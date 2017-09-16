chargement...

Les news du 16 Septembre 2017

News
Les news du 16 Septembre 2017 Satyricon - Moonspell - Forgotten Tomb - Vhäldemar
Découvrez un deuxième extrait du prochain album de SATYRICON (Black Metal / Rock) intitulé Deep Calleth Upon Deep qui sortira le 22 septembre sur Napalm Records. Il s'agit du titre "To Your Brethren In The Dark" en écoute ci-dessous.

01. Midnight Serpent
02. Blood Cracks Open The Ground
03. To Your Brethren In The Dark
04. Deep Calleth Upon Deep
05. The Ghost Of Rome
06. Dissonant
07. Black Wings And Withering Gloom
08. Burial Rite

MOONSPELL (Metal Gothique) vient de dévoiler une lyric video pour le titre "Todos Os Santos". Ce morceau est issu de l'album 1755 à paraître le 3 Novembre sur Napalm Records. Voici également le tracklisting :

01. Em Nome Do Medo
02. 1755
03. In Tremor Dei
04. Desastre
05. Abanão
06. Evento
07. 1 De Novembro
08. Ruínas
09. Todos Os Santos
10. Lanterna Dos Afogados

FORGOTTEN TOMB (Black Doom Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé We Owe You Nothing le 27 octobre via Agonia Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "We Owe You Nothing" :

01. We Owe You Nothing
02. Second Chances
03. Saboteur
04. Abandon Everything
05. Longing For Decay
06. Black Overture

Le cinquième album de VHÄLDEMAR (Heavy Metal) intitulé Against All Kings sortira le 7 novembre sur Fighter Music Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le title track. Voici également le tracklisting :

01. Metalizer
02. Old King's Visions (Part V)
03. Against All Kings
04. Eye For An Eye
05. I Will Stand Forever
06. Vulcano
07. Howling At The Moon
08. The Last To Die
09. Walking In The Rain
10. Rebel Mind
11. Titans In D Minor

Thrasho AxGxB
16 Septembre 2017
Season of Mist recrute

Lire le présentation