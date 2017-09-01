»

(Lien direct) ALL PIGS MUST DIE (Crust / Hardcore) sera de retour le 27 octobre avec son nouvel album intitulé Hostage Animal qui sortira via Southern Lord. Le tracklisting et un premier extrait sont visibles ci-dessous :



1. Hostage Animal

2. A Caustic Vision

3. Meditation of Violence

4. Slave Morality

5. End Without End

6. Blood Wet Teeth

7. Moral Purge

8. Cruelty Incarnate

9. The Whip

10. Heathen Reign



