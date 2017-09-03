chargement...




Hellfest 2017 - Jour 3
Prezir
Vulture
Pourquoi le loup dans le black metal (Les loups sont dans la bergerie)
Grima
Malemort
Nervosa
In Vain
Black Sabbath
Judas Iscariot
Les news du 30 Août 2017
Queens Of The Stone Age
Mötley Crüe
Mysticum
Les news du 3 Septembre 2017

News
Les news du 3 Septembre 2017 Perverted Ceremony - Slaughter Lord - Bloodstrike - Tombstalker - Casket Robbery - King Parrot - Lyzzärd - No Return
PERVERTED CEREMONY (Black Metal) sortira courant novembre un nouveau EP deux titres via Nuclear War Now!. Le groupe belge prépare également une version CD de son premier album Sabbat Of Behezael qui comprendra également les deux titres de ce futur EP.

Mick Burke, ancien guitariste de SLAUGHTER LORD (Black/Death/Thrash), est décédé le 30 août dernier. RIP.

BLOODSTRIKE (Death Metal) sortira son nouveau disque Execution of Violence le 13 octobre chez Redefining Darkness Records. Un extrait est disponible sur Bandcamp. Les détails:

1. Procreating for Death
2. Creeper
3. Emptiness of Life
4. Ministry of Hate
5. Corpses for Dissection
6. Execution of Violence
7. Detest Mortality
8. Whoremonger
9. Iron Rations
10. Hell's Wasteland

TOMBSTALKER (Thrash/Death) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Chaotic Devotion le 19 septembre sur Boris Records. Il contiendra 2 nouveaux morceaux, "Scared to Death" et "Treads of War."

CASKET ROBBERY (Death Metal) a posté sur YouTube un clip pour le titre "Pockets Lined with Flowers" issu de son EP The Ascension sorti le 18 août dernier.

 

KING PARROT (Thrash/Grind) propose en écoute le morceau "Disgrace Yourself". Le nouvel opus des Australiens, Ugly Produce, sortira le 22 septembre chez Agonia Records. Tracklist:

1. Entrapment
2. Piss Wreck
3. Disgrace Yourself
4. All Hail The Grub
5. Ten Pounds of Shit in a Five Pound Bag
6. Scattered
7. Now it Stokes Frenzy
8. Numb Skull
9. Die Before You Die
10. Spookin’ The Animals

 

LYZZÄRD (Heavy Metal) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Yakuza" issu de son 1er full-length Savage sorti plus tôt dans l'année en CD-R limité et qui sera réédité le 27 septembre grâce à Fighter Records, division heavy de Xtreem Music. Tracklist:

1. Nightwatcher
2. Heavier than Life
3. Savage
4. Yakuza
5. Fire
6. Living in the Dawn
7. Queen of Vengeance
8. Survivor
9. Metalzone
10. Maniac (Michael Sembello cover)

 

À l’occasion de la sortie de son nouvel album The Curse Within le 3 novembre chez Mighty Music, NO RETURN (Thrash/Death) dévoile ses premières dates en France et à l’étranger avec Angelus Apatrida.

NO RETURN + ANGELUS APATRIDA

26/10/17 - LYON (FR)/Rock'n Eat
27/10/17 - FIRENZE Scandicci (IT) / Circus Club
28/10/17 - NICE (FR) / Altherax
29/10/17 - NARBONNE (FR) / Db
30/10/17 - MONTPELLIER (FR) / The Black Sheep
31/10/17 - NANTES (FR) / Scène Michelet
01/11/17 - ROUEN (FR) / Hipster Café
02/11/17 - PARIS (FR) / Le Klub
03/11/17 - NANCY Pagney (FR) / Chez Paulette
04/11/17 - BLACK-OUT BASH FESTIVAL (BE)

NO RETURN
11/11/17 - SAINT-DIZIER (FR) / LEZARDOS FESTIVAL		 Les news du
3 Septembre 2017
