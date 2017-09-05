»

(Lien direct) Farseeing the Paranormal Abysm, THE CHASM (Death Metal) fait son retour avec un nouvel album intitulé A Conscious Creation from the Isolated Domain - Phase I. Celui-ci est sortira le 22 septembre en format CD via le label de Daniel Corchado (membre fondateur du groupe), Lux Inframundis Productions. Voici la tracklist :



Chapter I: Revisiting The Temple

CC I

CC II

CC III

Chapter II: Crater (Abysm of Decomposed Dreams)

CC IV

CC V

CC VI

Chapter III: Mind Domain Substance Layer

CC VII

CC VIII

CC IX

Chapter IV: Emergence of a New Notion/Obsessive Cognition

CC X

CC XI



Durée totale : 66 minutes