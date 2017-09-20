»

(Lien direct) WAR POSSESSION (Death Metal) intitulé Doomed To Chaos. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "War Is The Father And King Of All".



01. March Into Hell (Beyond The Chaos Gate)

02. Operation Neptune (YouTube)

03. God Of A Wicked Mind

04. Verdun Hell

05. Doomed To Chaos

06. War Is The Father And King Of All

07. Slapton Sands Tragedy

08. The Sword Of Stalingrad

09. Haunted By Carnage

10. Mass For The Dead



