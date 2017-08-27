»

(Lien direct) VHÄLDEMAR (Heavy Metal) a révélé la pochette et le tracklisting de son nouvel album Against All Kings. Sortie le 7 novembre via Fighter Records, sous-label spécialisé heavy de Xtreem Music.



01. Metalizer

02. Old King's Visions (Part V)

03. Against All Kings

04. Eye For an Eye

05. I Will Stand Forever

06. Vulcano

07. Howling at the Moon

08. The Last to Die

09. Walking in the Rain

10. Rebel Mind

11. Titans in D Minor