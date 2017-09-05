chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
37 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Pourquoi le loup dans le black metal (Les loups sont dans la bergerie)
 Pourquoi le loup dans le bl... (D)
Par Fabulon		   
Derkéta
 Derkéta - Goddess Of Death ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Ozzy Osbourne
 Ozzy Osbourne - Bark At The... (C)
Par rivax		   
Hellfest 2017 - Jour 1
 Hellfest 2017 - Jour 1 - Au... (R)
Par Keyser		   
Kawir
 Kawir - Father Sun Mother Moon (C)
Par Dise Nore		   
Kyuss
 Kyuss - Blues For The Red Sun (C)
Par Dise Nore		   
Prezir
 Prezir - Contempt (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Hellfest 2017 - Jour 3
 Hellfest 2017 - Jour 3 - Ar... (R)
Par Fabulon		   
Vulture
 Vulture - The Guillotine (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Grima
 Grima - Tales of the Enchan... (C)
Par Dark Nico		   

News »

Les news du 5 Septembre 2017

News
Les news du 5 Septembre 2017 The Chasm - Hideous Divinity - Nesseria
»
(Lien direct)
8 ans après Farseeing the Paranormal Abysm, THE CHASM (Death Metal) fait son retour avec un nouvel album intitulé A Conscious Creation from the Isolated Domain - Phase I. Celui-ci est sortira le 22 septembre en format CD via le label de Daniel Corchado (membre fondateur du groupe), Lux Inframundis Productions. Voici la tracklist :

Chapter I: Revisiting The Temple
CC I
CC II
CC III
Chapter II: Crater (Abysm of Decomposed Dreams)
CC IV
CC V
CC VI
Chapter III: Mind Domain Substance Layer
CC VII
CC VIII
CC IX
Chapter IV: Emergence of a New Notion/Obsessive Cognition
CC X
CC XI

Durée totale : 66 minutes		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HIDEOUS DIVINITY (Death Brutal) a dévoilé le clip de "Feeding Off The Blind", tiré de l'album Adveniens sorti au printemps. Il se regarde ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NESSERIA (Hardcore/Metal Extrême) vient de dévoiler un seconde extrait de son album Cette Erosion de Nous-Mêmes qui sortira le 6 octobre via Throatruiner Records. 'À L'Usure' se regarde ci-dessous :

 Les news du
Thrasho Dysthymie + Jean-Clint
5 Septembre 2017
Fall Of Summer 2017

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Tinnitux 耳鳴
 Tinnitux 耳鳴
As The Aether Burns「聽見蒼穹燃燒」
2017 - Autoproduction		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Hideous Divinity
 Hideous Divinity
Death Brutal - Italie		   
Nesseria
 Nesseria
Hardcore/Metal Extrême - France		   
The Chasm
 The Chasm
Death Metal - Mexique		   
Tinnitux 耳鳴
As The Aether Burns「聽見蒼穹燃燒」...
Lire la chronique
Seven Spires
Solveig
Lire la chronique
Primitiv
Immortal & Vile
Lire la chronique
Derkéta
Goddess Of Death (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Ozzy Osbourne
Bark At The Moon
Lire la chronique
Hellfest 2017 - Jour 3
Arkhon Infaustus + Beyond C...
Lire le live report
Hellfest 2017 - Jour 2
Aerosmith + Agnostic Front ...
Lire le live report
Hellfest 2017 - Jour 1
Autopsy + Belphegor + Betra...
Lire le live report
Pourquoi le loup dans le black metal (Les loups sont dans la bergerie)
Lire le podcast
Metal Made in Rambouillet
Lire le présentation
Prezir
Contempt (EP)
Lire la chronique
Malemort
Individualism, Narcissism, ...
Lire la chronique
Vulture
The Guillotine
Lire la chronique
Slave One
An Abstract And Metaphysica...
Lire la chronique
Black Sabbath
Dehumanizer
Lire la chronique
Judas Iscariot
Distant in Solitary Night
Lire la chronique
Amaguq
Occult Rituals Of Anthropop...
Lire la chronique
Queens Of The Stone Age
Villains
Lire la chronique
Sarcofago
Die Hard (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Bloody Rabbeat : Deathcore AOC Charente
Lire l'interview
Thy Art Is Murder
Dear Desolation
Lire la chronique
Stass
The Darkside
Lire la chronique
Merrimack
Omegaphilia
Lire la chronique
Kyuss
Blues For The Red Sun
Lire la chronique
Nervosa
Victim of Yourself
Lire la chronique
Skognatt
Landscape of Ice (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Ostots
Ezer ezaren araztasuna
Lire la chronique
Skelethal pour l'album "Of The Depths..."
Lire l'interview
SYLAK OPEN AIR 2017
Aborted + Brujeria + Caliba...
Lire le live report
Monster Magnet
Tab (EP)
Lire la chronique