Spectre And Snake

3. Matriarch

4. Nightbringers

5. Jars

6. Kings Of The Nightworld

7. Catacomb Hecatomb

8. As Good As Dead

9. The Lonely Deceased



