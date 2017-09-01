ALL PIGS MUST DIE (Crust / Hardcore) sera de retour le 27 octobre avec son nouvel album intitulé Hostage Animal qui sortira via Southern Lord. Le tracklisting et un premier extrait sont visibles ci-dessous :
1. Hostage Animal
2. A Caustic Vision
3. Meditation of Violence
4. Slave Morality
5. End Without End
6. Blood Wet Teeth
7. Moral Purge
8. Cruelty Incarnate
9. The Whip
10. Heathen Reign
