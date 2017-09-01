chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
57 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Nervosa
 Nervosa - Victim of Yourself (C)
Par MoM		   
In Vain
 In Vain - Ænigma (C)
Par Mera		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Dehumanizer (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Judas Iscariot
 Judas Iscariot - Distant in... (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Les news du 30 Août 2017
 Les news du 30 Août 2017 - ... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Queens Of The Stone Age
 Queens Of The Stone Age - V... (C)
Par rivax		   
Mötley Crüe
 Mötley Crüe - Shout at the ... (C)
Par rivax		   
Mysticum
 Mysticum - In The Streams o... (C)
Par Kasteel		   
Artificial Brain
 Artificial Brain - Infrared... (C)
Par Ander		   
Monster Magnet
 Monster Magnet - Tab (EP) (C)
Par the gloth		   
Sarcofago
 Sarcofago - Die Hard (Compil.) (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Mysticum
 Mysticum - Planet Satan (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Malleus
 Malleus - Storm Of Witchcra... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Thy Art Is Murder
 Thy Art Is Murder - Dear De... (C)
Par FullSail		   
Merrimack
 Merrimack - Omegaphilia (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 28 Août 2017
 Les news du 28 Août 2017 - ... (N)
Par rivax		   

News »

Les news du 1 Septembre 2017

News
Les news du 1 Septembre 2017 Mastodon - Septicflesh - All Pigs Must Die - Kreator - The ARRS
»
(Lien direct)
Hier, MASTODON (Metal/Stoner) a mis en ligne un premier extrait de son prochain EP, Cold Dark Place qui sort le 22 septembre. Le morceau s'appelle "To to Toes" et s'écoute ci-dessous.


»
(Lien direct)
SEPTICFLESH (Death Metal Orchestral) vient de mettre en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel album Codex Omega qui sort aujourd'hui chez Season of Mist. L'ensemble s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ALL PIGS MUST DIE (Crust / Hardcore) sera de retour le 27 octobre avec son nouvel album intitulé Hostage Animal qui sortira via Southern Lord. Le tracklisting et un premier extrait sont visibles ci-dessous :

1. Hostage Animal
2. A Caustic Vision
3. Meditation of Violence
4. Slave Morality
5. End Without End
6. Blood Wet Teeth
7. Moral Purge
8. Cruelty Incarnate
9. The Whip
10. Heathen Reign

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
La tournée européenne de KREATOR (Thrash metal), DECAPITATED et DAGOBA passera par la France pour 5 dates début 2018.

11/01 : Le Splendid - Lille
12/01 : La Cartonnerie - Reims
13/01 : Le 106 - Rouen
14/01 : Le Rocher Palmer - Bordeaux
15/01 : Le Transbordeur - Lyon		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THE ARRS (Hardcore Metal(core)) fera dix derniers concerts à l'automne 2017 avant de splitter. Voici le détail de la tournée :

23 septembre 2017 - Bourganeuf-les-Mauges (49) - Queskon Fest*
29 septembre 2017 - Nantes (44) - Le Ferrailleur*
30 septembre 2017 - Bègles - Bordeaux (33) - BT59*
06 Octobre 2017 - Niort - L'Alternateur
07 octobre 2017 - Tulles* (19) - Les Lendemains Qui Chantent
13 octobre 2017 - Rouen (76) Hipster Café
14 octobre 2017 - Angoulême (16) - Hardpork Fest
03 novembre 2017 - tbc
04 novembre 2017 - Metz (57) - Les Trinitaires*
11 novembre 2017 - PARIS - TRABENDO - DATE D'ADIEU*

*avec Smash Hit Combo		 Les news du
Thrasho rivax + Jean-Clint
1 Septembre 2017
Fall Of Summer 2017

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Vulture
 Vulture
The Guillotine
2017 - High Roller Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
All Pigs Must Die
 All Pigs Must Die
Crust / Hardcore - Etats-Unis		   
Kreator
 Kreator
Thrash metal - Allemagne		   
Mastodon
 Mastodon
Metal/Stoner - Etats-Unis		   
Septicflesh
 Septicflesh
Death Metal Orchestral - Grèce		   
The ARRS
 The ARRS
Hardcore Metal(core) - France		   
Vulture
The Guillotine
Lire la chronique
Slave One
An Abstract And Metaphysica...
Lire la chronique
Black Sabbath
Dehumanizer
Lire la chronique
Judas Iscariot
Distant in Solitary Night
Lire la chronique
Amaguq
Occult Rituals Of Anthropop...
Lire la chronique
Queens Of The Stone Age
Villains
Lire la chronique
Sarcofago
Die Hard (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Bloody Rabbeat : Deathcore AOC Charente
Lire l'interview
Thy Art Is Murder
Dear Desolation
Lire la chronique
Stass
The Darkside
Lire la chronique
Merrimack
Omegaphilia
Lire la chronique
Kyuss
Blues For The Red Sun
Lire la chronique
Nervosa
Victim of Yourself
Lire la chronique
Skognatt
Landscape of Ice (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Ostots
Ezer ezaren araztasuna
Lire la chronique
Skelethal pour l'album "Of The Depths..."
Lire l'interview
SYLAK OPEN AIR 2017
Aborted + Brujeria + Caliba...
Lire le live report
Monster Magnet
Tab (EP)
Lire la chronique
Esprit d'Air
Constellation
Lire la chronique
Phrenelith
Desolate Endscape
Lire la chronique
Grief
Miserably Ever After
Lire la chronique
Falaise
My Endless Immensity
Lire la chronique
King Satan
King Fucking Satan
Lire la chronique
Father Befouled
Desolate Gods
Lire la chronique
Pagliacci : Genèse d'un Opéra Metal
Lire l'interview
Vemod
Venter På Stormene
Lire la chronique
On Thorns I Lay
Eternal Silence
Lire la chronique
Make Them Suffer
Worlds Apart
Lire la chronique
Satan présente GRAVELAND (feat. Sakrifiss)
Lire le podcast
Grima
Tales of the Enchanted Woods
Lire la chronique