chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
37 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 27 Août 2017
 Les news du 27 Août 2017 - ... (N)
Par MoM		   
Nervosa
 Nervosa - Victim of Yourself (C)
Par MoM		   
Kyuss
 Kyuss - Blues For The Red Sun (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Azarath
 Azarath - In Extremis (C)
Par Ander		   
Angelcorpse
 Angelcorpse - The Inexorable (C)
Par Ander		   
Queens Of The Stone Age
 Queens Of The Stone Age - Q... (C)
Par rivax		   
Infinity
 Infinity - Hybris (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Grima
 Grima - Tales of the Enchan... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Nokturnal Mortum
 Nokturnal Mortum - Verity (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 25 Août 2017
 Les news du 25 Août 2017 - ... (N)
Par rivax		   
Metallica
 Metallica - Death Magnetic (C)
Par LANGOUSTE		   
Skelethal pour l'album "Of The Depths..."
 Skelethal pour l'album "Of ... (I)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 24 Août 2017
 Les news du 24 Août 2017 - ... (N)
Par RBD		   
SYLAK OPEN AIR 2017
 SYLAK OPEN AIR 2017 - Abort... (R)
Par Fabulon		   

News »

Les news du 27 Août 2017

News
Les news du 27 Août 2017 Jag Panzer - Vhäldemar - Bloodhunter - Portrait - Mastodon
»
(Lien direct)
JAG PANZER (Heavy/Power) a posté sur YouTube une "lyric video" pour le titre "Foggy Dew". Le nouveau full-length des Américains, The Deviant Chord, sortira le 29 septembre chez Steamhammer. Tracklist:

01. Born Of The Flame 4:00
02. Far Beyond All Fear 3:49
03. The Deviant Chord 5:37
04. Blacklist 4:19
05. Foggy Dew 3:20
06. Divine Intervention 3:30
07. Long Awaited Kiss 6:16
08. Salacious Behavior 4:07
09. Fire Of Our Spirit 4:37
10. Dare 5:17

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VHÄLDEMAR (Heavy Metal) a révélé la pochette et le tracklisting de son nouvel album Against All Kings. Sortie le 7 novembre via Fighter Records, sous-label spécialisé heavy de Xtreem Music.

01. Metalizer
02. Old King's Visions (Part V)
03. Against All Kings
04. Eye For an Eye
05. I Will Stand Forever
06. Vulcano
07. Howling at the Moon
08. The Last to Die
09. Walking in the Rain
10. Rebel Mind
11. Titans in D Minor		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLOODHUNTER (Death Metal) propose en écoute le morceau "Eyes Wide Open". Celui-ci figurera sur The End of Faith, nouvel opus des Espagnols qui sortira le 16 octobre chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist:

1. The Forbidden Zone
2. The End of Faith
3. Eyes Wide Open
4. Still Standing Up
5. Death & Rebirth
6. The Queen Beast
7. All these Souls Shall Serve Forever
8. Spirits of Sin
9. Let the Storm Come
10. Possesed by Myself
11. Crystal Mountain (Death cover)

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PORTRAIT (Heavy Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son disque Burn The World sorti vendredi dernier chez Metal Blade. Il s'agit de "Mine To Reap".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Nouveau vidéo clip de MASTODON (Metal/Stoner) pour illustrer le single "Steambreather" tiré de son dernier album, Emperor of Sand

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + rivax
27 Août 2017
Fall Of Summer 2017

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

MoM citer
MoM
27/08/2017 19:48
Le Jag Panzer... Le morceau est court, l'articulation est étrange, mais le chant, wouah ! C'est bien fichu Sourire

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Kyuss
 Kyuss
Blues For The Red Sun
1992 - Elektra / Dali records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Jag Panzer
 Jag Panzer
Heavy/Power - Etats-Unis		   
Mastodon
 Mastodon
Metal/Stoner - Etats-Unis		   
Portrait
 Portrait
Heavy Metal - Suède		   
Kyuss
Blues For The Red Sun
Lire la chronique
Nervosa
Victim of Yourself
Lire la chronique
Skognatt
Landscape of Ice (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Ostots
Ezer ezaren araztasuna
Lire la chronique
Skelethal pour l'album "Of The Depths..."
Lire l'interview
SYLAK OPEN AIR 2017
Aborted + Brujeria + Caliba...
Lire le live report
Monster Magnet
Tab (EP)
Lire la chronique
Esprit d'Air
Constellation
Lire la chronique
Phrenelith
Desolate Endscape
Lire la chronique
Grief
Miserably Ever After
Lire la chronique
Falaise
My Endless Immensity
Lire la chronique
King Satan
King Fucking Satan
Lire la chronique
Father Befouled
Desolate Gods
Lire la chronique
Pagliacci : Genèse d'un Opéra Metal
Lire l'interview
Vemod
Venter På Stormene
Lire la chronique
On Thorns I Lay
Eternal Silence
Lire la chronique
Make Them Suffer
Worlds Apart
Lire la chronique
Satan présente GRAVELAND (feat. Sakrifiss)
Lire le podcast
Grima
Tales of the Enchanted Woods
Lire la chronique
Mötley Crüe
Shout at the Devil
Lire la chronique
Sepulchral
Back From The Dead (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Skull Parade
Skullparade
Lire la chronique
Cytotoxin
Gammageddon
Lire la chronique
The World I Knew
Fuck a 9-5 (EP)
Lire la chronique
Infinity
Hybris
Lire la chronique
Anasarca
Survival Mode
Lire la chronique
The Fatalist
Dark Ecriture (EP)
Lire la chronique
Dead Witches
Ouija
Lire la chronique
Black Metal in french : Les destructeurs
Lire le biographie
Formicarius
Black Mass Ritual
Lire la chronique