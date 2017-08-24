MALOKARPATAN (Black Metal) a dévoilé de nouveaux détails concernant leur second album, Nordkarpatenland, dont la sortie est attendue pour le 31 octobre (Invictus Productions et Ajna Offensive). L'artwork a été réalisé par Dávid Glomba. La tracklist (traductions en anglais incluses) est la suivante :
01. Nordkarpatenland
02. V okresném rybníku hastrman už po stáročá vyčína (In the provincial pond, a water goblin has been raging for centuries)
03. Ked starého Bartolína ze šenku na táčkach zvážali (When old Bartolín was driven back home from the tavern on a wheelbarrow)
04. Ked svetlonosi započnú v močariskách nazeleno svícit (When will-o'-the-wisps begin to shine green in the bogs)
05. Nedlho po púlnoci opacha sa doplazila z dzíry (Not long after midnight, the abomination has crawled out of the hole)
06. V hustej hore na stračích nohách striga chalupu svoju ukrýva (Within the dense woods, the witch is hiding her hut on magpie legs)
07. Ked gazdovi upeleší sa v chyži nezdoba zmok (When a bugger kobold settles down in the farmer's household)
08. V rujnovej samote pocichu dumá lovecký zámek zvlčilého grófa (In October's solitude, silently the hunting chateau of the wolfish count is brooding)
09. Na horárni ve folvarku šafári rohatý jáger (A horned jaeger governs the gamekeeper's lodge in the uplands)
10. Ve starém mlyne čerti po nocách mariáš hrávajú (Devils are playing whist at nights in the old water mill)
Le quatrième album de CHAOS MOON (Black Metal), intitulé Eschaton Mémoire, sortira le 17 novembre via Blood Music (CD, vinyle et digital) et Fallen Empire Records (vinyle). C'est Jef Whitehead (Leviathan) qui s'est chargé de l'artwork. L'album est composé de trois longs titres que voici :
The Pillar, The Fall, and The Key
Of Wrath and Forbidden Wisdom
Eschaton Mémoire
Au cas où vous l'auriez manquée, voici la setlist du FALL OF SUMMER 2017. Il s'agit de la programmation publiée le 11 août par l'orga, elle ne prend donc pas en compte la défection de SAINT VITUS annoncée le 16 août. Le nom du remplaçant n'a pas encore été communiqué.
Petite promotion pour un webzine frais d'un an, METALNEWS, qui se décrit ainsi :"Des news fraîches, des chroniques metal tous les jours, des live-reports, etc... bref tout ce dont vous avez besoin metalliquement parlant !"
Par rivax
Par Niktareum
Par hammerbattalion
Par Sakrifiss
Par rivax
Par MoM
Par Keyser
Par Caïn Marchen...
Par FullSail
Par MoM
Par Sakrifiss
Par Dark Nico
Par Keyser