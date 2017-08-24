chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
60 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Sacrilege
 Sacrilege - Behind The Real... (C)
Par rivax		   
Beneath
 Beneath - Ephemeris (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Kreator
 Kreator - Coma Of Souls (C)
Par hammerbattalion		   
Satan présente GRAVELAND (feat. Sakrifiss)
 Satan présente GRAVELAND (f... (D)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Falaise
 Falaise - My Endless Immensity (C)
Par rivax		   
Pagliacci
 Pagliacci - Yours Sincerely... (C)
Par MoM		   
Father Befouled
 Father Befouled - Desolate ... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Dead Witches
 Dead Witches - Ouija (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Make Them Suffer
 Make Them Suffer - Worlds A... (C)
Par FullSail		   
Massacra
 Massacra - Enjoy The Violence (C)
Par MoM		   
Black Metal in french : Les destructeurs
 Black Metal in french : Les... (D)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Grima
 Grima - Tales of the Enchan... (C)
Par Dark Nico		   
Mötley Crüe
 Mötley Crüe - Shout at the ... (C)
Par Keyser		   

News »

Les news du 24 Août 2017

News
Les news du 24 Août 2017 Malokarpatan - Chaos Moon - Toxik - Fall Of Summer 2017
»
(Lien direct)
MALOKARPATAN (Black Metal) a dévoilé de nouveaux détails concernant leur second album, Nordkarpatenland, dont la sortie est attendue pour le 31 octobre (Invictus Productions et Ajna Offensive). L'artwork a été réalisé par Dávid Glomba. La tracklist (traductions en anglais incluses) est la suivante :

01. Nordkarpatenland
02. V okresném rybníku hastrman už po stáročá vyčína (In the provincial pond, a water goblin has been raging for centuries)
03. Ked starého Bartolína ze šenku na táčkach zvážali (When old Bartolín was driven back home from the tavern on a wheelbarrow)
04. Ked svetlonosi započnú v močariskách nazeleno svícit (When will-o'-the-wisps begin to shine green in the bogs)
05. Nedlho po púlnoci opacha sa doplazila z dzíry (Not long after midnight, the abomination has crawled out of the hole)
06. V hustej hore na stračích nohách striga chalupu svoju ukrýva (Within the dense woods, the witch is hiding her hut on magpie legs)
07. Ked gazdovi upeleší sa v chyži nezdoba zmok (When a bugger kobold settles down in the farmer's household)
08. V rujnovej samote pocichu dumá lovecký zámek zvlčilého grófa (In October's solitude, silently the hunting chateau of the wolfish count is brooding)
09. Na horárni ve folvarku šafári rohatý jáger (A horned jaeger governs the gamekeeper's lodge in the uplands)
10. Ve starém mlyne čerti po nocách mariáš hrávajú (Devils are playing whist at nights in the old water mill)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le quatrième album de CHAOS MOON (Black Metal), intitulé Eschaton Mémoire, sortira le 17 novembre via Blood Music (CD, vinyle et digital) et Fallen Empire Records (vinyle). C'est Jef Whitehead (Leviathan) qui s'est chargé de l'artwork. L'album est composé de trois longs titres que voici :

The Pillar, The Fall, and The Key
Of Wrath and Forbidden Wisdom
Eschaton Mémoire

Un trailer a été mis en ligne sur Youtube :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TOXIK (Thrash) a publié ce mois-ci un nouvel EP intitulé Breaking Clas$ et disponible sur bandcamp. C'est le premier disque inédit publié par le gang depuis leur album Think This paru en 1989.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Au cas où vous l'auriez manquée, voici la setlist du FALL OF SUMMER 2017. Il s'agit de la programmation publiée le 11 août par l'orga, elle ne prend donc pas en compte la défection de SAINT VITUS annoncée le 16 août. Le nom du remplaçant n'a pas encore été communiqué.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Petite promotion pour un webzine frais d'un an, METALNEWS, qui se décrit ainsi :"Des news fraîches, des chroniques metal tous les jours, des live-reports, etc... bref tout ce dont vous avez besoin metalliquement parlant !"
Thrasho Dysthymie + rivax + Chris
24 Août 2017
Fall Of Summer 2017

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Esprit d'Air
 Esprit d'Air
Constellation
2017 - Starstorm records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Malokarpatan
 Malokarpatan
Black Metal - Slovaquie		   
Toxik
 Toxik
Etats-Unis		   
Esprit d'Air
Constellation
Lire la chronique
Phrenelith
Desolate Endscape
Lire la chronique
Grief
Miserably Ever After
Lire la chronique
Falaise
My Endless Immensity
Lire la chronique
King Satan
King Fucking Satan
Lire la chronique
Father Befouled
Desolate Gods
Lire la chronique
Pagliacci : Genèse d'un Opéra Metal
Lire l'interview
Vemod
Venter På Stormene
Lire la chronique
On Thorns I Lay
Eternal Silence
Lire la chronique
Make Them Suffer
Worlds Apart
Lire la chronique
Satan présente GRAVELAND (feat. Sakrifiss)
Lire le podcast
Grima
Tales of the Enchanted Woods
Lire la chronique
Mötley Crüe
Shout at the Devil
Lire la chronique
Sepulchral
Back From The Dead (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Skull Parade
Skullparade
Lire la chronique
Cytotoxin
Gammageddon
Lire la chronique
The World I Knew
Fuck a 9-5 (EP)
Lire la chronique
Infinity
Hybris
Lire la chronique
Anasarca
Survival Mode
Lire la chronique
The Fatalist
Dark Ecriture (EP)
Lire la chronique
Dead Witches
Ouija
Lire la chronique
Black Metal in french : Les destructeurs
Lire le biographie
Formicarius
Black Mass Ritual
Lire la chronique
Bloody Rabbeat
Use Your Head (EP)
Lire la chronique
Dzö-nga
The Sachem's Tales
Lire la chronique
Wacken Open Air 2017
28 years louder than anythi...
Lire le live report
Expulsion
Nightmare Future (EP)
Lire la chronique
Once Awake
Ever So Cold
Lire la chronique
Contorsion
United Zombie Nation (U.z.N)
Lire la chronique
The Gault
Even as All Before Us
Lire la chronique