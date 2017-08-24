»

(Lien direct) MALOKARPATAN (Black Metal) a dévoilé de nouveaux détails concernant leur second album, Nordkarpatenland, dont la sortie est attendue pour le 31 octobre (Invictus Productions et Ajna Offensive). L'artwork a été réalisé par Dávid Glomba. La tracklist (traductions en anglais incluses) est la suivante :



01. Nordkarpatenland

02. V okresném rybníku hastrman už po stáročá vyčína (In the provincial pond, a water goblin has been raging for centuries)

03. Ked starého Bartolína ze šenku na táčkach zvážali (When old Bartolín was driven back home from the tavern on a wheelbarrow)

04. Ked svetlonosi započnú v močariskách nazeleno svícit (When will-o'-the-wisps begin to shine green in the bogs)

05. Nedlho po púlnoci opacha sa doplazila z dzíry (Not long after midnight, the abomination has crawled out of the hole)

06. V hustej hore na stračích nohách striga chalupu svoju ukrýva (Within the dense woods, the witch is hiding her hut on magpie legs)

07. Ked gazdovi upeleší sa v chyži nezdoba zmok (When a bugger kobold settles down in the farmer's household)

08. V rujnovej samote pocichu dumá lovecký zámek zvlčilého grófa (In October's solitude, silently the hunting chateau of the wolfish count is brooding)

09. Na horárni ve folvarku šafári rohatý jáger (A horned jaeger governs the gamekeeper's lodge in the uplands)

10. Ve starém mlyne čerti po nocách mariáš hrávajú (Devils are playing whist at nights in the old water mill)