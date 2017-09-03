»

(Lien direct) KING PARROT (Thrash/Grind) propose en écoute le morceau "Disgrace Yourself". Le nouvel opus des Australiens, Ugly Produce, sortira le 22 septembre chez Agonia Records. Tracklist:



1. Entrapment

2. Piss Wreck

3. Disgrace Yourself

4. All Hail The Grub

5. Ten Pounds of Shit in a Five Pound Bag

6. Scattered

7. Now it Stokes Frenzy

8. Numb Skull

9. Die Before You Die

10. Spookin’ The Animals



