PERVERTED CEREMONY (Black Metal) sortira courant novembre un nouveau EP deux titres via Nuclear War Now!. Le groupe belge prépare également une version CD de son premier album Sabbat Of Behezael qui comprendra également les deux titres de ce futur EP.
KING PARROT (Thrash/Grind) propose en écoute le morceau "Disgrace Yourself". Le nouvel opus des Australiens, Ugly Produce, sortira le 22 septembre chez Agonia Records. Tracklist:
1. Entrapment
2. Piss Wreck
3. Disgrace Yourself
4. All Hail The Grub
5. Ten Pounds of Shit in a Five Pound Bag
6. Scattered
7. Now it Stokes Frenzy
8. Numb Skull
9. Die Before You Die
10. Spookin’ The Animals
LYZZÄRD (Heavy Metal) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Yakuza" issu de son 1er full-length Savage sorti plus tôt dans l'année en CD-R limité et qui sera réédité le 27 septembre grâce à Fighter Records, division heavy de Xtreem Music. Tracklist:
1. Nightwatcher
2. Heavier than Life
3. Savage
4. Yakuza
5. Fire
6. Living in the Dawn
7. Queen of Vengeance
8. Survivor
9. Metalzone
10. Maniac (Michael Sembello cover)
Par rivax
Par Sagamore
Par AxGxB
Par Katarsis
Par Dark Nico
Par Ikea
Par MoM
Par Mera
Par Jean-Clint
Par TarGhost
Par Fabulon
Par rivax
Par rivax
Par Kasteel