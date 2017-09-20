SATANIC WARMASTER (Trve Black Melodique) vient de sortir une compilation de titres présents sur différentes compils et Splits. L'ensemble intitulé We Are The Worms That Crawl On The Broken Wings Of An Angel (A Compendium Of Past Crimes), s'écoute ci dessous :
C'est le 23 octobre via Memento Mori Records que sortira le premier album de WAR POSSESSION (Death Metal) intitulé Doomed To Chaos. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "War Is The Father And King Of All".
01. March Into Hell (Beyond The Chaos Gate)
02. Operation Neptune (YouTube)
03. God Of A Wicked Mind
04. Verdun Hell
05. Doomed To Chaos
06. War Is The Father And King Of All
07. Slapton Sands Tragedy
08. The Sword Of Stalingrad
09. Haunted By Carnage
10. Mass For The Dead
BLAZE OF PERDITION (Black Metal Orthodoxe) à dévoilé le premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Conscious Darkness . Il s'agit de "Ashes Remain" en écoute ci-dessous. Sortie prévue le 3 novembre via Agonia Records.
01. A Glimpse Of God
02. Ashes Remain
03. Weight Of The Shadow
04. Detachment Brings Serenity
C'est le 17 novembre que sortira via Unique Leader Records le nouvel album des Américains d'OBLIVION (Death Metal Technique) intitulé The Path Towards…. Un premier extrait est d'ors et déjà disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "Awaiting Autochthon".
01. Intro
02. Dominion
03. Mechanistic Hollow
04. Concrete Thrones
05. Awaiting Autochthon
06. Holders Of The Sword
07. Harsh Awakening
08. It Has Become
09. Zenith
10. Under A Dead Sun
11. Outro
Découvrez ci-dessous un nouveau morceau de THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER (Death/Thrash Mélodique) intitulé "Matriarch". Ce titre est issu de l'album Nightbringers à paraître le 6 octobre via Metal Blade Records. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Widowmaker
02. Of God And Serpent, Of Spectre And Snake
03. Matriarch
04. Nightbringers (YouTube)
05. Jars
06. Kings Of The Nightworld
07. Catacomb Hecatomb
80. As Good As Dead
09. The Lonely Deceased
Après avoir dévoilé hier le premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Red Before Black, CANNIBAL CORPSE (Death Metal) propose aujourd'hui de découvrir son tout dernier clip, toujours pour le titre "Code Of The Slashers". Sortie prévue le 3 novembre sur Metal Blade Records.
01. Only One Will Die
02. Red Before Black
03. Code Of The Slashers
04. Shedding My Human Skin
05. Remaimed
06. Firestorm Vengeance
07. Heads Shoveled Off
08. Corpus Delicti
09. Scavenger Consuming Death
10. In The Midst Of Ruin
11. Destroyed Without A Trace
12. Hideous Ichor
