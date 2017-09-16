»

VHÄLDEMAR (Heavy Metal) intitulé Against All Kings sortira le 7 novembre sur Fighter Music Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le title track. Voici également le tracklisting :



01. Metalizer

02. Old King's Visions (Part V)

03. Against All Kings

04. Eye For An Eye

05. I Will Stand Forever

06. Vulcano

07. Howling At The Moon

08. The Last To Die

09. Walking In The Rain

10. Rebel Mind

11. Titans In D Minor



