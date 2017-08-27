JAG PANZER (Heavy/Power) a posté sur YouTube une "lyric video" pour le titre "Foggy Dew". Le nouveau full-length des Américains, The Deviant Chord, sortira le 29 septembre chez Steamhammer. Tracklist:
01. Born Of The Flame 4:00
02. Far Beyond All Fear 3:49
03. The Deviant Chord 5:37
04. Blacklist 4:19
05. Foggy Dew 3:20
06. Divine Intervention 3:30
07. Long Awaited Kiss 6:16
08. Salacious Behavior 4:07
09. Fire Of Our Spirit 4:37
10. Dare 5:17
VHÄLDEMAR (Heavy Metal) a révélé la pochette et le tracklisting de son nouvel album Against All Kings. Sortie le 7 novembre via Fighter Records, sous-label spécialisé heavy de Xtreem Music.
01. Metalizer
02. Old King's Visions (Part V)
03. Against All Kings
04. Eye For an Eye
05. I Will Stand Forever
06. Vulcano
07. Howling at the Moon
08. The Last to Die
09. Walking in the Rain
10. Rebel Mind
11. Titans in D Minor
BLOODHUNTER (Death Metal) propose en écoute le morceau "Eyes Wide Open". Celui-ci figurera sur The End of Faith, nouvel opus des Espagnols qui sortira le 16 octobre chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist:
1. The Forbidden Zone
2. The End of Faith
3. Eyes Wide Open
4. Still Standing Up
5. Death & Rebirth
6. The Queen Beast
7. All these Souls Shall Serve Forever
8. Spirits of Sin
9. Let the Storm Come
10. Possesed by Myself
11. Crystal Mountain (Death cover)
