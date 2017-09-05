8 ans après Farseeing the Paranormal Abysm, THE CHASM (Death Metal) fait son retour avec un nouvel album intitulé A Conscious Creation from the Isolated Domain - Phase I. Celui-ci est sortira le 22 septembre en format CD via le label de Daniel Corchado (membre fondateur du groupe), Lux Inframundis Productions. Voici la tracklist :
Chapter I: Revisiting The Temple
CC I
CC II
CC III
Chapter II: Crater (Abysm of Decomposed Dreams)
CC IV
CC V
CC VI
Chapter III: Mind Domain Substance Layer
CC VII
CC VIII
CC IX
Chapter IV: Emergence of a New Notion/Obsessive Cognition
CC X
CC XI
